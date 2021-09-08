  1. Deals
You won’t want to miss today’s air fryer oven deal at Best Buy

There’s no easier, faster, and healthier way to prepare your favorite foods than with the appliances you’ll find in these air fryer deals, Instant Pot deals, and Ninja Foodi deals. Right now, at Best Buy, you can score $80 off this Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Convection Toaster Oven + Air Fryer. That’s more than 50% off! It’s down to only $70, an incredible drop down from its regular price of $150. There’s unlimited opportunity here for delicious, fried food, with less fat and the same satisfied recipients.

There’s no better way to save time and money than with an air fryer toaster oven. The fact is, cooking can take way too much time out of your day; preparing delicious, healthy meals can take hours. This toaster oven and air fryer can be not only a shortcut but an amazing solution. The Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Convection Toaster Oven + Air Fryer toasts, cooks, rotisseries and dehydrates foods quickly and safely using little to no oil. And it’s easy to use. If you’re cooking for yourself or an entire household, there’s no faster way to make healthy favorites that have all the deliciousness of fried foods.

You will be very impressed with the size of the Bella Pro Series. It’s huge, with enough capacity for a 10-inch pizza, 2.2 pounds of french fries, four slices of bread, and a 4-pound chicken. This is really eight cooking devices in one. You can use it to air fry, roast, broil, reheat, bake, warm, dehydrate, and rotisserie. An intuitive touchscreen makes it easy to use; select from 10 preset menu options with just one touch, or adjust the temperature (90-400°F) on your own. The result is delicious food that’s easy to prepare.

What makes this toaster oven so efficient is the air frying technology that uses 1500W of power and patented circular heat technology to circulate heat for crispy, evenly cooked food, in no time at all. Air fry technology is completely different from traditional deep frying in that it requires little to no oil to work its magic. With no preheating necessary, you can have your dinner ready in minutes, not hours. And this oven is great at reheating, allowing you to use more of the food you buy — which is always easier on your budget.

Best of all, it’s constructed with a stainless finish, so it looks fantastic in any kitchen, and it’s built to last. Plus, the pizza pan, air fry racks, drip pan, rotisserie, and rotisserie holder are dishwasher safe, so it’s simple to clean, too. Better food, better for you, and barely any fuss. What more could you want?

More air fryer deals

Want to find more alternatives to cook up delicious, family-friendly meals? Explore our roundup of the best air fryer deals, below.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$220 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$78 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying.
Buy at Sears

Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer

$70 $100
Instant Pot's Instant Vortex has four functions controlled by a digital LED touchscreen. You can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.
Buy at Amazon

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT

$99 $149
Snap up this family-sized smart air fryer. Start meals remotely with smartphone app remote control via Wi-Fi, Alexa, or via digital control panel. Scheduling and warming features cook and hold meals.
Buy at Walmart

Instant Pot Duo Crisp

$150 $200
With an air fryer lid providing a slew of new cooking features in the kitchen, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a marvelous tool for any home chef, combining 11 different ways to cook in one fine package.
Buy at Amazon

Chefman  TurboFry  Stainless Steel Air Fryer, 8-quart

$74 $100
Get ready for wings and fries night with this family-sized 8-quart air fryer basket. The digital control panel takes the guesswork out of find the correct time and temperature settings.
Buy at Walmart
