Best 4th of July iPad Deals 2020: iPad 10.2 and iPad Pro

By

July 4th is almost upon us, and we’re finally seeing the first wave of 4th of July sales wash ashore. Shopping is just as much of an American pastime as baseball, and July 4th — and the week leading up to it — is one of the best times during the summer to score bargains on all sorts of stuff from home goods to electronics. It’s a particularly good chance to find discounts on Apple stuff (which doesn’t go on sale a lot). If you could use a new tablet, there are plenty of 4th of July iPad sales running now that offer big savings on the new 10.2-inch iPad, the sleek iPad Air, the travel-friendly iPad Mini, and the beefy iPad Pro — and we’ve rounded up all those juicy 4th of July iPad deals right here.

Today's Best 4th of July iPad Deals

  • Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi, Latest Model)$279, was $329
  • Apple iPad 10.2 (128GB, Wi-Fi, Latest Model)$399, was $429
  • Apple iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi, Latest Model)$469, was $500
  • Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 2018)$705, was $800
  • Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 1TB, 2018)$955, was $1,350
  • Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (128GB, Wi-FI, Latest Model)$979, was $1000
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)

$394 $399
Expires soon
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and the latest model now supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro - 11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, Space Gray (2018)

$709 $799
Expires soon
Apple recently launched new devices which means a bevy of savings on the older units, including this iPad Pro. Get the 64GB 11-inch model at a discount and walk away with money left in your pocket.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 1TB, 2018)

$954 $1,349
Expires soon
The iPad Pro is the best tablet in Apple's stable, and the last-gen model is still a great buy if you can find it at a worthy discount.
Buy at Amazon

Smart Keyboard for iPad (7th Generation) and iPad Air (3rd Generation)

$150 $159
Expires soon
Turn your 7th-gen 10.2-inch iPad or 3rd-gen iPad Air into a lightweight laptop-like workstation with the Apple Smart Keyboard folio. (Note that this does not work with the 6th-gen 9.7-inch iPads.)
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad 10.2 (128GB, Wi-Fi)

$399 $429
Expires soon
If you want the new 10.2-inch iPad but find the standard 32GB of storage to be a bit thin, the 128GB model is also on sale. Even with extra storage, it still comes in cheaper than the new iPad Air.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB)

$1,639 $1,699
Expires soon
It's not a mind-blowing deal, but if you want the best and beefiest iPad around, this Pro is the one. You can score it for a nice little discount right now.
Buy Now
LATEST MODEL

New 2020 Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Verizon Wireless)

$850 $950
Expires soon
Sign up for a two-year plan with Verizon and take $100 off the new 2020 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + 4G LTE connectivity.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) - Gold

$671 $750
Expires soon
The iPad is still king of the tablet world, and the iPad Pro is the best of the best. So, a lightning deal like this is too good to pass on if you're in the market for a portable computer.
Buy at Amazon

10.5-Inch Apple iPad Pro - 64GB Wifi - 2017 Model - Gray (Refurbished)

$409
Expires soon
The 10.5-inch iPad Pro (2017 model) is the larger, more powerful sibling of the 9.7-inch iPad, featuring more powerful hardware and a larger display similar to a laptop or some decent Chromebooks.
Buy at Amazon

New Apple iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G Cellular LTE, Verizon)

$530 $630
Expires soon
If you want a tablet you can hook up to your cellular network data plan, you can do a lot worse than the new 2019 iPad Air. Sign up for a two-year plan with Verizon and score it for a nice discount.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB, 2018)

$1,180 $1,349
Expires soon
If you're willing to buy last-gen, then the 2018 iPad Pro is still a good buy -- and a good way to save some cash. This 512GB model is currently on sale for the same price as the 64GB version.
Buy at Amazon

Save on refurbished iPads from Apple

Up to $370 off
Expires soon
Brand new isn't the only way to buy iPads, and if you're willing to buy refurbished, you can score a hefty discount. Apple is offering up to $280 off a range of refurbished iPads on its online store.
Buy at Apple

Apple - iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 32GB (Verizon)

