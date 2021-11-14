Audiophiles shouldn’t miss the opportunity to upgrade their accessories with the best Black Friday deals, with a variety of Black Friday earbuds deals and Black Friday headphone deals available across different retailers. If you’re not sure where to start, you might want to check out Amazon’s offer for the Beats Studio Buds, which slashes the wireless earbuds’ original price of $150 by $20 to make them more affordable at $130.

Beats Studio Buds Black Friday Deal: Cheapest price today

Beats is owned by Apple, but the Beats Studio Buds is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The wireless earbuds come with an Active Noise-Canceling feature, so you can block out external sounds to focus on your music or the show that you’re watching. They also offer Transparency mode that’s handy when you need to let sounds in, such as when engaging in conversations, without having to take the wireless earbuds out of your ears.

The Beats Studio Buds offers three soft ear tip sizes so you can choose the one that’s most secure and comfortable, and they also come with an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, so they’re perfect as workout earbuds. Beats promises up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge and up to a total of 24 hours when you take into account the juice from their charging case.

If you want to purchase wireless earbuds that will provide great value for your money, the Beats Studio Buds should be among your top choices. It’s an even better deal with Amazon’s offer, which slashes $20 off the wireless earbuds’ original price of $150 to bring them down to just $130. It’s unclear how long stocks will last, though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this Black Friday deal for the Beats Studio Buds, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations