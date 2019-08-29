The best 4K TV deals for Labor Day: LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more

To paraphrase George Herbert: Where there’s a public holiday, there’s a shopping bonanza — and that’s what we’re seeing right now, as there’s a massive sale on 4K TVs from the likes of LG, Samsung, and Vizio to celebrate Labor Day, and with pricing starting as low as $280 for a 50-inch TV and $700 for a 70-inch, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Best 4K TV deals for Labor Day

As usual, the Labor Day 4K TV sale will run from Friday, August 30 through Tuesday, September 3, spanning Labor Day weekend and the main event on September 2. But since there’s a limited amount of stock set aside for the best deals, you will need to act fast to score a bargain — spend a few seconds researching the television on offer and you could just miss out.

That’s where we come in. Just as we did for Prime Day, and will do for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we’ve combed through the hundreds of TVs on offer and selected the few that are too good to miss, with all of them having four things in common: They’re big brand, have a crisp, clear 4K screen, smart software to boot, and are deserving of your hard-earned cash.

How to choose a 4K TV

The secret to finding the 4K TV of your dreams is preparation. In a world where having a large television is seen to be somewhat of a status symbol, it’s easy to impulse buy the largest one you see, but don’t. After all, the last thing you want to do is shell out $3,500 for an LG C9 OLED TV only to find that it won’t fit through the door, let alone on the wall — so know your limit.

Next, consider the features that could be of use. There’s a lot to choose from, ranging from Roku OS on TCL’s latest TVs to Google Chromecast on select Sony and Vizio models. There’s also the predicament of OLED or QLED for die-hard movie fanatics after the best at-home viewing experience money can buy (aside from 8K), and Dolby Vision or HDR10+ for us mere mortals.

If you’re after a bog-standard experience, there isn’t a whole lot to keep an eye out for, other than a 4K Upscaler — a software feature that takes HD and Full HD material and spins it into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, so you can get the most out of your new television. Fortunately, almost all 4K TVs have one, though performance will vary depending on the brand.

The basic rule we follow is: A high-end Samsung 4K TV will handle all the core features — namely HDR and 4K Upscaling — a lot better than a bottom-line Hisense. Similarly, LG, Sony, and Vizio also come out on top, with Sony leading the pack with its 4K X-Reality Pro Engine, followed by LG and Samsung (which are neck-and-neck), and Vizio at the bottom of the ladder.

To be honest, the average consumer isn’t going to notice a difference between any of them. The Sony will fair just as well as the Vizio for anyone coming from an HDTV, so don’t let that deter you from pulling the trigger on that awesome Vizio deal. In fact, if you aren’t fussed about having a top-end QLED or OLED, we recommend saving a few bucks by snagging a Vizio.

