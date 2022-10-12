Do you go a bit bonkers chasing charging cable for your Apple mobile devices? If so, this Belkin Prime Day deal for a 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station could help you at the same time. What, you ask, another Prime Day? Yep, the official Prime Day 2022 was in July this year, but Amazon also sprung the Prime Early Access Sale, a two-day sale that ends today. This second major event, aka Prime Day October or Prime Day 2, is packed with Prime Day deals. The Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station sale can help you restore your Chi by simplifying Apple device charging. You can save 16% or $19 with this sale when you buy the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $101 instead of the regular $120.

Why you should buy a Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charger

Belkin’s 3-in-1 Wireless Charging station can simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The Qi-compatible charging stand has an ample 7.5 watts of charging power for your iPhone. According to Belkin, it’s OK if the iPhone has a non-metal case, as long as it’s not more than 3mm thick — just put your iPhone on the stand in the case. The charging stand has a magnetic mount that protects and holds your Apple Watch upright and in place while charging. A second charging pad located just behind the Apple Watch mount supplies 5 watts of Qi-compatible power to charge AirPods. So if you’re fully outfitted with iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, this charger provides a safe location to store all three while they power up. It’s also OK to leave fully charged Apple devices on the charger while charging one or more depleted devices.

The Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is compatible with iPhone 8 and later, Apple Watch Series 1 and later, AirPods Pro, and AirPods second generation. In addition to simplifying charging connections and clutter, the magnetic mount for the Apple Watch helps prevent scratching the watch face.

If your nightly ritual includes juggling charging cables for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, act fast to save $19 on the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station. During the Prime Early Access Sale, you can buy this Apple device charger for $101 instead of the usual $120. But hurry, because the sale ends at midnight tonight PT and that’s only if the inventory lasts.

