Best air fryers under $100 for Cyber Monday 2021

The list of the best Cyber Monday deals just continues to grow, and also gets more difficult to navigate with each addition. That’s why it’s useful to call out some of the better deals on specific items, like Best Buy’s current Cyber Monday deals on a host of air fryers, all for under $100. All of the systems you see below are highly regarded by reviewers, too, making them excellent choices for your next appliance upgrade. Take a look at those deals below!

Bella Pro Series 4-quart Digital Air Fryer (Multiple Styles) – $35, was $70

Why buy:

4-quart capacity, prepares up to 3.3 pounds of food

Intuitive digital touchscreen

Nonstick pan and crisping tray are dishwasher-safe

Air fry, bake, roast, and reheat from one device

The first thing you’ll notice about this Bella Pro Series air fryer, besides its 4-quart size, of course, is the digital touchscreen on top. It provides readouts of the current temperature, selected modes, and more. It also makes it super easy to pick your cooking mode with just a single tap! As for the air fryer, it’s available in a few different colors including black, blue, and white — all with a matte finish. The 60-minute timer will automatically turn off the fryer when the job is done, so you don’t burn your food or snacks! It also sounds an alert to let you know your food is ready.

The nonstick pan and crisping tray, which sit inside the basket, are dishwasher-safe, so they’re easy to clean. That’s good because they can get pretty messy after you cook a meal. This fryer never needs to be preheated as it’s capable of 1500 watts of power, which just means it gets hot quickly and stays that way!

There’s no need to pay the full price of $70 because Best Buy has this Bella air fryer on sale for Cyber Monday. Instead, the price is $35 with free shipping, nice and low!

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-quart Air Fryer Oven – $90, $140

Why buy:

Massive 10-quart capacity and rotisserie

Seven built-in programs

Touchscreen controls with LED display

No preheating necessary

The Instant Pot Vortex Plus is both an air fryer and an oven, but it also includes a handy rotisserie basket — and yes, it spins! The Vortex features seven built-in cooking programs, including bake, roast, fry, broil, dehydrate, and more. It cooks fast, makes choosing your mode easy, and has a fully adjustable thermostat. The touchscreen controls and LCD panel also provide all the information you need and make configuring the oven quick.

The oven comes with a drip tray, two cooking trays, a rotisserie basket, a rotisserie spit, and an insertable handle. Most of the accessories are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. Plus, the 10-quart capacity leaves a lot of room for food, snacks, or whatever else you want to cook! You can dehydrate fruits, for example!

Any other day, this air fryer oven would cost you over $140. But for Cyber Monday, Best Buy is offering the Instant Pot Vortex Plus for $90 with free shipping, a discount of $50. Don’t sleep on this one! That rotisserie is super useful! I know because I have one! There aren’t too many air fryers quite like this on the list of the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals, either!

Bella Pro Series 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket – $90, was $180

Why buy:

Large 9-quart total capacity with two 4.5-quart baskets

Six smart built-in cooking programs to choose from

Intelligently syncs cook times for each basket

Nonstick basket, divider, and trays are dishwasher-safe

This Bella Pro Series air fryer includes not just one, but two baskets for a total of 9 quarts of cooking space across two 4.5-quart baskets. Each cavity has its own cooking basket, cyclonic fans, and rapid heater to ensure that all food is cooked, no matter where you place it. There are six cooking functions available, with options to air fry, broil, roast, reheat, bake, and dehydrate.

If you’re cooking two things at once, you don’t have to worry about syncing them up perfectly — the system intelligently does it for you! The digital touchscreen makes it easy to select mode, cooking temperatures, and more. You can also see at a glance how much time is done. All accessories are dishwasher-safe, so cleaning is painless when you’re done preparing the meal.

Down from its full price of $180, Best Buy is offering a Cyber Monday discount of half off, putting the final price at $90 with free shipping. You can’t put a price on good food and this air fryer will make you plenty of delicious meals.

