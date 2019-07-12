Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: Samsung, Vizio, and LG early discounts

Share

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score a great deal on a 4K TV. In fact, you don’t even need to wait until Amazon Prime Day. Between Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon, there are plenty of great 4K TV deals to be had right now. With brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio, and TCL all getting in on the savings this year, prices are lower than ever.

Here’s the catch: With thousands of TVs on the market all claiming to be the best at something, it’s difficult to separate the good from the bad. So to help you get the most bang for your buck before Prime Day 2019, we’ll be highlighting the best 4K TV deals.

Today’s Best 4K TV Deals

Prime Day will run from July 15 through July 16, but you don’t have to wait until then to bag a smart TV on the cheap — Amazon and Walmart have already taken an axe to some of their prices, reducing a handful of fan-favorite, big-brand televisions by as much as 62%.

What TV Deals To Expect From Prime Day 2019

Prime Day has always been a hotbed for discounted TVs, and Prime Day 2019 will be no exception. As such, we’re expecting to see tremendous savings on everything from Toshiba Fire TVs and TCL Roku TVs, to LG OLED TVs and Samsung QLED TVs.

Older models will receive the most significant reductions, as Amazon looks to clear space for their successors. But that’s not such a bad thing — LG, Samsung, TCL, and Vizio all released a number of must-have TVs in 2018, which should be on sale.

How To Choose A 4K TV

What’s the most crucial piece of advice we’d give someone looking for a new TV? Know your limit. The last thing you want to do is shell out north of $1,000 for a 65-inch OLED television only to find that it won’t fit through the door, let alone on the wall.

Once you’ve established the size you’re after, you can start considering features that could be of use. There’s a lot to choose from, ranging from Roku OS on TCL’s latest TVs, to Chromecast and Google Assistant on select Sony and Vizio models.

Almost all 4K TVs come with HDR and a 4K Upscaler built in, though performance will vary depending on the brand you’re shopping and the price — a high-end Samsung will handle both a lot better than a bottom-of-the-barrel Hisense, for example.

