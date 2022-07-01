4th of July TV Sales 2022: Get a 70-inch for $500

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home theater or build one from scratch, there’s never a bad time to buy a TV. Now is a particularly great time to buy because there are a lot of great 4th of July sales to take advantage of. Purchasing a new TV for your home doesn’t have to be expensive. There are a lot of budget-friendly options available, and even expensive 4K TVs are seeing major discounts. To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up the best 4th of July TV sales, and have provided some tips on how to choose the TV that suits your needs.

Today’s best 4th of July TV deals

50-inch Hisense A6 4K TV — $290, was $500

Among the ongoing TV deals is the Hisense 50-inch A6 smart TV, a TV that brings incredible value to your content viewing. Despite its extraordinarily low price, it sacrifices nothing in terms of picture quality, as it brings the modern clarity of 4K resolution to your living room. It’s even able to upscale older content into UHD resolution, so none of the older content we all love to revisit suffers with its age.

The Hisense 50-inch A6 smart TV is a good option for gamers and people who like to take in the fast-paced action of sports and action movies. It has a 60Hz refresh rate, which makes sure the TV can handle the rigors of the latest generation of gaming consoles and intense, fast-paced scenes. It keeps the image from tearing, lagging, or breaking apart, even during the fastest moving action sequences.

The smart features of the Hisense 50-inch A6 smart TV are also worth noting, as they bring all of the convenience of a smart TV to your viewing habits. Chromecast is built right into the TV, so you can cast all of your favorite movies, shows, apps, and games directly to the TV from your phone, tablet, or laptop. Access to all of your favorite streaming services is also built in, as is Google Assistant, allowing you to search for content using simply your voice.

55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $340, was $380

The TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is loaded with impressive features that will fit nicely into any home theater setup. Like all of the best TVs, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD. It even has HDR technology, which delivers bright and accurate colors for a more immersive and lifelike viewing experience. If you love taking in beautiful and scenic content, this is a smart TV to consider.

The TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV even features 4K upscaling, which brings your favorite HD content — whether movies, sports, or streaming — to nearly the same level of quality as today’s modern 4K content. This is an especially attractive feature if some of your favorite shows were made before 4K resolution became common, as it allows you to watch all of that older content in the modern clarity of 4K.

This TV also allows you to stream over 700,000 movies and TV episodes through your favorite streaming services, as well as sports, news, and music. It even has a built-in digital tuner, so you can access over-the-air high-definition content such as local sports and news without having a cable subscription. Easy voice control is also integrated with Alexa, and the TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV comes with a voice remote that allows you to find movie titles, launch or change apps, and more.

70-inch Insignia F30 4K TV — $500, was $650

If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, you can’t say you’ve done so without shopping the best 70-inch TV deals available. Right there alongside them is the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K smart TV, which pairs its impressive 4K picture with DTS Studio Sound, a premium audio enhancement suite that creates realistic and immersive audio with only two speakers. It expands the sense of space and ambience, immersing you more deeply into all of your favorite content.

The most convenient thing about the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K smart TV is its smart features. With Fire TV, you can watch over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to thousands of channels and apps. These include Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Disney+, and many others. Voice controls also come front and center with the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K smart TV, as Alexa Voice Remote lets you easily switch between inputs and find, launch, and control content.

With an array of versatile connection options, the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K smart TV can also make a great centerpiece for a complicated home theater. Three HDMI ports allow you to connect components like Blu-ray players, video game consoles, speakers, and cable receivers. The TV also features a digital optical output, a USB port, a headphone jack, a coaxial jack, and an Ethernet port.

65-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV — $1,600, was $1,900

If superior picture quality is what you’re after for your home theater, an OLED TV may just be perfect. Always making for some great OLED TV deals is the LG 65-inch C1 Series 4K smart TV. Its OLED panel brings your favorite content to life in over 8 million pixels, with each pixel able to turn on and off independently so you’ll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors, and infinite contrast for a viewing experience few TVs are capable or producing.

In fact, it’s one of the better TVs for taking in movies and playing video games. It features Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmosphere, as well as Filmmaker Mode. All of these combine to create a breathtaking visual and audio experience that makes you feel like you’re in the movies. When it comes to gaming, Game Optimizer gives you easier access to your game settings, the latest HDMI connection allows for fast gaming speeds, and with low input lag and and fast response times, you don’t have to worry about the fast-paced action of your gameplay breaking apart the picture as you play.

Smart features of the LG 65-inch C1 Series 4K smart TV include webOS 6.0. This provides a newly designed home screen that gives you easier access to your favorite content. It features the latest in entertainment, including Disney+ and the Apple TV app. A huge library of content and streaming services is right there at your fingertips, and Google Assistant and Alexa are both built right into the TV for easy and convenient voice controls.

Should you shop the 4th of July TV sales or wait until Prime Day?

If you’re looking to take home the most savings with your new TV, it’s always a good idea to make a purchase during shopping events and holidays such as the 4th of July. One of those shopping events, Prime Day, comes right on the heels of July 4th sales, as Amazon has announced it’s taking place July 12 and 13. This can cause some concern about when the best time might be to purchase a new TV for your home theater.

When it comes to deciding whether you should buy a new TV during 4th of July or Prime Day sales, it’s important to consider what you’re shopping for. Amazon typically discounts all sorts of great tech come Prime Day, and the likelihood of seeing major discounts on TVs during Prime Day are high. If you’re trying to catch the best deal you possibly can, there’s good reason to wait until Prime Day and see what’s available.

However, you don’t want to run the risk of missing out on a TV deal entirely. Prime Day is an immensely popular event with the attention of a lot of shoppers. You won’t be the only person looking for a TV come Prime Day, and there is a risk of missing out on inventory. There’s also no certainty that a better TV deal will come along on Prime Day than the TV deals available as part of 4th of July sales. A good rule of thumb to keep in mind is that sometimes the best deal is the one that’s guaranteed. There’s no wrong time to pounce on a great TV deal, so if you see a TV like at a price point that suits you, jump on it no matter what the name of the sale may be.

