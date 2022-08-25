Best Buy is having a SURPRISE SALE on air fryers today

With folks becoming much more health conscience in the last few years, air fryers have become a lot more common, and while they aren’t going to produce the same results as a deep fryer, they manage to come close. Thankfully, you don’t have to break the bank to get one, as there are some surprise air fryer deals at Best Buy happening right now, so it’s a perfect time to pick up an air fryer if you’ve been waiting for one.

Bella Pro Series 6-quart with matte finish — $60, was $100

The first air fryer on the proverbial chopping block is the Bella Pro Series with a 6-quart capacity, meaning you can air fry a whopping 5 pounds worth of food at a time, which is enough for several folks. It can also manage to get to an impressive temperature, given it can supply 1,700 watts of power, which is higher than some of the highest-end gaming PCs. That means temperature ranges can be adjusted from 90-400 F, a huge range that allows you to cook almost anything your heart desires. It also has a 60-minute automatic off-timer for safety and is pretty easy to clean, although it’s still worth looking up how to clean an air fryer in case this is your first one.

Bella Pro Series 6-quart with stainless-steel finish — $65, was $100

While this Bella Pro Series and the previous one have the same name and capacity, they’re quite different, especially since this model with stainless-steel finish comes with only a 1,500-watt power supply, although it can still hit the surprisingly wide 170-400 F range of cooking temperatures. Otherwise, many of the same specs apply, such as the 6-quart capacity, the 60-minute automatic shutoff, and the ability to clean it relatively easily, given that the finish is stainless steel. Ultimately, with such a close price difference, what you’re going to pick is aesthetics, unless you need the potential for lower cooking temperatures, in which case the matte finish one is the one you should go with.

Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer 8-quart — $100, was $150

Interestingly, the smaller cousin of this TurboFry, the Chefman TurboFry 2-Quart Air Fryer, has shown up on our list of best air fryers, so you know that you’re getting quality right out of the gate. As the name suggests, it has an 8-quart capacity, which is impressive given that it’s not that much bigger than the Bella Pros, meaning you can cook quite a bit while still saving some countertop space. Unfortunately, the Chefman does have a smaller cooking temperature range of 200 to 400 F, but that’s not a dealbreaker since you’ll most likely never go under that 200 F range. As for cleaning, it’s pretty easy given that it has a stainless-steel finish, and the nonstick basket is dishwasher safe, saving you an extra thing to wash!

Editors' Recommendations