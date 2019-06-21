Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

Share

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV — Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it we’re expecting to see phenomenal discounts on top-rated televisions from the likes of Samsung and Vizio.

Here’s the catch: With thousands of TVs on the market all claiming to be the best at something, it’s difficult to separate the good from the bad. So to help you get the most bang for your buck, we’ll be highlighting the best 4K TV deals this Prime Day.

Today’s Best 4K TV Deals

Prime Day is rumoured to take place on July 15, but you don’t have to wait until then to score a 4K TV at a great price — Amazon has already taken an axe to some of its prices, reducing a handful of top-rated, big-brand televisions by as much as 46%.

43-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $240 (down $90).

— $240 (down $90). 50-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition — $300 (down $80).

— $300 (down $80). 55-inch Samsung 7-Series 4K TV — $498 (down $102).

— $498 (down $102). 55-inch Curved Samsung 7-Series 4K TV — $550 (down $700).

— $550 (down $700). 65-inch TCL 6-Series 4K TV — $700 (down $700).

What TV Deals To Expect From Prime Day 2019

Prime Day has always been a hotbed for discounted TVs, and Prime Day 2019 will be no exception. As such, we’re expecting to see tremendous savings on everything from Toshiba Fire TVs and TCL Roku TVs, to LG OLED TVs and Samsung QLED TVs.

Older models will receive the most significant reductions, as Amazon looks to clear space for their successors. But that’s not such a bad thing — LG, Samsung, TCL, and Vizio all released a number of must-have TVs in 2018, which should be on sale.

How To Choose A 4K TV

What’s the most crucial piece of advice we’d give someone looking for a new TV? Know your limit. The last thing you want to do is shell out north of $1,000 for a 65-inch OLED television only to find that it won’t fit through the door, let alone on the wall.

Once you’ve established the size you’re after, you can start considering features that could be of use. There’s a lot to choose from, ranging from Roku OS on TCL’s latest TVs, to Chromecast and Google Assistant on select Sony and Vizio models.

Almost all 4K TVs come with HDR and a 4K Upscaler built in, though performance will vary depending on the brand you’re shopping and the price — a high-end Samsung will handle both a lot better than a bottom-of-the-barrel Hisense, for example.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the top Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.