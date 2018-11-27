Share

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but the best Amazon Cyber Week deals are still going strong. Despite traditionally being a one-day sale, retailers like Amazon have been extending this holiday further and further each year. So if you missed out on all of the great discounts over the past few days, don’t worry, there are still some awesome savings to be had. We’ve combed through the online store to bring you the best Amazon Cyber Week deals for Tuesday, November 27.

Best Amazon Deals of the Day

Throughout the year, the retail giant has been offering new discounts each day, dubbed “Deals of the Day.” Though these daily savings are usually nothing to sneeze at, there are some great sales going on during Cyber Week.

Here are the best Amazon deals of the day for Tuesday:

Browse All Deals

Amazon Echo Devices are still on sale

This may come as a shock to you, but Amazon has continued to offer their flagship Echo devices at some incredible prices. Though some of the prices aren’t quite as good as yesterday, you can still save big on the all-new Echo dot, Echo, and Echo Plus. You can also bundle these devices with smart bulbs, smart plugs, and Ring Video Doorbells to maximize your savings.

Here is a full list of Echo devices still on sale:

The best 4K TVs still on sale at Amazon

Though a lot of folks chose to pick up a 4K TV on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some great deals going on as we head into the holiday season. With free shipping on all orders for Prime members, you could have a new TV arrive at your front door in as little as two days. And with brands like Toshiba, TCL, Samsung, and LG offering Cyber Week sales today, the discounts are as still as sweet as ever. Whether you’re looking for 4K, UHD, HDR, or just the biggest television on the market, Amazon has got you covered.

Here is a full list of TVs still on sale:

Browse All Deals

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more on our best Cyber Week deals page.

Follow @dealsDT