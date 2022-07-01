4th of July sales: Where (and what) to shop before Prime Day

Summer is officially here, and the early 4th of July sales are offering shoppers the first big chance of the season to take home must-have tech, home appliances, and more at rock-bottom prices. With every retailer claiming to have the best 4th of July sales available, tracking down the cheapest 4th of July deals can seem like an impossible task. There’s another catch, too, as Prime Day is back on its normal July scheduling this year — just a week after the 4th of July — and that’s another sale you don’t want to miss.

The good news is that with 4th of July sales and Prime Day deals rolling out nearly back-to-back, shoppers can look forward to Black Friday in July, and we’re here to help you navigate it all. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 4th of July sales, what deals you can shop right now, and whether the Prime Day sales are worth waiting for instead.

4th of July sales: Best retailer sales

Amerisleep is keeping it simple for 4th of July, offering $450 off any of its mattresses. That's all there is to it. No coupon code needed.

Best Buy's 4th of July Appliance Sale is now underway, bringing steep discounts on home essentials such as dishwashers, refrigerators, and washer-dryers. You can also get a free $100 gift card with appliance package purchases of $1,499 or more.

Bed Bath & Beyond is slashing prices by up to 50% on a wide assortment of goods for the kitchen, bedroom, dining room, bathroom, patio, and any other space inside (or even outside) your home.

Casper is knocking up to $600 off its mattresses and as much as 50% off almost everything else (with some exclusions) for its 4th of July sale.

Dell is offering massive discounts on laptops, monitors, and desktop computers, which includes hot items like gaming PCs and XPS laptops.

Through 4th of July, you can score a free Connect Bike — an $800 value — when you purchase a 24-month Echelon Premier membership. You can also grab one of Echelon's workout bikes and nab up to $250 in freebies including a heart-rate monitor, exercise mat, and apparel credit for the Echelon store.

Looking to eat better? Right now, you can sign up for HelloFresh and get your first meal delivery box for as little as $3.79 per meal kit, along with free home shipping.

HP has been running 4th of July sales since what feels like the start of time, and it's back with another one for 4th of July 2022: Enjoy up to 60% off a wide selection of laptops, desktops, monitors, PC peripherals, and printers.

Lenovo is another PC brand that loves running these seasonal sales, and its 4th of July deals include doorbuster discounts of up to 60% on ThinkPads, Legion gaming laptops, monitors, accessories, and more.

Lowe's is offering between $150 to $750 off home appliances, patio furniture, and just about everything else you'd squeeze into or outside your home, including outdoor grills. The more you buy, the more you save.

Nectar is running one of the best 4th of July sales on bedding, with $100 discounts on its memory foam mattresses along with up to $499 in free extras (sheets, pillows, etc.) included with every mattress purchase.

Samsung makes everything from smartphones to home appliances, so whatever you're after, this 4th of July sale probably has it. Everything from Galaxy phones and smartwatches to 4K TVs and refrigerators are marked down right now.

Target's 4th of July sale features discounts of up to 50% on clothing, toys, appliances, tech, indoor and outdoor furniture, and more.

You can save big on thousands of items including home appliances like dishwashers and refrigerators, patio furniture and accessories, and household tools at The Home Depot.

Save up to $500 on select mattresses, up to 40% on any size topper, and as much as $100 on pillows and bedding during Tempur-Pedic's 4th of July sale.

Like Target, Walmart is another go-to place if selection is what you desire. Its 4th of July Rollback event is offering up juicy savings on clothing, toys, video games, electronics, home essentials, outdoor goods, and just about everything else.

Looking for some new outdoor furniture? Hammock? Jacuzzi? Gazebo? Lighting? Heater? Umbrella? Grill? Wayfair's 4th of July sale has it all — for as much as 60% off.

4th of July sales: TV deals

Insignia F30 Series 4K Fire TV — $500, was $650

Best Buy’s 4th of July Sale has a killer deal on this big-screen Fire TV from Insignia. The F30 Series 4K television sets up in minutes and lets you stream all of your favorite content from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and more in crisp Ultra HD, and it comes with a handy Alexa Voice Remote for hands-free control. It’s a great option by itself, but especially so if you have an Alexa smart home ecosystem you can add it to, as you can control your other Alexa-compatible devices through the TV.

4th of July sales: Laptop deals

HP Laptop 14 — $280, was $400

Need a solid workhorse PC? HP has one of the best 4th of July laptop deals on tap right now in this 14-inch number, which sports an Intel Celeron CPU paired with 8GB of RAM. That’s twice the memory you typically see at this price point, meaning this laptop won’t slow you down. The icing on the cake is the 128GB SSD, which again, is much more than what you normally find in this bracket (where you’re often stuck with 64GB of eMMC storage). That’s a very good set of specs for less than $300.

4th of July sales: Apple deals

Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (2021) — $309, was $329

Many tablets have come and gone, but the iPad still reigns supreme — and even with higher-end offerings like the iPad Air and iPad Pro, the standard 10.2-inch iPad is still the Apple tablet we recommend for most people. Apple has kept it nicely updated over the years, and the iPad 9th-gen from 2021 looks great, runs smoothly, and offers a great user experience thanks to its slick iPadOS software. It’s a great value at its regular price, but Amazon’s 4th of July Sale (or rather, its early Prime Day deals) let you score one for even less.

