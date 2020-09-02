Beats Studio 3 down to only $200 for Labor Day — save $150

This time of year is the perfect time to grab a new pair of headphones thanks to early Labor Day sales like this one at Target. Right now, you can buy the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones for just $200, saving you $150 on the usual price. It’s just one of the many great headphone deals being unveiled in time for Labor Day.

Beats headphones are a popular brand thanks to their reliability, stylishness, and general decent performance. The Beats Studio 3 are over-ear active noise canceling headphones which mean you only hear the sounds you want to hear. Want to zone out from the world? You can switch on pure ANC and block out external noises while you listen to your favorite music or podcasts. You get up to 22 hours of battery life with ANC switched on so you’re good to go for a long time to come.

Any time you want to boost battery life, you can switch it back off to enjoy up to 40 hours of regular wireless headphone listening, giving you plenty of time to work your way through your favorite playlist. Thanks to these headphones using the Apple W1 chip, they provide far superior battery efficiency than many rivals.

For those times when you do need to recharge, a 10-minute recharge session will give you 3 hours of playback so you won’t have to stay near a power source for long.

Other features within the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones include Siri support, on-ear controls for taking calls or controlling your music, along with real-time audio calibration so you always get a premium listening experience. Comfy soft over-ear cushions mean you’ll enjoy a snug but comfortable fit, too, along with added noise isolation.

With all these features, the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are perfect whether you want some new headphones for working out, taking regular walks, or even for your daily commute. They’re great all-rounders with a lot to offer.

Ordinarily priced at $350, the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are down to just $200 right now at Target. With a saving of $150, this is a fantastic time to dive into a new headphone purchase.

