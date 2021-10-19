Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This year’s Black Friday deals are on their way, and audiophiles are likely looking forward to the Black Friday headphone deals that retailers will roll out. You don’t have to wait any longer though, as there are some Best Buy Black Friday deals that are now available. An example that you shouldn’t ignore is this $180 discount for the Beats Studio 3 that brings the wireless headphones’ price down to $170, less than half their original price of $350.

The Apple-owned Beats brand continues to rise in popularity among music lovers, especially with products like the Beats Studio 3. The wireless headphones offer a unique design with a fully integrated headband and earcup pivots for a sleek look, but they remain comfortable despite a secure fit while you’re wearing them. Meanwhile, the controls on the Beats Studio 3 are effectively invisible, maintaining the minimalist theme.

The Beats Studio 3 provide a premium listening experience through real-time audio calibration, in addition to their pure adaptive noise-canceling technology that blocks unwanted noise. The wireless headphones can last for about 22 hours on a single charge with noise-canceling activated, and about 40 hours if the feature is turned off. Their Fast Fuel feature, however, recharges three hours of playback after just a 10-minute charge, so they’ll be back in action quickly if their battery gets depleted.

Treat yourself or give a valuable gift to a friend or family member by taking advantage of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deal for the Beats Studio 3. The retailer has slashed the price of the wireless headphones to $170, which is less than half their original price of $350 after a $180 discount. There’s no telling how long this offer will last as stocks could go quick, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special price for the Beats Studio 3, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

It will be tough to beat Best Buy’s discount that more than halves the price of the Beats Studio 3, but if you want to look for a better offer, you’re more than welcome to try. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Beats headphone deals that are currently available for you to shop.

