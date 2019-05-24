Digital Trends
The Best 4K TV deals for Memorial Day: Vizio, Samsung, and LG get discounts

Josh Levenson
By

Credit cards at the ready — there’s a massive sale on 4K TVs to celebrate Memorial Day, and with pricing starting as low as $230 for a 40-inch and $330 for a 55-inch, with financing available across the board, there’s bound to be something for everyone. With some solid discounts from Vizio, Samsung, and LG, now is a great time to pick up a nice smart TV for less.

Today’s Best Memorial Day 4K TV Deals

Since there’s a limited amount of stock set aside for the best deals, you’ll need to act fast to score one. That means time can’t be wasted researching the TVs on offer — a matter of seconds can be the difference between scoring a bargain or missing out.

Fear not, though, for we’ve sifted through the hundreds of TVs deals up for grabs and selected four that are just too good to miss. They’re each a different size and come equipped with a crisp, clear 4K screen and smart software, making them a must-have.

Our top pick is highlighted in bold.

  1. 40-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV — $230
  2. 49-inch LG 4K Smart TV — $300
  3. 55-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $330
  4. 65-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $500
  5. 49-inch Samsung 4K Smart QLED TV — $800

Need a little more information? Here’s a closer look at them.

Samsung 40-inch 4K LED Smart TV — $230

best 4k tv deals memorial day nu6070 product images

The 40-inch Samsung 40NU6070 is a steal at $230, and that’s because it’s a brand new model — so it’s armed with the latest version of the firm’s Smart TV software, which is home to a number of streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix.

What’s more, the 40NU6070 is also equipped with Samsung’s UHD Engine, which can transform HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD in real time; while multi-format HDR can be called upon to extract additional detail from low-light, low-detail scenes.

LG 49-inch 4K LED Smart TV — $300

best 4k tv deals memorial day lg 2

Aside from looking a little different, the 49-inch LG 49UK6090PUA is near enough the same as the 40-inch Samsung 40NU6070 — on paper, at least. It has a crisp 4K screen that’s rich in color, an Upscale Engine, multi-format HDR, and WebOS smart software.

There isn’t a whole lot of difference between them in the real world, either. Both deliver a fantastic viewing angle and can be used to tap into Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies and TV, and Netflix — all accessible with the click of a button.

Vizio 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV — $330

best 4k tv deals memorial day vizio 3

The 55-inch Vizio is the best value TV on the list. Design-wise, it’s not too dissimilar to the LG and Samsung we featured earlier, but it pushes the envelope when it comes to features, touting several those looking to cut the cord will find useful.

There’s 802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi for smoother streaming; Vizio WatchFree, a free resource that houses more than a hundred live channels, such as Action Movies and Fox Sports, and an integrated Chromecast for accessing everything else.

The 55-inch Vizio (and the 65-inch below) also comes bundled with Google Assistant out of the box, taking the hassle out of scrolling through endless menus to find what you’re looking for. Just say what you want and you’ll get it.

Here’s a quick look at the types of commands it can handle:

  • “Play Breaking Bad on Netflix.”
  • “Set the thermostat to 74.”
  • “Change over to HDMI 3.”
  • “Switch off at 10 PM.”
  • “Tell the Roomba to start cleaning.”
  • “Mute the volume.”
  • “Turn off when Lucifer is over.”

All in all, that’s a recipe for success. Don’t believe us? Take a look at our buying guide. It’ll bring you up to speed on all the latest from the TV world, documenting all the features that make a fantastic television. You’ll find the Vizio D55x-G1 checks all the boxes.

Vizio 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV — $500

best 4k tv deals memorial day vizio 65 inch 3

If you’re looking for something a little larger, there’s a 65-inch Vizio D65x-G4 on sale for $500. We aren’t going to waste too much time banging on about how it’s different to the 55-inch Vizio D55x-G1, because it isn’t different in any way — it’s just a bit bigger.

Samsung 49-inch 4K QLED Smart TV — $800

best 4k tv deals memorial day samsung qled

Yes, you read that right — there’s a 49-inch Samsung 4K TV on offer for $800, reduced from $1,000. That’s $500 more than the 49-inch LG we highlighted earlier. And that’s because this particular model falls into Samsung’s best-in-class QLED range.

QLED TVs are for those looking to take their home entertainment setup to the next level, introducing a higher image quality that represents the epitome of TV tech. For everyone else, the LED TVs we featured before this QLED, like the 49-inch LG, will impress.

Let’s Talk Financing

Fallen in love with a TV that’s a little out of your budget? All of the retailers we’ve featured have a financing program in place, which will let you stretch the cost of the television over a twelve-month period, with some interest and sales tax thrown in.

Here’s a breakdown of how that pans out for the above models:

  • 40-inch Samsung 4K LED Smart TV — $23/month
  • 49-inch LG 4K LED Smart TV — $30/month
  • 55-inch Vizio 4K LED Smart TV — $33/month
  • 65-inch Vizio 4K LED Smart TV — $49/month
  • 49-inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV — $78/month

Bargain hunters searching for more fantastic deals should head over to our running list of the best Memorial Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the end of the month, so we’d recommend bookmarking it for easy access.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

