This massive air fryer oven is $70 off at Best Buy today

Not everybody has a kitchen big enough to have a full-blown oven, which can sometimes be problematic if they like to bake pastries, heat food, or even cook a whole meal. This is where air fryers come to the rescue, and while not being the same thing as a full oven, they can achieve pretty similar results. If you’ve been looking for a good deal on an air fryer, Best Buy has you covered with $70 off the Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, bringing it down to a pretty reasonable $80 from its normal price of $150.

If you aren’t familiar with how air fryers work, they use a strong heating element and then circulate super-hot air across the chamber, cooking the food with heat but not with direct fire. In the case of this Bella Pro Series air fryer, the heating element is a surprisingly powerful 1,500 watts, equivalent to a high-end space heater. That means you can get temperatures ranging anywhere from 90 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, the latter of which should be more than enough to cook anything to a crisp. It also has a few other useful features, such as up to a 24-hour cutoff and 10 different presets for you to pick from, depending on what you’re cooking.

As for size, it comes with a pretty spacious 12.6 quarts, which can fit a 10-inch pizza or a 4-pound chicken, although you probably shouldn’t do it simultaneously, even though the Bella Pro has a rotisserie and you theoretically could. The Bella Pro is pretty easy to clean since the parts are nonstick to accommodate a quick wipe-down. It comes with a pizza pan, drip pan, rotisserie holder, and air fry racks, all of which are dishwasher safe.

It’s always hard to find good savings on an air fryer, so the fact that this Bella Pro Series air fryer is only going for $80, down from $150, is a pretty big steal. Of course, if the Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven doesn’t do it for you, check out some of our other air fryer deals or our roundup of the best air fryers for something that could tickle your fancy.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations