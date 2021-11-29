Best 75-inch TV Cyber Monday deals 2021 — from $700

If you or a loved one is looking for a huge TV this holiday season, look no further than these 75-inch TV Cyber Monday deals. These are not the only some of the Cyber Monday TV deals out there, but they’re also some of the largest. With two Hisense, one TCL, and one Sony, we’ve found a range of audio and visual features from these Android TVs. But hurry — like all of the best Cyber Monday deals, they won’t be around for long.

Today’s best 75-inch TV Cyber Monday deals

Hisense 75-inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV — — $700, was $790

TCL 75-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV — $700, was $900

Hisense 75-inch Class U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Android TV — $800, was $1,050

Sony 75-inch Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV — — $1,300, was $1,600

Hisense 75-inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

Why buy

4K UHD picture quality is vivid and beautiful

Use Google to control your TV with your voice

Auto Low Latency Game Mode limits having to adjust controls

You can use built-in Chromecast to share videos and music from your mobile devices

The Hisense A6G series TV has received a price cut of $90 for Cyber Monday, to $700 as opposed to $790. This TV comes in a variety of sizes, the largest being 75 inches. With that, you get 4K UHD picture quality coupled with Android TV for access to some 700,000 movies and shows. This screen has four times the resolution of a regular Full HD TV, featuring 8.3 million pixels and a full array LED backlight for a sharper, colorful picture. You can use Google to control your TV with your voice as well as cast your photos, videos, and music from devices to your TV with the built-in Chromecast. Other critical extras include Dolby Vision HDR and Auto Low Latency Game Mode.

You can customize your Android TV home screen to display your favorite apps, shows, and movies, cue the latest episode of the show you’re waiting for, pick up where you left off, or go to a new show. An automatic low latency mode lets you enjoy your games uninterrupted and without lag. With the voice remote, you can open apps, adjust the volume, and search for your favorite shows using your voice. Just press the Google Assistant button on your remote to talk to Google. A DTS Virtual X scalable and versatile advanced post-processing feature serves up better audio by virtualizing height content over traditional stereos.

TCL 75-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

Why buy

Stylish TV looks beautiful in your space

Ultra HD High Dynamic Range picture quality

Use Google to control the TV with your voice

Three HDMI inputs connect to all your devices

The Class 4 Series 4K TCL Android TV looks beautiful both on screen and in your living room and it is now on sale for 700, a full $200 off its normal price. A black finish and quad pedestal stand lend style and sophistication to your home theater in addition to delivering stunning Ultra HD High Dynamic Range picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD. Watch your movies and TV shows and get access to over 700,000 choices, your cable box, gaming console, and other devices. With Google Assistant built-in, you can enjoy entertainment and control devices around your home. With Chromecast built-in, you can cast movies, shows, and photos from your Android or iOS device to your TV. Connect all your favorite devices with the multiple HDMI inputs or access free, over-the-air HD content with the built-in tuner or watch live TV from services like YouTube TV, Sling, and Hulu. Tailor your home screen just the way you like it to easily find what you’re looking for.

The easy-to-use remote also features voice search and control, allowing you to find movie titles, launch or change apps, and more. Just push the button on the voice remote and speak. Dolby Digital+ Audio Technology lets you hear full, rich sound with Dolby Digital+ audio technology, creating an immersive, cinematic surround sound experience. Count ’em — there are three HDMI inputs to connect all your devices through the three HDMI inputs (1 ARC) and watch all your favorite stuff. Plus there’s an 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet port that gives you swift access to your favorite content with either the dual-band Wi-Fi connection — or just plug into the Ethernet port. Expand your entertainment options by wirelessly streaming music to your phone, headphones, or a soundbar via Bluetooth.

Hisense 75-inch Class U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

Why buy

One billion colors

ULED technologies boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion

Android TV smarts and customization

Google Assistant can help control your TV by voice

OK, get ready for Quantum Dot Color — that’s one billion colors on this set, which is getting a serious discount for Cyber Monday. It’s now $800, as opposed to the regular price of $1,050. Quantum Dot promises to produce purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LCD TV. The Hisense U6G also features 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and full-array local dimming zones for more accurate and realistic color, highlights, and shadows. The U6G offers unique ULED technologies designed to boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. Then, there’s the matter of Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound home cinema technology to combine realistic visuals and sound. And included FilmMaker Mode technology is a collaboration between filmmakers, Hollywood studios, consumer electronics companies, and the UHD Alliance. It disables all post-processing and preserving correct aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates. Peak brightness and full-array local dimming zones light up and dim parts of the picture to respond to ambient lighting conditions.

Much of this TV’s goodness is derived from Android TV and the home screen that you can customize to display your favorite apps, shows, and movies. Voice Remote lets you open apps, adjust volume, and search for shows using your voice. Just press the Google Assistant button on your remote to talk to Google. Cue the latest episode, pick up where you left off, or jump to a new show or app. Press the Google Assistant button on your remote to do more on your TV with your voice. You can even ask it to dim the lights by connecting smart home devices.

Sony 75-inch Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Why buy

Super-bright, vivid 4K HDR

HDMI 2.1 for next-gen gaming

Sony’s own 4K database upscales all HD content to near-4K resolution

Works with Amazon Alexa-enabled devices to control your TV

This more expensive TV is a brand name, for an intelligent and powerful TV. However, it’s now on sale for Cyber Monday for $1,300, instead of its usual price of $1,600. The X85J is powered by the X1 4K HDR processor for super-bright, vivid 4K HDR images with realistic contrast. This TV processing delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. It also features enhanced motion technology, Google TV, and HDMI 2.1 for gaming. This set projects more colors than a conventional TV resulting in more natural and precise picture quality, closer to real life. On-screen motion stays smooth and clear, allowing fast-moving sequences in sports, action movies, and games.

With Google TV, you can browse some 700,000 movies and TV shows from all your streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+, YouTube, Apple TV app, Peacock, and HBO Max. Searching is easy — just ask Google. Getting the most out of your TV relies on HDMI 2.1 for an up-to-date gaming experience. The gaming mode features 4K/120Hz and a so-called BraviaGame Mode for better frame rate and reduced input lag. Sony’s own 4K database upscales all HD content to near-4K resolution bringing back real-world detail and texture. And if that was not enough, it also works with Amazon Alexa-enabled devices to control your TV. Or stream content from your Apple devices using Airplay 2, to configure, customize and control your smart home using HomeKit.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations