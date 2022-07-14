Amazon Prime Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean all of the deals have ended just yet. Right now, Amazon is still offering the Beats Studio Buds for a deeply discounted price of $100, saving you $50 off the original price of $150, which translates to 33%. These are some of the best wireless headphones available right now, so this is a deal you don’t want to miss.

Buy Now

For true audiophiles, sound quality matters, which is why the Beats Studio Buds are a must-have for listening on the go. Their custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound, which works hand in hand with the best free music players available for your devices. The Beats Studio Buds come with two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling, or ANC, for a deep listening experience, and Transparency mode, which gives greater access to the world around you. With up to eight hours of listening time, the Beats Studio Buds were made to travel. They are also both sweat and water resistant, so if you need a gym buddy, the Beats Studio Buds have got your back.

The Beats Studio Buds come with three different size ear tips for a stable and comfortable fit so that you can enjoy the new Dolby Atmos Music without any interruptions. Beats Studio Buds are compatible with all iOS and Android devices and boast high-quality call performance as well as voice assistant interaction with its built-in microphones. These wireless headphones are seriously made to do it all.

If you’ve been considering upgrading your wireless headphones, you may not need to look any further than the Beats Studio Buds, especially when you consider this incredibly low price courtesy of Amazon Prime Day. The original price of these high-tech earbuds was $150, but Amazon is offering them for the insanely low price of $100 for a limited time, saving you $50 or 33%. Beats is one of the most popular brands of headphones, so you definitely won’t regret giving the Beats Studio Buds a try, and we suspect they will quickly accompany you just about everywhere you go.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations