This beer brewing kit deal will save you $50 and let you craft brew at home

If you’re a beer fanatic you can now brew your very own beer from the comfort of your home with this beer brewing kit deal. The Brew Share Enjoy Homebrew Beer Brewing Starter Kit from Brewery in a Box, is currently $50 off on Amazon. An alternative to a beer making machine, this all-in-one kit includes everything you need to start brewing immediately and comes with the fan-favorite Northern Brewer Homebrewing Supply Party Amber Ale recipe.

The kit is designed by Northwest Brewery brewmasters to provide the best out-of-the-box first-time homebrew experience on the market. The kit is perfect for beginners and comes complete with foolproof instructions that help you to easily brew five gallons of tasty beer. This kit is the number 31 best seller in the Beer Brewing category on Amazon and has an average 4.7 out of 5-star rating based on over 100 reviews, which includes multiple handy customer videos and photos.

The Amber Ale you’ll make from scratch with this kit is the perfect refreshment to brew, share, and enjoy with friends, neighbors, guests, and more. It has a deep garnet glow and features friendly flavors of toasty bread crust, caramel, and just a bit of floral and herbal hop character. It’s a true crowd pleaser that will allow you to show off your savvy beer brewing skills.

With this brewing kit, you get all the goodies that come with purchasing from true beer lovers. Northern Brewer has been bringing homebrew to the masses through classes, demonstrations, competitions, beer festivals, and advertising in outside hobby publications since 1993 and has sold over 1 million beer recipe kits to satisfied customers with over 100,000 repeat orders. These self-called ‘Brewmasters’ are so passionate about brewing that they go as far as to provide detailed step-by-step brewmaster videos to ensure you can brew your very best batch each and every time.

In addition to the coveted Amber Ale recipe, the kit includes everything you need to brew a successful batch. You get a 6.5-gallon fermenter with a lid and bubbler airlock, a bottling bucket with spigot assembly, a Fermenter’s Favorites bottle filler, a five gallon stainless brew kettle, a 21-inch stainless spoon auto siphon, a five-foot siphon tube and siphon tube holder, a Royal Crown bottle capper, and 60 beer caps, along with all the cleaner equipment required including Fermenter’s Favorites Oxygen Wash and a bottle brush.

The brewing kit is proudly American-made and comes with a 100-percent satisfaction guarantee. Along with the freshest ingredients and high-quality workmanship and parts, purchase of this kit comes with 7-day-a-week call, email, and text support from experts with 23 years of brewing experience.

The Brew Share Enjoy Homebrew Beer Brewing Starter Kit normally retails for $160 but is currently discounted to $110 on Amazon, saving you $50 (31 percent).

