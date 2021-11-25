You can turn any space into a home theater with these Black Friday projector deals, including this incredible 1080p projector Black Friday deal. Right now at Best Buy, you can get the Vankyo Leisure E30TB Wireless Projector for just $180, which is $30 off the regular price of $210. This is one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen on projectors, so if this offer catches your eye, make sure to buy it as soon as you can!

The Vankyo Leisure E30TB is a fantastic option if you’re looking for an easy way to start a movie night at home. You can pick it up at Best Buy right now for just $180, which is $30 off the regular price of $210. Keep reading to learn more about this fantastic projector.

The best thing about the Vankyo Leisure E30TB Wireless is that it’s a complete package. Not only do you get a sleek, high-definition projector, you also get a 120-inch screen as a bonus. This means that all you need is a wall to hang the screen on to start watching your favorite shows within minutes of opening the box. It can connect to any 2.4Ghz or 5Ghz wireless network and quickly pair up with an iOS or Android device to broadcast content. There’s also an HDMI input if you want to connect directly to a source.

While it’s not necessarily one of the best projectors, it produces a crisp, 1080p image that’s more than good enough to watch high-definition movies. If you don’t already have speakers lying around, the E30TB has a built-in speaker that provides surprisingly excellent stereo sound. An added benefit to using a projector is the flexibility: It can display an image from 33 inches up to 300 inches, so you can move it based on your group’s size and location. There’s also keystone correction that lets you quickly adjust for any distortion.

The Vankyo Leisure E30TB turns an ordinary evening into a special movie screening, with minimal effort required! You can pick up this projector for just $180, which is a $30 discount on the regular price of $210. With projectors becoming an increasingly trendy way to consume content, you can’t afford to miss this deal before it expires. Shop now!

Should you shop this 1080p projector Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

You might be asking yourself: Should I wait until Cyber Monday to get this deal? The answer is no, you shouldn’t. For many products, there’s no difference between the deals you’ll find on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some deals might be gone entirely by the time Monday rolls around — we wouldn’t be surprised if this projector increased in price by then. That’s why we recommend picking it up right now.

Don’t worry; If you manage to see a better price on Cyber Monday, you can cancel your order or return the item. You’ll still be able to get your projector by the holidays. It’s definitely a good idea to get this deal as soon as possible, or else you could miss out on this fantastic projector deal.

