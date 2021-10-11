If you’re looking for great Bluetooth headphone deals, there are some things that you should watch out for. Along with sound quality, battery life, and comfort, you should also look for a pair that has excellent compatibility with your current devices. For example, if you’re using an iPhone or iPad, you should check out some Apple deals for their lineup of audio products, such as Beats headphone deals. If you use a Samsung Galaxy phone, you should watch for Samsung Galaxy Buds deals.

Whether you use an iOS or Android device, today’s your lucky day. Right now, Amazon is offering great discounts on both Samsung’s and Apple’s true wireless earbuds. You can pick up the Beats Studio Buds for just $130, which is $20 off the regular price of $150. On the Samsung side, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for only $160, a discount of $40 from the standard price tag of $200. These deals aren’t going to be around forever, so definitely add them to your cart as soon as you can. You can find out more about these wireless earbuds below.

Beats Studio Buds — $130, was $150

The Beats Studio Buds are an excellent pick for anyone looking for authentic Apple headphones at a significantly lower price than the rest of their audio devices. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we called them the “AirPods Pro Lite” because they pack many of the same features as the earbuds at the top of Apple’s lineup. The first thing that you’ll notice is their impressive battery life. The buds can continuously run for up to 8 hours, which gives it the same longevity as AirPods Pros. Together with the charging case, they last for up to 24 hours, so you can keep listening to music for the entire day with only a few breaks to charge in between. In line with the Beats branding, they have deep bass with an overall balanced profile, making them excellent for listening to hip-hop and R&B music. They also have very effective active noise-canceling compared to many true wireless earbuds in this price range. No matter your ear shape, these buds are remarkably comfortable. If you love to work out, they are also IPX-4 rated for sweat and water resistance. You can pick the Beats Studio Buds up for just $130, which is down by $20 from the standard price of $150. Hit that “Buy Now” button if you’re interested because this deal could end at any time!

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro — $160, was $200

In our review of the Galaxy Buds Pro, we commended them on their feature-set that rivaled much more expensive earbuds from dedicated audio manufacturers. There’s fantastic active noise canceling and audio passthrough, along with a unique feature called “advanced intelligent audio passthrough.” Whenever you talk, external sounds will automatically pass through to your ears, so you’ll be able to speak to others while wearing the Galaxy Buds Pro.

On top of that, the sound quality is surprisingly great. You’ll get a nice, balanced sound profile for all of your music, which you can customize using the equalizer in Samsung’s app. These buds are also remarkably comfortable, thanks to their compact design and swappable rubber ear tips. You’ll be able to wear them for the full five to eight hours of promised battery life without them falling off or feeling uncomfortable. This pair is a no-brainer if you’re using a Samsung Galaxy device and are looking to spend under $200. You can pick them up right now on Amazon for just $160, a whole $40 off the standard price of $200. But you need to act fast — this offer could disappear very soon!

While both of these true wireless earbuds are excellent options, if you're mostly going to be listening to music on your phone, you might be looking for a different pair. Maybe you need something more geared toward audiophiles, or you prefer over-ear headphones instead.

