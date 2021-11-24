Keep the air in your home clean and your loved ones healthy by picking up the best air purifier Black Friday deal you can buy today. This Shark Air Purifier is being sold for just $249, which is a whopping $100 off the original price of $350. That’s easily one of the best Black Friday deals on air purifiers you’ll see this holiday season, so this is going to be on everyone’s radar. Don’t miss out on your chance to get this top-rated air purifier at a rock-bottom price by buying it as soon as possible!

Today’s best air purifier Black Friday deal

Why buy:

Effective anti-allergen multi-filter

Automatically adjusts based on the air quality in your home

4-high speed fans that operate very quietly

Can purify an area of up to 1,000 square feet

You can pick up this highly-reviewed Shark Air Purifier 4 for just $250 on Best Buy right now. That’s a massive $100 discount on the original price of $350, or 29% off! Keep reading to learn more about why buyers are overwhelmingly satisfied with this air purifier.

One of the most important factors to keeping a clean home is making the air you’re breathing in is clean. Something that all of the best air purifiers have in common is making the space more breathable, like the Shark Air Purifier 4. This appliance has everything you could ever want in an air purifier, and even some features you didn’t know you needed. Thanks to its four-fan system, this unit can cover an area of up to 1,000 square feet. Despite its power, it operates extremely quietly, so it won’t interrupt any TV watching or conversations in the living room.

Another reason why this device is so beloved is its anti-allergen technology. It’s equipped with a HEPA multi-filter that captures 99.7% of dust, smoke, and other substances that could trigger allergies. There’s also heightened odor protection that eliminates smells like food, garbage, or cleaning products. The Shark Air Purifier also has a Clean Sense IQ feature that automatically adjusts based on the current air quality in the environment. You can check the air quality at any time by looking at the real-time feedback display on the unit.

Considering what you get in terms of health benefits, anti-allergen protection, and peace of mind, this deal is an absolute steal. You can pick up the Shark Air Purifier 4 at Best Buy for just $250, which is a massive $100 off its regular price of $350. This is one of the most popular air purifiers around, so there’s no time to waste. Hit that Buy Now button as soon as you can, before they run out of stock!

Should you shop this air purifier Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Wondering whether you should wait until Cyber Monday to pick up this deal? We’ve got the answer: Get this deal as soon as possible. There’s no reason to wait until Cyber Monday. The deals are normally just a rehash of Black Friday, and sometimes, Black Friday deals aren’t even available on Cyber Monday. This air purifier deal could be long gone if you wait until then.

Don’t worry if you manage to find a better price on Cyber Monday. You can cancel your order or return the unit and still get your products in time for the holidays. But why take the risk? This top-rated air purifier is already being sold at a rock-bottom price, so we strongly recommend picking it up as soon as you can.

