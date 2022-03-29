This crazy deal is your excuse to finally get an air fryer

If you’re in search of a way to both cook and eat a little healthier, air fryer deals are great options for getting started. One of the best ones out there today is at Best Buy, where you can get the Bella Pro Series 9-quart digital air fryer for just $80. That’s a massive savings of $100 from its regular price of $180, and free shipping and in-store pickup are both available with your purchase as well. This is a limited-time offer and the clock is already ticking on it, so click over to Best Buy to claim a great new digital air fryer while you can.

All of the best air fryers bring a cleaner, healthier set of options to your daily food preparation, and they’re a cool piece of tech to incorporate into your smart home as well. The Bella Pro Series 9-quart digital air fryer is no different, as its presence in your kitchen will have you immediately cleaning up after yourself much less. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer on the food you’re cooking, with no need for oil. This eliminates greasy splatters, splashes, and cleanups, whether you’re utilizing the air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat, or dehydrate feature of the Bella Pro Series digital air fryer.

But cleanliness and versatility aren’t this digital air fryer’s only great conveniences. With the Bella Pro Series 9-quart digital air fryer, you can cook two different foods two different ways — simultaneously — and still have them finish at the same time. An innovative touchscreen makes this digital air fryer a cooking multitasker’s dream come true, as it allows you to easily customize your cooking method with six built-in smart cooking functions. The extra-large 9-quart capacity allows for the cooking of larger meals for families and parties, and cleanup is always a breeze with the nonstick cooking basket and dishwasher-safe components.

Versatile, convenient, and a great addition to any kitchen, the Bella Pro Series 9-quart digital air fryer is marked down to just $80 at Best Buy right now. That’s a savings of $100 from its regular price of $180, but it’s a savings that isn’t going to last long, as this is a limited-time deal. The clock is ticking, so click over to Best Buy now.

