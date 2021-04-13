When choosing between headphone deals, there are several factors that you should consider before making a purchase. You should never forget about performance, but if style is your primary criterion, then you should be looking for Beats headphone deals. The Apple-owned brand has made a name for itself with its striking designs, and the Beats Studio3 are no exception. The wireless headphones are currently on sale from Amazon with a $162 discount for the Shadow Gray variant, bringing their price down to $188 from their original price of $350.

The Beats Studio3 features the brand’s unique design of fully integrated headband and earcup pivots, which provide a sleek and minimalist look that extends to the effectively invisible controls for playback functions, answering calls, and voice assistant access. They maintain comfort even after long hours of use through their soft over-ear cushions that offer a customized fit for any head shape, and with Beats promising up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge, you can certainly listen to music with the Studio3 throughout the entire day.

They’re stylish, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t expect much from the Beats Studio3 in terms of performance. The wireless headphones are equipped with Apple’s W1 chip, for stable Bluetooth connections and easy pairing with iPhones, iPads, and Macs. They also offer pure adaptive noise canceling, which actively blocks noise from your surroundings, and real-time audio calibration, to create a premium listening experience.

If you want stylish headphones that don’t sacrifice performance, you can’t go wrong with the Beats Studio3. The wireless headphones’ Shadow Gray variant is available from Amazon at $162 off, lowering their price to $188 from their original price of $350. If you prefer another color, you can buy the Defiant Black-Red version for $246 after a $104 discount; the Red version for $272 after a $78 discount; the Blue, White, and Midnight Black versions for $289 after a $61 discount; and the Matte Black version for $300 after a $50 discount. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, so if you want to enjoy savings when buying the Beats Studio3, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations