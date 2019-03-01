Score a pair of Beats Studio wireless headphones for just $130

Share

The Beats by Dre lineup of headphones have become an icon in the world of head-fi, and although they have a mixed reputation among dedicated audiophiles, there’s no denying that Beats remain as popular as ever – so much so that Apple spend three billion dollars to acquire the brand in 2014 (the largest acquisition in Apple’s history).

One of the reasons some shy away from Beats is that these premium brand-name headphones typically come with pretty steep price tags when not on sale. If you’ve been looking to score a pair, however, then now’s your chance: iTechDeals currently has the over-ear Beats Studio headphones on sale at a deep discount that saves you a whopping $120 off of their normal going price.

As Apple has ditched the 3.5mm audio jack (a design decision that some feel was premature), the modern flagship Beats models are mostly wireless headphones that utilize Bluetooth connectivity for use with devices such as the latest iPhones. The Studio headphones can sync with any modern Bluetooth-capable device and boast an impressive 12-hour wireless battery life, but you also have the option to use the included 3.5mm audio cable if you like to do things the old-fashioned way.

Although they’re wireless, the Beats Studio are full-sized headphones. Thanks to their over-ear profile, Beats Acoustic Engine, and adaptive noise canceling, the Studio cans are capable of delivering a full range of sound (including the punchy, deep bass that Beats cans are known for). The detachable RemoteTalk in-line microphone cable also lets you take calls without having to remove your headphones or take your phone out of your pocket.

We gave the original Beats Studio wireless headphones a solid score, with one of the main drawbacks being the steep $300-plus price tag at the time of our review; this limited-time discount from iTechDeals knocks the Studio headphones down to a much more affordable $130. ITechDeals typically don’t last very long, so if you’ve been looking for a new pair of wireless over-ear headphones, then be sure to pounce on this one before it’s gone.

