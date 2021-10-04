  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are today

The Beats Studio3 wireless headphones.

For audiophiles who are looking for affordable but reliable wireless headphones, you don’t have to wait for this year’s Black Friday deals as you can already take advantage of early Amazon Black Friday deals. Amazon’s headphone deals include Beats headphone deals, such as this $180 discount for the Beats Studio 3 that slashes their price to $170, which is less than half their original price of $350.

It’s too early to be part of Black Friday headphone deals, but Amazon’s discount is drawing attention to the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones. They offer pure adaptive noise canceling, which actively blocks external noise, and real-time audio calibration for premium sound quality. The wireless headphones are powered by Apple’s W1 chip, which makes it easy to pair them with iOS devices, and enables Apple’s audio sharing feature that lets two W1-equipped headphones listen to content at the same time.

Beats promises about 22 hours of usage on a single charge while active noise cancellation is on, and up to 40 hours if the feature isn’t in use. With Fast Fuel technology, a 10-minute charge gives 3 hours of usage, so they won’t be out of commission for long when their battery gets depleted. Meanwhile, you won’t mind all those hours wearing the Beats Studio 3 because of their soft over-ear cushions and flexible fit, for a comfortable listening experience.

For comfortable wireless headphones with long battery life, you can’t go wrong with the Beats Studio 3. They’re an even more attractive option with Amazon’s $180 discount, which lowers their price to $170 from their original price of $350. There’s not much time left on the deal though, and once the countdown reaches zero, we’re not sure that it will return. If you want to purchase the Beats Studio 3 for less than half its original price, you shouldn’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button immediately.

More Beats headphone deals

If you’re set on buying new Beats headphones, it will be tough to find a better offer than Amazon’s discount for the Beats Studio 3. However, there’s no harm in trying, and to help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best Beats headphone deals that you can shop today across the different retailers.

Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphones

$81 $130
These wired headphones give you some of the Beats experience but for a smaller price tag. They offer a comfortable fit, stylish design, and durable construction to handle life's knocks and bumps. more
Buy at Amazon

Refurbished Powerbeats

$100 $150
To enjoy the Powerbeats sound at a reduced price, these refurbished units are checked and certified by Best Buy. more
Buy at Best Buy
Renewed

Powerbeats3 Headphones (Renewed)

$59 $65
While Powerbeats are in short supply, you can pick up a pair of refurbished predecessor headphones, the Powerbeats 3. Long-lasting battery and water resistance make these great exercise headphones. more
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$170 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans. more
Buy at Amazon
Refurbished

Powerbeats Pro (Refurbished)

$150 $200
Powerbeats Pros are super hard to get hold of, so if you're looking for a pair in vain you could consider picking up a refurbished pair for a steep discount. more
Buy at Best Buy

Beats Powerbeats 4 Wireless Earbuds - Black

$80 $150
If you want the Powerbeats sound but you don't need true wireless capabilities - or if you find yourself losing small earbuds - these connect wirelessly to your phone but are wired together. more
Buy at Amazon
