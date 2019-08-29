Deals

The best 4K TV deals for Labor Day: LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more

By

To paraphrase George Herbert: Where there’s a public holiday, there’s a shopping bonanza — and that’s what we’re seeing right now, as there’s a massive sale on 4K TVs from the likes of LG, Samsung, and Vizio to celebrate Labor Day, and with pricing starting as low as $280 for a 50-inch TV and $700 for a 70-inch, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Best 4K TV deals for Labor Day

As usual, the Labor Day 4K TV sale will run from Friday, August 30 through Tuesday, September 3, spanning Labor Day weekend and the main event on September 2. But since there’s a limited amount of stock set aside for the best deals, you will need to act fast to score a bargain — spend a few seconds researching the television on offer and you could just miss out.

That’s where we come in. Just as we did for Prime Day, and will do for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we’ve combed through the hundreds of TVs on offer and selected the few that are too good to miss, with all of them having four things in common: They’re big brand, have a crisp, clear 4K screen, smart software to boot, and are deserving of your hard-earned cash.

QLED TV

55-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV

$900 $1,200
Expires soon
Deals on QLED TVs are few and far between, let alone one on a brand-spanking new model. As such, this fantastic offer on the 65-inch Samsung Q90R (one of the best in the business) is not to be missed.
Buy at Walmart
Modest, Yet Immersive

50-inch Vizio D-Series 4K TV

$280 $430
Expires soon
If you're after a modest 50-inch 4K TV, you can't go wrong with the Vizio D-Series. 4K? Check. Google Chromecast for streaming? Check? Multi-format HDR? Check. Support for Google Assistant? Check.
Buy at Walmart

50-inch Vizio D-Series 4K TV

$280 $428
Expires soon
Vizio offers an impressive lineup of affordable 4K TVs, and at just $279, it doesn't get more wallet-friendly than this.
Buy at Walmart
Top Pick

65-inch Vizio M-Series 4K TV

$770 $1,000
Expires soon
Worthy of headlining any home entertainment setup, the 65-inch M-Series is a must-have for anyone looking for a more affordable alternative to OLED or QLED, with endless smarts and vibrant color.
Buy at Best Buy
OLED TV

65-inch LG C9 OLED 4K TV

$2,500 $3,000
Expires soon
While QLED is king on paper, OLED isn't far behind, delivering one of the best viewing experiences money can buy — so don't miss your chance to snag one of LG's finest at a rock-bottom price.
Buy at Walmart
Large Screen

70-inch Vizio E-Series 4K TV

$780 $1,300
Expires soon
With a Chromecast baked in, you'll never be short of 4K content to watch on the Vizio E-Series — and thanks to the massive 70-inch screen, everyone in the room will be in on the on-screen action.
Buy at Walmart
2019 Model

55-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$380 $530
Expires soon
It's rare to find a brand new 4K TV in a discount bin, but that's where this 55-inch Samsung NU6900 has ended up — offering an immersive viewing experience loaded with smarts at an incredible price.
Buy at Walmart
Curved TV

65-inch Samsung Curved U7300 4K TV

$750 $1,000
Expires soon
Curved 4K TVs are an acquired taste, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the action — and now’s your chance to own one of the best, on the cheap.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch Samsung Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV (2019 Model)

$698 $900
Expires soon
Running in smart UHD Engine, this Samsung 4K TV upscales every movie and TV series into a 4K Ultra HD display. This resolution gives you a striking picture clarity with enhanced contrast.
Buy at Walmart

43-Inch LG Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV 43UK6200PUA

$240 $348
Expires soon
This already budget-friendly smart TV just got even more affordable for Labor Day. Get it now and save more $100.
Buy at Walmart

How to choose a 4K TV

best 4k tv deals for labor day 2019 sales

The secret to finding the 4K TV of your dreams is preparation. In a world where having a large television is seen to be somewhat of a status symbol, it’s easy to impulse buy the largest one you see, but don’t. After all, the last thing you want to do is shell out $3,500 for an LG C9 OLED TV only to find that it won’t fit through the door, let alone on the wall — so know your limit.

Next, consider the features that could be of use. There’s a lot to choose from, ranging from Roku OS on TCL’s latest TVs to Google Chromecast on select Sony and Vizio models. There’s also the predicament of OLED or QLED for die-hard movie fanatics after the best at-home viewing experience money can buy (aside from 8K), and Dolby Vision or HDR10+ for us mere mortals.

If you’re after a bog-standard experience, there isn’t a whole lot to keep an eye out for, other than a 4K Upscaler — a software feature that takes HD and Full HD material and spins it into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, so you can get the most out of your new television. Fortunately, almost all 4K TVs have one, though performance will vary depending on the brand.

The basic rule we follow is: A high-end Samsung 4K TV will handle all the core features — namely HDR and 4K Upscaling — a lot better than a bottom-line Hisense. Similarly, LG, Sony, and Vizio also come out on top, with Sony leading the pack with its 4K X-Reality Pro Engine, followed by LG and Samsung (which are neck-and-neck), and Vizio at the bottom of the ladder.

To be honest, the average consumer isn’t going to notice a difference between any of them. The Sony will fair just as well as the Vizio for anyone coming from an HDTV, so don’t let that deter you from pulling the trigger on that awesome Vizio deal. In fact, if you aren’t fussed about having a top-end QLED or OLED, we recommend saving a few bucks by snagging a Vizio.

Those in the market for something a little different, like a new laptop or maybe even a mattress, ought to check out our list of the best Labor Day sales. We’ll be updating it right through the end of the big event, so it’s worth a bookmark. While you’re at it, why not follow our dedicated deals account on Twitter? It’s the best way to keep up with the latest savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Walmart drops Labor Day deals on LG, TCL, and Vizio 4K TVs

walmart drops labor day deals on lg tcl and vizio 4k tvs 70 inch v series ultra hd hdr smart tv model v705 g3

Walmart drops up to $520 off these Vizio 70-inch 4K smart TVs for Labor Day

4k tv deals - vizio e70-f3

Dell Labor Day sale: 4K TV, Bose, and XPS laptop deals

Dell XPS 13 Best Laptop 2018

Need a 4K TV? Don’t miss your chance to bag one of Vizio’s finest

vizio m series quantum tv 55 inch amazon deal

Best smartphone deals for Labor Day: Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, and Samsung

iPhone XS review

Amazon chops a huge $100 off this Samsung Galaxy S10e before Labor Day

Samsung Galaxy s10e hands-on

Best Buy offers a $100 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Alienware and Dell G7 gaming laptops get big discounts for Labor Day