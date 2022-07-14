 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Beats Studio Buds Prime Day deal is still live — Save $50 today

Nina Derwin
By
White beats studio buds with case against black background

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean all of the deals have ended just yet. Right now, Amazon is still offering the Beats Studio Buds for a deeply discounted price of $100, saving you $50 off the original price of $150, which translates to 33%. These are some of the best wireless headphones available right now, so this is a deal you don’t want to miss.

Buy Now

For true audiophiles, sound quality matters, which is why the Beats Studio Buds are a must-have for listening on the go. Their custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound, which works hand in hand with the best free music players available for your devices. The Beats Studio Buds come with two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling, or ANC, for a deep listening experience, and Transparency mode, which gives greater access to the world around you. With up to eight hours of listening time, the Beats Studio Buds were made to travel. They are also both sweat and water resistant, so if you need a gym buddy, the Beats Studio Buds have got your back.

The Beats Studio Buds come with three different size ear tips for a stable and comfortable fit so that you can enjoy the new Dolby Atmos Music without any interruptions. Beats Studio Buds are compatible with all iOS and Android devices and boast high-quality call performance as well as voice assistant interaction with its built-in microphones. These wireless headphones are seriously made to do it all.

If you’ve been considering upgrading your wireless headphones, you may not need to look any further than the Beats Studio Buds, especially when you consider this incredibly low price courtesy of Amazon Prime Day. The original price of these high-tech earbuds was $150, but Amazon is offering them for the insanely low price of $100 for a limited time, saving you $50 or 33%. Beats is one of the most popular brands of headphones, so you definitely won’t regret giving the Beats Studio Buds a try, and we suspect they will quickly accompany you just about everywhere you go.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations

Save $1,000 on the incredible LG C1 OLED TV at Best Buy

An 83-inch LG C1 OLED TV hangs on a living room wall.

The most common AirPods problems and how to fix them

AirPods Pro.

This KitchenAid mixer is $100 off during Best Buy’s week of sales

A blue KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus mixer sits on a kitchen counter mixing dough next to a flatbread pizza.

Missed Prime Day? Walmart still has Chromebooks under $100 today

A Lenovo CB 3 14-inch Chromebook sits open.

Get three months of Audible Premium for FREE today

Headphones on a stack of books.

Prime Day deals have ended, but the Surface Laptop 4 is still $200 off

Front view of a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 on a white background.

You can still get a 65-inch 4K TV for only $400 at Walmart

The TCL 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is a great option for any home theater.

Best Kindle deals and sales for July 2022

Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van

Best Dyson Deals: Save on purifying fans, cordless vacuums

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaning a mess made by a baby.

Best laptop deals: Get a portable workhorse from $98 today

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

Bayonetta 3 release date, trailers, platforms, gameplay, and more

Bayonetta jumping in the air while fighting demons in Bayonetta 3.

How to download shows and movies from Hulu for offline viewing

Hulu on Apple TV.

Galadriel sees the future in new teaser for The Rings of Power

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.