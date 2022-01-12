If you’re in the market for a new set of headphones, there are a lot of great headphone deals out there to pounce on. But there are also some great Beats headphone deals if you’re looking for an option from one of the most popular brands in the headphone business, including a discount on the Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones at Amazon today. Both the matte black and white models are marked down to only $228, a savings of $122 from their regular price of $350. That’s a great discount on headphones we don’t often see deals on, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a great option for anybody looking to bring style, quality sound, and noise-canceling technology to their new headphones. Adored by content creators, studio professionals, students, and general music listeners alike, the Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones make for a great experience when creating content or taking in a movie as part of your home theater setup. They feature the same high-quality audio the Beats headphone lineup is known for, and a sleek, minimal design that will keep you looking good if you decide to rock them on your morning commute or at the coffee shop. They’re compatible with iOS and Android devices, and pair easily with home theater systems and computers via Bluetooth as well.

Noise cancellation is an added feature of the Beats Studio3 headphones compared to some other Beats headphones models, making them a great option for anybody looking to work, create, or take in a movie without the distractions of the outside world. The Beats Studio3 headphones can reach up to 22 hours of playback on a single charge, and with fast-fuel technology, a 10-minute charge gets you three hours of playback. They’re cool, efficient, and provide great sound quality. With soft over-ear cushions that feature advanced venting and flexible ergonomics, the Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones are comfortable even over the course of long jam sessions too.

A rare find at such a great discount, the matte black and white versions of the Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones are only $228 at Amazon today. That’s a very impressive savings of $122, so click over to Amazon and grab your new headphones while this deal lasts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations