This 8-quart air fryer is over half off at Best Buy today

A woman taps the outside of the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer.
Bella

Small appliances are some of the most essential parts of a fully functional kitchen. Coffee makers, toasters, blenders, and other gadgets that stand between one to two feet tall may only serve a couple of specific purposes, but that’s not the case when it comes to air fryers. These incredible kitchen gadgets are designed to cook up large quantities of food while using less oil and prep time than non-air fryer cooking methods. You’ll also be able to find a lot of air fryer deals online and in stores. As a matter of fact, we found an excellent promo just today while scanning through Best Buy deals:

Right now, you can order the Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer for only $65. At full price, this model sells for $140.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer

Preparing enough food for the whole family can be challenging to do on a daily basis; especially when oven cook times can get a bit egregious. The Bella Pro Series fryer puts that to rest, though. This little machine can cook up to 6.5 pounds of the grub you and yours love most, including mozzarella sticks, steak, chicken, and many other cuisine styles. With up to 1700W at your disposal and nine cooking presets to choose from, there’s really no end to the mealtime possibilities.

It’s all achieved through the magic of circular heating tech, which pushes hot air into every part of the food you’re cooking. This leads to perfect results every time. From crisp exteriors to warm, gooey interiors, it’s hard to beat the tastes and textures you’re going to pull off with the Bella Pro Series! And with the easy-to-use digital touchscreen, you’ll be able to increase or decrease the cooking temperature between 180 and 400 degrees.

We were also pleased to learn that the removable anti-stick basket and crisping tray are dishwasher safe. And thanks to its stainless steel chassis, you won’t have to worry about smudges on the screen or ink-blue shell. We’re not sure how long this Best Buy promo is going to last, so now is always the best time to buy.

Save $75 when you purchase the Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer at Best Buy, and be sure to have a look at some of the best leftover Labor Day sales!

