Beats Studio Buds are only $100 today — but hurry!

If you decided that fitness is one of your goals for 2023, then you may be in need of a new set of wireless headphones for when you hit the gym. Right now there are some exciting headphone deals happening at Amazon, not the least of which is this excellent deal on Beats Studio Buds, which are on sale right now for only $100, saving you $50 or 33% off their original price of $150. The Studio Buds are an excellent and affordable AirPods alternative that was made to go wherever you go.

Why You Should Buy the Beats Studio Buds

High quality audio is the cornerstone of the Beats brand, making the Beats Studio Buds the perfect accessory for the gym or for your daily commute. The custom acoustic platform provides a powerful, balanced sound for an immersive listening experience. You can take control of the sound, choosing from Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode depending on the situation you’re in and your need to connect with the world around you. Three soft eartip sizes mean that every listener can enjoy a stable and comfortable fit without compromising an optimal acoustic seal.

Beats Studio Buds deliver up to eight hours of listening time which becomes 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case that’s included. They are also an industry leader when it comes to their Class 1 Bluetooth, which give the listener extended range with fewer dropouts. Need to make a call while you’re out and about? No problem. Beats Studio Buds are made for high-quality call performance and voice assistant interaction. Best of all, they are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant, meaning you’ll never have to worry about your sweat sessions ruining your headphones.

Today is your chance to take advantage of one of our favorite current Beats headphone deals and give your workouts the upgrade they deserve in 2023. Beats is the name behind some of the best headphones for running, and for only $100, it’s hard to pass up a chance to grab a pair. Right now you can save $50 of 33% off the original price of these gym-friendly headphones and get your year off to a healthy start.

