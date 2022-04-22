Grab this giant air fryer while it’s half off at Best Buy

This 50% price slash on Best Buy’s Bella Pro Series Digital Air fryer is one of the best air fryer deals you’ll find today. This deal brings you a digital air fryer with extra capacity and versatility. You’ll be buying the giant air fryer for $90 — that’s half off its original price of $180.

The Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer provides a 9-quart dual flex basket to prepare food weighing up to 7.5 pounds. The digital air fryer also has two 4.5-quart independent cavities, and each one comes with its basket, cyclonic fan, and rapid heater for cooking different meals simultaneously. You can multi-task with this digital air fryer that allows you to fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat, or dehydrate different food types with a tap on its touch-screen display. Not only are the baskets removable, but dismantling and reassembling the air fryer are without hassle, thanks to its PFOA-free non-stick cooking basket, divider, and crisping trays that are also dishwasher safe. The air fryer’s stainless-steel build and non-stick interior also make cleanup easy.

Achieve a faster heat-up time than most air fryers in a similar price range, as the Bella Pros Series Digital Air fryer’s system runs on an 1800-watt system. If you’re a multitasker who enjoys cooking different meals and prefers choosing the temperature for varying meals, you’ll love this giant fryer with a 90-450 degree temperature range you can adjust whenever you want. What’s more — there’s an integrated timer to set cooking durations, so you won’t need to keep watch. Also, this giant digital air fryer is BPA-free so that your food stays healthy. And that’s not the only safety you’ll get, as it comes with a non-slip base preventing accidents that can lead to big messes in your kitchen.

Best Buy offers you the Bella Pros Series 9-quart Digital Air fryer for $90, down from its original price of $180, thereby saving you $90! This deal is for you if you want to own a giant digital air fryer with multiple cooking functions. But there’s no telling when it will end, so click that BUY NOW button before it’s too late.

