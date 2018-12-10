Digital Trends
The best 4K TV deals under $500 and over 50 inches

Bruce Brown
By

If you’re looking for a new television for yourself or as a gift, a 4K UHD (ultra high definition) set is the way to go. There are already 8K sets available, but 4K is the current standard, and buying a lower resolution TV would be moving backward. Current 4K TV prices may be a pleasant surprise if you haven’t shopped for a new television lately. You don’t have to get into four-figure price tags for a new 4K UHD TV — in fact, we found an appealing selection under $500.

To uncover today’s best deals on 4K UHD TVs, we filtered Amazon’s and Walmart’s current offerings. We looked for highly rated televisions that met the following criteria:

  • 4K UHD
  • 50-inch or larger screens
  • ratings from at least 100 customers that average at least four stars
  • a current purchase price of less than $500.

We were pleased to find eight 4K TV deals that met our criteria, listed below in the order of current selling price. Some of these deals may expire soon and revert to higher prices, so if you see something that meets your criteria, don’t hesitate. All of the TVs from both retailers come with free shipping, although availability dates differ and may change while the sales are ongoing. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts or adding to your own home, these eight deals can help you save up to $270.

VIZIO 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV (D50x-G9) — $130 off

best 4k tv deals under 500 from amazon and walmart vizio 50 class ultra hd
With almost 400 customer ratings that average four stars, the VIZIO 50-inch class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV model (D50x-G9) has extra features that can add to your television enjoyment without the need to buy extra accessories. You can stream content and run apps on the Vizio without needing a separate streaming device. This D-series TV has Chromecast built-in for Chromecast-enabled video and music from your mobile device. You can also turn it on or change channels with Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. The Vizio D50X-G9 has three HDMI ports.

On sale at Walmart for $298, the Vizio D50X-G9 lists for $428, another great deal for an extremely versatile television. Walmart offers free 2-day shipping with this TV.

Toshiba 50LF621U19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition — $70 off

best 4k tv deals under 500 from amazon and walmart toshiba 50lf621u19 50 inch ultra hd smart led hdr fire edition
Toshiba’s 50-inch model 50LF621U19 4K Ultra HD and HDR TV is an Amazon Fire smart TV. Control the set with Alexa voice commands and run Alexa skills. You can even use Alexa to tell your compatible home security cameras to stream images to the Toshiba’s screen. In addition to three HDMI ports, this set has a headphone jack. Nearly 1,800 Amazon customers reviewed this set with an average four-star rating.

Amazon cut the 50-inch Toshiba Fire TV edition’s $400 list price to $330 during this sale. Free shipping is included with delivery before Christmas, with arrival sometime between Wednesday, December 19 and Friday, December 21.

TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model) — $250 off

best 4k tv deals under 500 from amazon and walmart tcl 55s405 55 inch ultra hd roku smart led 2017 model
TCL televisions have been hot this year, as the brand’s Roku smart TVs caught the attention of consumers looking for feature-rich sets at attractive prices.  The TCL 55S405 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV was one of the 2017 models that won over many converts. So far, 3,720 Amazon customers who reviewed the 55S405 TCL have given it an average of four stars.

You can use the included Roku remote to control this smart television or download the Roku app and use your smartphone or tablet. If you plug headphones into your mobile device, you can listen to the TV audio without needing a long audio cable connected to the jack on the back of the TV. There are also three HDMI ports. The audio output features Dolby Digital Plus.

Normally $600, Amazon’s sale price for the 55-inch 4-Series TV is $350 during the sale. Free delivery by this Thursday, December 13 for orders placed today.

VIZIO 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV (D55x-G1) — $100 off

best 4k tv deals under 500 from amazon and walmart vizio 55 class ultra hd
On sale for just $80 more than the Vizio’s 50-inch D-Series model, the Vizio 55-inch class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV (D55x-G1) has the same feature list, it’s just bigger. So with this Chromecast smart television, you’ll be able to stream content from anywhere in the house via your smartphone with the downloaded Vizio SmartCast app. Alexa and Google Assistant also await your commands to control the television.

With dual-band Wi-Fi, DTS Studio Sound II virtual surround sound audio, three HDMI ports, and more, you’ll enjoy this set for years to come. Walmart customers agree as 396 customers rated this television 4.3 out of 5 stars. Walmart marked down the usual $478 selling price to $378 for this sale, with free 2-day shipping.

SAMSUNG 50-inch Class 4K (2160P) UHD Smart LED TV UN50NU6900 (2018 Model) — $170 off

best 4k tv deals under 500 from amazon and walmart samsung 50 class 2160p uhd smart led
So far, 156 Walmart customers have given an average 4.5-star rating to the SAMSUNG 50-inch class 4K (2160P) UHD Smart LED TV UN50NU6900 (2018 Model). This Samsung 50-inch set has a 120Hz refresh rate and two 20-watt speakers with Dolby Digital Plus audio. Two HDMI ports and a USB port connect to video sources and Samsung’s smart TV Universal Guide manages input from your devices and apps. Use the Samsung SmartThings app on your smartphone to control this television remotely.

Normally priced at $600, the Samsung model UN50NU6900 is just $428 during this sale with free delivery by Saturday, December 15 if you order today.

TCL 55S517 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model) — $270 off

best 4k tv deals under 500 from amazon and walmart tcl 55s517 55 inch ultra hd roku smart led 2018 model
The Series 5 TCL 55S517 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model) is the most expensive of the eight televisions that met our criteria for this article. At $430, discounted $270 from its $700 list price, in several aspects this is the best deal of the group of aggressively priced TVs.

More than 430 Amazon customers rated this 4K TV an average four stars. Integrated Roku smart television features save you the money you don’t have to spend to buy a streaming video device. The TCL 55S517 adds edge LED backlighting for deep blacks and overall excellent picture quality and Dolby Vision for detail.

In stock, the TCL 55S517 comes with free shipping and will arrive by this Thursday, December 13 if you order today.

Sceptre 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV (U550CV-U) — $170 off

best 4k tv deals under 500 from amazon and walmart sceptre 55 class ultra hd
Sceptre’s 55-inch class 4K Ultra HD TV (U550CV-U) is the least expensive model we found, but that doesn’t mean you miss out on any substantial features. This television has a 60Hz refresh rate, four HDMI ports, two 10-watt internal speakers, and a headphone jack. The Sceptre’s more than 2,500 reviews on Walmart’s site average four stars,

Normally priced at $400, the 55-inch Sceptre U550CV-U is just $230 at Walmart. If you want a decent-sized 4K UHD set, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of Walmart’s awesome price. If you order today, this set should arrive by Thursday, December 13.

Sceptre 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV (U515CV-U) — $140 off

best 4k tv deals under 500 from amazon and walmart sceptre 50 class ultra hd
Sceptre’s U515CV-U 50-inch class 4K Ultra HD LED TV has a smaller screen than its 55-inch brandmate, but it also has a higher dynamic contrast ratio, 15, 000:1 versus the 10,000:1 with the 55-inch model above. A higher contrast ratio means the difference between the brightest and darkest points on the screen is greater, which theoretically yields a more dramatic image. The UC515CV-U has four HDMI ports, two 10-watt speakers, and it does have a headphone jack, although the jack isn’t included in the online features list. So far, more than 300 Walmart customers have rated the Sceptre 50-inch with an average of four stars.

The Sceptre 515CV-U’s $400 list price is discounted to $260 during this sale at Walmart. This 50-inch set covers all the basics at an aggressive price. Three-day shipping is included in the price.

Posted By Gabe Gurwin