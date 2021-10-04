Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

For audiophiles who are looking for affordable but reliable wireless headphones, you don’t have to wait for this year’s Black Friday deals as you can already take advantage of early Amazon Black Friday deals. Amazon’s headphone deals include Beats headphone deals, such as this $180 discount for the Beats Studio 3 that slashes their price to $170, which is less than half their original price of $350.

It’s too early to be part of Black Friday headphone deals, but Amazon’s discount is drawing attention to the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones. They offer pure adaptive noise canceling, which actively blocks external noise, and real-time audio calibration for premium sound quality. The wireless headphones are powered by Apple’s W1 chip, which makes it easy to pair them with iOS devices, and enables Apple’s audio sharing feature that lets two W1-equipped headphones listen to content at the same time.

Beats promises about 22 hours of usage on a single charge while active noise cancellation is on, and up to 40 hours if the feature isn’t in use. With Fast Fuel technology, a 10-minute charge gives 3 hours of usage, so they won’t be out of commission for long when their battery gets depleted. Meanwhile, you won’t mind all those hours wearing the Beats Studio 3 because of their soft over-ear cushions and flexible fit, for a comfortable listening experience.

For comfortable wireless headphones with long battery life, you can’t go wrong with the Beats Studio 3. They’re an even more attractive option with Amazon’s $180 discount, which lowers their price to $170 from their original price of $350. There’s not much time left on the deal though, and once the countdown reaches zero, we’re not sure that it will return. If you want to purchase the Beats Studio 3 for less than half its original price, you shouldn’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button immediately.

More Beats headphone deals

If you’re set on buying new Beats headphones, it will be tough to find a better offer than Amazon’s discount for the Beats Studio 3. However, there’s no harm in trying, and to help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best Beats headphone deals that you can shop today across the different retailers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations