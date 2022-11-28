 Skip to main content
This simple, 1-person air fryer is $18 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday

Bruce Brown
If you still have items on your lists of “must-buy” and “would-like-to-buy” products, today is the last day you’ll find the greatest selection of Cyber Monday deals. Air fryers, the kitchen countertop appliances that help you prepare fried foods with little or no cooking oil, are one of the most sought product categories this year, as was the case in the past two years. Tracking the hottest Cyber Monday air fryer deals, we found a gobsmacking deal for the 2-quart Bella Pro Series analog air fryer on Best Buy. For its Cyber Monday sale, Best Buy is discounting the 2-quart Bella Pro air fryer by 60%. Instead of the regular $45 price — a bargain itself — the Cyber Monday price tag is $18, a $27 savings. Don’t wait on this one because we cannot imagine this deal will last long before selling out.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series 2-quart air fryer

We track air fryer deals year-round and for the cost savings alone the 2-quart Bella Bella Pro airy fryer is a noteworthy value at full retail price. You can use it to cook up to 1.7 pounds of food for one or two people. You’re not limited to air frying with this Bella model, either, because you can also use it to broil, bake, roast, and reheat food, all with little or barely any oil. You’ll save time and energy when the Bella Pro’s 1,200-watt circular heat technology preheats up to 50% faster than a regular oven.

Whether you want to use the Bella Pro Series 2-quart air fryer to cook fried chicken, roast salmon, fries, kale chips, wings, or snacks it’s easy to use the Bella Pro Series’ analog controls. Just set the temperature and cooking time and you can walk away or go back to work in your home office content, knowing that the air fryer is working for you, preparing healthy meals and snacks. Cleanup is also easy because the non-stick air frying pan and the included crisping tray are both dishwasher safe.

With a price as low as $18, consider the 2-quart Bella Pro Series air fryer for gifts for family or friends and for yourself. The deal on this model makes it a terrific choice as a second air fryer when it’s more convenient to cook two items at the same time. Save $27 when you buy this normally $45 air fryer at the Cyber Monday price. But hurry, this deal can’t last the full day.

