These big, beautiful BenQ gaming monitors are on sale on Amazon right now

It’s no secret that a custom-built desktop PC is the best way to enjoy modern games, but serious gamers also know that a good monitor is just as important as the computer’s internal hardware when it comes to enjoying the best graphics and the most immersive gaming experience. BenQ is one of the top names when it comes to the latest, greatest gaming displays, and a number of its top-rated monitors are on sale right now from Amazon.

All of these big, beautiful BenQ monitors are more than 30 inches in size and feature modern features like QHD or 4K resolutions, snappy refresh rates, HDR support, and AMD FreeSync technology which eliminates in-game annoyances like stuttering and screen-tearing. The BenQ monitor sale will only be available on Amazon until the end of the month (through Sunday, March 31), so if you’re in the market for a large gaming display for your battle station and want to save a few bucks, read on.

BenQ EX3501R 35-inch curved QHD ultrawide monitor – $665

The BenQ EX3501R is among the cream of the crop when it comes to ultrawide curved gaming displays, and is also our top pick for the best HDR monitor. It’s got a Quad HD resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 with a 21:9 aspect ratio (compare that to the 16:9 ratio typical of most modern displays), giving you a ton of screen real estate for widescreen gaming (made even more immersive thanks to its curvature) as well as for split-screen multi-tasking.

A wide monitor like this allows you to easily have two windows open at comfortable sizes, and it’s much neater and cleaner-looking than a multi-display setup. The BenQ EX3501R retails for $899, but it’s on sale right now for $665, saving you $234 off of its MSRP or about $85 off of its current “street price” of $750.

BenQ EX3203R 32-inch curved QHD gaming monitor – $538

With its 32-inch size and curved form factor, the BenQ EX3203R gaming monitor hits a nice sweet spot in immersive capabilities between beefy ultra-wide displays like the EX3501R and old-school flat-screen models. Its modern design and ultra-slim bezel gives it a sleek look, while the curved Quad HD 1440p panel draws you right into the action.

A 144Hz refresh rate, paired with AMD FreeSync 2, ensures a smooth picture with no immersion-breaking lag or screen-tearing during fast-paced gaming action (it’s also great for enjoying movies and other visual media). Through March 31, this 32-inch curved QHD gaming monitor is on sale for $538, saving you $162 off of its MSRP or $62 off of its going street price.

BenQ EW3270U 32-inch 4K gaming monitor – $500

If you’re not sold on the curved monitor idea – and/or you’re looking for a 4K gaming monitor deal – then the BenQ EW3270U is a solid choice. Unlike our other two picks which feature 1,440p Quad HD resolutions, this model boasts a crisp 4K Ultra HD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160, giving you the clearest, most high-definition picture among these three gaming monitor deals.

BenQ’s Brightness Intelligence Plus automatically adjusts the display’s brightness and color settings based on the on-screen content and the ambient light conditions in your environment, while Eye-Care technology dials down the eye-straining and headache-inducing blue light when necessary. The BenQ EW3270U 32-inch 4K gaming monitor is on sale for $500, offering you a nice 28-percent discount of $199 off of its normal $699 price tag.

