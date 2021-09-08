There’s no easier, faster, and healthier way to prepare your favorite foods than with the appliances you’ll find in these air fryer deals, Instant Pot deals, and Ninja Foodi deals. Right now, at Best Buy, you can score $80 off this Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Convection Toaster Oven + Air Fryer. That’s more than 50% off! It’s down to only $70, an incredible drop down from its regular price of $150. There’s unlimited opportunity here for delicious, fried food, with less fat and the same satisfied recipients.

There’s no better way to save time and money than with an air fryer toaster oven. The fact is, cooking can take way too much time out of your day; preparing delicious, healthy meals can take hours. This toaster oven and air fryer can be not only a shortcut but an amazing solution. The Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Convection Toaster Oven + Air Fryer toasts, cooks, rotisseries and dehydrates foods quickly and safely using little to no oil. And it’s easy to use. If you’re cooking for yourself or an entire household, there’s no faster way to make healthy favorites that have all the deliciousness of fried foods.

You will be very impressed with the size of the Bella Pro Series. It’s huge, with enough capacity for a 10-inch pizza, 2.2 pounds of french fries, four slices of bread, and a 4-pound chicken. This is really eight cooking devices in one. You can use it to air fry, roast, broil, reheat, bake, warm, dehydrate, and rotisserie. An intuitive touchscreen makes it easy to use; select from 10 preset menu options with just one touch, or adjust the temperature (90-400°F) on your own. The result is delicious food that’s easy to prepare.

What makes this toaster oven so efficient is the air frying technology that uses 1500W of power and patented circular heat technology to circulate heat for crispy, evenly cooked food, in no time at all. Air fry technology is completely different from traditional deep frying in that it requires little to no oil to work its magic. With no preheating necessary, you can have your dinner ready in minutes, not hours. And this oven is great at reheating, allowing you to use more of the food you buy — which is always easier on your budget.

Best of all, it’s constructed with a stainless finish, so it looks fantastic in any kitchen, and it’s built to last. Plus, the pizza pan, air fry racks, drip pan, rotisserie, and rotisserie holder are dishwasher safe, so it’s simple to clean, too. Better food, better for you, and barely any fuss. What more could you want?

