Fried foods are delicious. Just the thought of tater tots, French fries, and fried chicken can make even those with the strongest of wills fantasize about sending that crispy goodness down their gullet. Unfortunately, the most delicious foods in life also tend to be unhealthy. The amount of fat and oil you consume with each bite is one of the easiest ways to pack on those holiday pounds. With an air fryer, however, you can still enjoy some of your favorite foods without all of the fat that usually accompanies them.

Christmas is closing in on us fast, and if you’re still struggling to find last-minute gifts for your loved ones, an air fryer is a great route to take. We’ve searched the depths of Amazon and Walmart to bring you the best air fryer deals going on right now.

This 3.2-quart fryer may look simple, but it’s your ticket to faster, healthier meals. The Farberware Oil-less Fryer utilizes rapid hot air technology to cook food using little to no oil. Whether you’re trying to grill, bake, roast, or fry your favorite foods to crispy perfection. With easy-to-use controls, you can set the time and the temperature for fabulous fried foods in 30 minutes or less. It can only hold up to 2 pounds at a time, however, so don’t get too crazy the first time you use it.

Normally priced at $99, this Farberware Air Fryer is only $55 at Walmart with free shipping. It also comes with a bonus recipe book with 25 great recipes to get you started.

If you’re willing to spend a little extra cash, you can get some extra features. This GoWise Air Fryer lets you make crispy chicken, steak, French fries, and even pizzas all from the comfort of your countertop. With a 5.8-quart basket, you can make enough food for everyone in the family. The built-in touchscreen offers a digital interface that makes frying foods easier than ever — plus it just looks more professional. It even comes complete with an alarm that reminds you to shake the basket for optimal crispiness.

Normally priced at $90, this electric air fryer is down to just $68 on Amazon after a 25-percent discount. It also comes with a recipe book filled with 50 great recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert.

Though there are more affordable air fryers on the market right now, you have to spend a little more money if you want the best. The Philips Digital Air Fryer is loaded with cool features that turn this novelty kitchen appliance into something you’ll want to use every day. With pre-set popular dishes, a keep warm function, and a beautiful digital display, you’ll be on your way to healthier frying in no time. Each dish you create will have up to 75 percent less fat than what you get with traditional frying methods, and dishwasher-safe parts ensure clean-up is quick an painless. You can even download the Airfryer recipe app for over 200 great recipes to choose from.

Normally priced at $300, the Philips Air Fryer is down to just $200 on Amazon after a $100 discount.

