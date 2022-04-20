Best 70-inch TV Deals: Supersize your screen from $530 today

Movie enthusiasts and sports fans will love watching their favorite content on the best 4K TVs with massive screens as large as 70 inches. If it fits your available space, according to our expert guide on what size TV to buy, a 70-inch TV should be at the top of your wish list. They don’t usually come cheap, but fortunately, retailers are offering discounts — you just need to know where to look Here are some of the best 70-inch TV deals you can shop right now.

70-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K TV — $530, was $600

Why Buy:

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support

Powered by Android TV platform

Stream content with built-in Chromecast

Voice remote enables commands through Google Assistant

The 70-inch screen of the Hisense A6G Series 4K TV features not just 4K Ultra HD resolution, which enables sharper images so you can further appreciate the details of the shows that you watch, but also support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, which applies a much more impressive boost to the TV’s overall picture quality than just resolution alone, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide. The TV’s audio, meanwhile, is boosted by DTS Virtual: X technology, which creates immersive audio for the complete home theater experience.

The Hisense A6G Series 4K TV is also a smart TV that’s powered by Google’s Android TV platform. The operating system grants easy access to your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+, so that you’ll never run out of things to watch on the TV’s 70-inch display. In addition to all the apps that you can download to maximize the capabilities of the 4K TV, it also comes with Chromecast built-in, so that you can stream what’s on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop to the massive screen without any complicated setups or cables.

Gamers will appreciate the Hisense A6G Series 4K TV’s Auto Low Latency Mode, which eliminations lag and interruptions while you’re playing video games on a console that’s hooked to the TV. For added convenience, you can activate this mode, as well as change all kinds of settings and launch different commands, through the TV’s voice remote. All you have to do is to press the Google Assistant button, and the after issuing your voice command, the digital assistant will do the rest.

70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $550, was $830

Why Buy:

4K Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range

Clear Motion Index 120 ensures smooth action scenes

Access streaming services through Android TV

Launch voice commands through Google Assistant

With stunning 4K Ultra HD quality and High Dynamic Range, you’ll be able to enjoy a lifelike viewing experience with sharp details and accurate colors on the TCL 4-Series 4K TV. You’ll also better appreciate fast-moving content, such as sporting events and action movies, through the TV’s Clear Motion Index 120 technology, which ensures that you can watch these scenes with smoothness and clarity.

You’ll be able to maximize the TV’s 70-inch screen with built-in Chromecast, which will let you cast videos and photos to the display from your Android-powered smartphone or tablet, iPhone, iPad, Windows laptop, MacBook, or Chromebook. If you want even more content to watch on the 4K TV, you can access all the popular streaming services through the Android TV operating system. The platform’s home screen is easy to navigate and customizable, so it won’t be hard to discover new shows and movies that fit your interests or to search for programs that you want to watch again.

With built-in Google Assistant, you can use voice commands to search for content, ask for recommendations, and access playback controls through the TCL 4-Series 4K TV. You can even have the digital assistant operate your other smart home devices that are connected to the same network. All of this is made possible with the 4K TV’s voice remote, which gets ready to receive your voice commands with the press of a button.

70-inch Samsung TU6985 4K TV — $650, was $680

Why Buy:

Crystal Processor 4K upscales content

PurColor technology fine tunes colors

60 Hz refresh rate reduces lag rates

Access your favorite streaming services through Tizen platform

The Samsung TU6985 4K TV is powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, which provides intelligent and ultra-fast optimization of 4K content, while also automatically upscaling shows and movies to 4K quality. This will let you further maximize the TV’s 70-inch screen, as you’ll be able watch more content with sharp details and realistic colors. The TV also supports HDR, which enables up to millions of shades of color, while Samsung’s PurColor technology further fine tunes the colors that are displayed on the screen.

The 4K TV offers a refresh rate of 60 Hz, which is fast enough to minimize blur and to reduce lag rates, which is especially helpful if you’re playing video games through a connected console. This is also beneficial for movies that are packed with action sequences, as you’ll be able to follow the scenes without any confusion caused by fast movements.

The Samsung TU6985 4K TV is also a smart TV that runs on Samsung’s Tizen operating system, which will let you download helpful apps and launch your favorite streaming services. The platform is easy to navigate, so you it won’t be hard to look for the next movie or show to watch on the 70-inch display. The TV is compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, which will make things much easier for you as the digital assistants will be able to recognize voice commands for functions such as searching for content, accessing playback controls, and making adjustments to your other smart home devices.

70-inch Vizio M6 Series 4K TV — $650, was $800

Why Buy:

Vizio’s IQ Active Processor ensures topnotch quality

Several features promise more responsive gameplay

SmartCast platform opens access to streaming services

Works with Google’s Chromecast and Apple’s AirPlay 2.

With four times the resolution of Full HD displays and support for Dolby Vision HDR for incredible brightness and color, the 70-inch Vizio M6 Series 4K TV brings the cinematic experience into your living room. Vizio’s IQ Active Processor ensures the quality of the content that you play on the screen, and upscales all HD-quality shows and movies to 4K, for even more reasons to keep watching your favorites. The TV also offers Dynamic Motion Rate 120 technology, which delivers improved motion clarity so that you’ll be able to understand what’s going on during action-packed scenes, and Active Pixel Tuning, which adjusts brightness and tunes contrast frame by frame in more than 2,000 zones on the screen.

The Vizio M6 Series 4K TV comes with Auto Game Mode, Variable Refresh Rate with AMD’s FreeSync, and low input lag to grant gamers more responsive gameplay. You’ll further enjoy playing video games, as well as watching all other kinds of content, because of DTS Virtual: X, which provides an immersive audio experience that combines with the 4K TV’s topnotch picture quality so that you’ll feel like you’re in the theater.

As it’s running on the SmartCast platform, you won’t run out of content to consume on the Vizio M6 Series 4K TV, as the operating system gives you access to today’s most popular streaming services. The TV also comes with WatchFree+, which lets you access hundreds of channels with both live and on-demand content without any subscriptions, as well as support for Google’s Chromecast and Apple’s AirPlay 2, so you can cast pictures and videos from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop onto the TV’s 70-inch screen.

LG NanoCell 75 Series 4K TV — $700, was $1,100

Why Buy:

Watch content with more accurate colors

Filmmaker Mode shows movies as directors intended

Magic Remote enables easy navigation

Game Optimizer caters to gamers

LG’s Nanocell TVs are LCD-based displays that use layer of 1-nanometer-sized particles to provide more accurate color reproduction. That’s what you can expect from the 70-inch LG NanoCell 75 Series 4K TV, which elevates all the content that you watch with the help of LG’s Quad Core Processor 4K that promises a smooth viewing experience. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Active HDR, you’ll be bringing the cinematic experience into your home, and Filmmaker Mode will let you watch movies exactly how directors intended you to with automatic picture and processor settings.

The 4K TV comes with the Magic Remote, which will let you find content faster as you can point, click, scroll, and use voice commands or button shortcuts. Voice commands are recognized by either Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa, which will also let you control your other smart home devices that are connected to the same network under LG’s ThinQ AI platform.

Gamers will be able to access all video game-related settings through the Game Optimizer feature, so you can quickly start playing video games at the best possible quality. For improved audio, utilize TV Sound Mode Share with LG’s soundbars, which works not just for gaming but also for watching all other kinds of content. With top-quality video and audio, the LG NanoCell 75 Series 4K TV is definitely worth the investment.