4th of July sales: Phone deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (Unlocked) — $1,400 with activation, was $1,800

It took a few tries, but Samsung finally nailed its new folding phone formula with the third-gen Galaxy Z Fold 3. Its innovative design features two displays — one on the front and a large fold-out display when you open the phone up — that provides a lot of versatility and utility. The phone practically opens up into a mini tablet, and it’s great for serious smartphone power-users. It’s pricey, though, but Best Buy’s 4th of July Sale lets you save big on one when you activate it with one of the major carriers.

4th of July sales: Mattress deals

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress — As low as $399 and up to $499 in free accessories

Nectar makes one of our favorite memory foam mattresses, and is a great option if you don’t feel like spending thousands of dollars to get a better night’s sleep. Right now, the Nectar 4th of July Sale is offering $100 off its line of memory foam mattresses, plus up to $499 in free accessories included with every purchase. You can get free pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector, with the bonuses (and savings) varying depending on what size mattress you buy.

4th of July sales: Headphone deals

Apple AirPods Pro — $200, was $249

The AirPods Pro are the ultimate earbuds if you’re an Apple fan, combining premium design with truly high-end audio. They look great, sound great, and feel great in the ear (a rather important consideration for in-ear headphones that you’ll presumably be using a lot), and stand head and shoulders above the regular AirPods as well as much of the competition in the true wireless earbuds space. They’re not cheap, but early Prime Day deals are your chance to save a nice chunk of change on a pair of Apple’s best buds.

4th of July sales: Smart home deals

Ring Video Doorbell — $75, was $100

Home safety is one of the best applications for smart home technology and the Ring Video Doorbell is an easy way to smarten up your security. After a simple and straightforward installation process, you can use the Ring Doorbell’s 1080p camera and mobile app to get a clear feed of what’s happening at your front door, while the built-in mic and speaker provides two-way communication. You’ll also get notifications when you have visitors, and the Ring Video Doorbell can pair with select Alexa devices, such as smart displays, for further integration with your smart home ecosystem.

4th of July sales: Washer and dryer deals

Insignia Top-Loading Washer and Electric Dryer Set — $850, was $900

The 4th of July sales are among the best opportunities of the year to score big savings on home appliances, and you can always expect to see plenty of great washer and dryer deals pop up. It’s not a screaming deal, but this washer and dryer combo from Insignia is nonetheless an affordable way to take care of your laundry needs. The top-loading washer features a 3.7-cubic-foot load capacity while the front-loading electric dryer offers 6.7 cubic feet of space, and both feature 12 cycles that can handle just about anything you throw at them.

4th of July sales: Appliance package deals

Samsung Top-Loading Washer and Electric Dryer Set — $1,158, was $1,698

Samsung makes some killer home appliances for a brand that’s mostly known for making smartphones and TVs, and this washer/dryer bundle is one of the best appliance package deals to be found among the 4th of July sales. The top-loading washer boasts a 4.5-cubic-foot load capacity, while the dryer features a capacity of 7.2 cubic feet, so this is a great combo for families and anybody else who frequently deals with large piles of laundry. The washer features Samsung’s Vibration Reduction technology for quiet operation along with a self-cleaning function, and the dryer has a Sensor Dry feature that conserves energy and lets you do more loads in less time.

Should you shop the 4th of July sales or wait until Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s answer to Black Friday, offering up some of the deepest discounts you’ll see all year — but should you hold out for it instead of shopping the 4th of July sales? Our honest advice: If you have Amazon Prime, then you might indeed be better off waiting until the 2022 Prime Day sales roll around on July 12 and 13. We expect that the Prime Day deals will be a bit better than the 4th of July deals, at least when it comes to pricey tech. The 4th of July sales are better for things like mattresses and home appliances, though, which are items that Amazon doesn’t really specialize in.

Another thing to consider is that if you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership, you’ll be considerably limited when it comes to what Prime Day deals you can shop. Sure, other retailers like Walmart and Best Buy run their own sales concurrently with Prime Day to compete with Amazon, but the best Prime Day bargains come from Amazon itself, and those are limited to Prime members. They usually come in the form of limited-time Lightning Deals, too, meaning that they don’t last the entire duration of the sale, and often sell out well before their time limit.

The long and short of it is this: If you’re shopping for bedding and/or home appliances, or don’t have Prime (or you can’t take advantage of a free Prime trial to shop the sale), then we don’t recommend sleeping on these 4th of July sales. And even if you do have Prime and plan to shop Prime Day deals, pay attention to the July 4th sales, anyway. You never know what they might bring; that bargain you were planning to shop for come Prime Day might actually pop up during 4th

of July weekend, and if it’s at that perfect price that you wanted, there’s no reason not to snatch it up. With these sales, you always have to be ready to strike while the iron is hot. Prime Day is a two-day event and the deals tend to sell out fairly quickly, so if you wait, you might miss your chance.

