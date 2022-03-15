Best 27-inch monitor deals for March 2022

Picking out the best monitors can be tricky and expensive business so it’s worth keeping an eye on the 27-inch monitor deals going on. We’ve picked out some of the best monitor deals on 27-inch models currently available so you know exactly which ones are worth your time and money. You won’t be disappointed.

Best 27-inch monitor deals

Dell 27 Monitor — $200, was $320

Samsung 27-inch Curved Monitor — $200, was $220

Dell 27 4K UHD Monitor — $380, was $620

Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor — $700, was $1,110

Dell 27 Monitor — $200, was $320

Why Buy

Stylish look

Straightforward to use

Two HDMI ports

Anti-glare coating

The Dell 27 Monitor is simple yet exactly what many users could do with, particularly when setting up a cheap home office. It offers a Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution 27-inch display with a refresh rate of 75Hz. While that’s nothing amazing if you’re looking to game on it, it does the job well enough to ensure you get some extra screen space for less. Alongside that, it has a response time of 8ms with that going down to 4ms when set to extreme. Color support caters to 16.7 million colors too, so it’s just fine for creating presentations and other daily work. Its color gamut is 99% sRGB, so it’s good to go with pretty much everything possible if you need strong color representation.

The monitor is designed in a modern and elegant way with a subtle textured pattern on the back, so it fits into most home spaces. It has a three-sided ultrathin bezel design too, so you can focus on the screen rather than worry about staring at plastic for no good reason. A wide viewing angle of 178 degrees proves extra useful here too. The monitor uses ComfortView Plus technology so that it has an always-on built-in low blue light screen that works to optimize eye comfort so you don’t have to worry about eye strain. At the same time, it won’t affect color accuracy.

In addition, the Dell 27 Monitor also has two HDMI 1.4 ports so there’s a bit of flexibility here if you need to hook up a couple of different devices at once. It also has built-in dual 3W speakers if you don’t need high-end sound and simply need it for video calls or similar. If you want a straightforward and inexpensive monitor, the Dell 27 Monitor fulfills that role well.

Samsung 27-inch Curved Monitor — $200, was $220

Why Buy

Curved screen

Slim design

AMD FreeSync support

Low response time

You don’t have to spend a fortune on one of the best curved monitors to enjoy the technology. As the Samsung 27-inch Curved Monitor demonstrates, there’s a lot to be appreciated about relatively inexpensive curved monitors. This one offers an industry-leading 1800R screen curvature to ensure you get to enjoy immersive viewing whether you’re watching a movie, playing a game, or multitasking at work. It means panoramic views of whatever you’re doing with the design inspired by the curve of the human eye. An ultra-slim design means that the Samsung 27-inch Curved Monitor doesn’t take up a lot of room either. It’s less than 0.5-inch thick, so it won’t take up as much space as you’d think. That’s further helped by its simple circular stand too.

Support for AMD FreeSync technology means if you play a game on the Samsung 27-inch Curved Monitor, you can enjoy a silky-smooth picture, even during the fastest moving action. It’s able to dynamically sync the screen refresh rate with the frame rate of your content to minimize input latency. That means less image tearing and stutter, all thanks to a 4ms response time.

Elsewhere, the Samsung 27-inch Curved Monitor also has an eye-saver mode that helps reduce blue-light emissions so you can look at the screen for long periods of time without a problem. It’s even good for the environment thanks to an eco-saving plus feature that reduces screen brightness to save power. Oozing practicality at every turn, the Samsung 27-inch Curved Monitor is a great way of enjoying curved monitor technology for less. Guaranteed to look good whether you’re working or relaxing, it makes the whole experience feel far more immersive than with a regular monitor.

Dell 27 4K UHD Monitor — $380, was $620

Why Buy

4K resolution

USB-C connectivity

Reliable response time

Blue-light protection

The Dell 27 4K UHD Monitor offers a lot to make it stand out from the crowd. One of the most significant things about it is that it’s a 4K monitor. That means you can enjoy resolutions up to 3840 x 2160 for an incredibly sharp picture. Combined with its 27-inch display size, it’s perfect for multitasking and having many windows open at once. It also has far superior color support than many other regular monitors thanks to provisions for 1.07 billion colors. A brightness of 350 nits means that this is a monitor that makes everything you do pop on screen. There’s HDR support too to further help colors look more vibrant and blacks look deeper.

Other features include the ability to adjust the monitor’s stand to the height you need. Extensive tilting, swiveling, and pivoting further help so you can get the monitor just where you need it for the best comfort while working. Refreshingly, the Dell 27 4K UHD Monitor connects via USB-C, so there’s no need for an additional power cable. Simply plug it into your laptop or desktop via its USB-C connector, and you’re good to go. That means less clutter on your desk and far less hassle than before. It also has a built-in USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port so you can always charge your devices via it too, again saving you some space and convenience.

With built-in dual HDMI ports, you’re safe to use it with other devices, so there’s plenty of flexibility going on. Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture modes help out here. At all times, you can enjoy AMD FreeSync technology for a superior image and refresh rate. Finally, there’s ComfortView technology that reduces blue-light emissions so extended viewing sessions won’t bother your eyes like with lesser monitors.

Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor — $700, was $1,110

Why Buy

QHD technology

240Hz refresh rate

Speedy response times

Great color coverage

Encapsulating a lot of what you may need from one of the best gaming monitors, the Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor has a lot going for it if you’re an avid gamer who wants the best. It has a native resolution of 2560 x 1440 thanks to its use of QHD resolutions. Alongside that, it offers a refresh rate of 240Hz so you get silky-smooth performance no matter how fast the game you’re playing may get. It’s brilliant for smooth browsing or working too. There’s also a true response time of 1ms so lag isn’t going to be a problem here. Color support of 1.07 billion further helps when it comes to ensuring your games look awesome.

The Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor also has Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification. Thanks to it, you get smooth and tear-free action along with brilliant HDR renderings when playing an HDR-capable game. Images are quickly and clearly displayed with gameplay consistently feeling more responsive. There’s also support for VESA DisplayHDR 600 so you get real-time contrast ratios with localized dimming and deep blacks as well as a wider color gamut. New IPS Nano Color technology also means 98% DCI-P3 color coverage so color accuracy is incredibly high and better than sRGB.

Even on sale, the Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor is, expensive but it’s ideal if you want the best image possible, whether you’re gaming or working in a creative industry. There’s also Dell’s standard ComfortView technology to help cut down on the risk of eyestrain from blue-light emissions, so you simply can’t go wrong here. An extensive number of ports — including two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, and an audio line-out and headphone-out jack — complete the package.