$360 $460
Expires soon
Sign on with a 2-year Verizon contract and save a Benjamin on the latest 10.2-inch iPad (still our favorite tablet) with Wi-Fi and cellular 4G LTE connectivity that lets you use it on your data plan.
Buy at Best Buy
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Verizon)

$430 $530
Expires soon
With its 7.9-inch retina display, the iPad Mini is perfect for travel. It supports the Apple Pencil for even more versatility. Sign up for a two-year data plan with Verizon and get a nice discount.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Latest Model

$480 $500
Expires soon
The Apple iPad Air offers the versatility of the iPad Pro at a much less expensive price. The latest-gen supports the Apple Pen and Smart Keyboard, making it a great multitasker.
Buy Now
LATEST MODEL

New 2020 Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 256GB)

$1,089 $1,099
Expires soon
If you want the bigger, more laptop-sized iPad Pro, then you can now pre-order the 12.9-inch model from Walmart. Set to ship near the end of March.
Buy Now
Additional savings available

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB)

$1,000 $1,149
Expires soon
The 11-inch iPad Pro (2019 model) is the larger, beefier sibling of the 9.7-inch iPad, featuring more powerful hardware and a larger display. Amazon is offering additional money off in the basket.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (3rd Generation)

$900 $999
Expires soon
Third-generation Apple iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch diagonal Liquid Retina Display, AT2X Bionic CPU with Neural Engine, Face ID, 12MP back camera and 7MP True Depth front camera. Four speakers
Buy at Best Buy
LATEST MODEL

New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, 32GB)

$299 $329
Expires soon
The 7th-generation iPad hasn't been out long but you can already find it for a great deal. The perennial favorite tablet got an upgrade with a larger screen size, Smart Connector, and iPadOS.
Buy at Staples
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 128GB (Unlocked)

$529 $559
Expires soon
The all-new 7th generation iPad is our most recommended tablet for most people, and this discounted model comes with boosted storage as well as 4G LTE cellular connectivity.
Buy at B&H Photo

How To Choose A New iPad

Apple still makes the best tablets on the market, and whichever one you pick, it’s hard to go wrong. There are four models available today and your choice will largely come down to your budget. The latest update of the standard iPad is our recommendation for most people, and it’s a fantastic value. It boasts a gorgeous 10.2-inch display (a half-inch increase over the previous model thanks to slimmer bezels) and great performance, and it now sports a Smart Connector which allows you to attach an Apple Smart Keyboard — no fussy Bluetooth connection required.

Moving up in price a bit brings you to the 10.5-inch iPad Air, which is so good you might wonder why you’d even bother with the iPad Pro. The iPad Air is a fantastic “middle” option if you’re willing to shell out a bit more for better hardware and a sleeker design. In the same price bracket is the travel-friendly iPad Mini, which, like the Air, also saw a refresh in 2019. If portability is your main priority, this 7.9-inch tablet is your best bet and punches well above its weight when it comes to performance. We suggest sticking with the latest 2019 models of the 10.2-inch iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Mini, given that these represent excellent values and ongoing iPad deals often let you score them for surprisingly cheap.

At the top of the heap is the premium iPad Pro, available with either an 11-inch or 12.9-inch Retina display. The Pro is pricey, but if you want the best tablet Apple has to offer, the 2020 iPad is the one. The iPad Pro is an especially good option if you intend to pair your tablet with an Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for use as a 2-in-1, as the faster hardware and superb (not to mention larger) displays of the Pro models are more conducive to laptop-like use.

One exception to the “buy current-gen” rule is the 2018 iPad Pro. The last-generation Pro is still a good buy in 2020, owing to its impressive hardware that won’t feel long in the tooth, and since the release of the 2020 iPad Pro, prices on the 2018 models have steadily fallen. That said, don’t wait too long or expect the price to come down that much further, as we don’t know how long those 2018 iPad Pro tablets will remain in stock. If you’re considering an iPad Pro and are willing to buy a last-gen model to save some cash, it’s a good idea to jump on a good deal as soon as you find it.

