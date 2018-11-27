Digital Trends
Deals

Today’s Amazon Cyber Week deals: $20 Echo Dot and a 50-inch TV for $300

Jacob Kienlen
By

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but the best Amazon Cyber Week deals are still going strong. Despite traditionally being a one-day sale, retailers like Amazon have been extending this holiday further and further each year. So if you missed out on all of the great discounts over the past few days, don’t worry, there are still some awesome savings to be had. We’ve combed through the online store to bring you the best Amazon Cyber Week deals for Tuesday, November 27.

Best Amazon Deals of the Day

Throughout the year, the retail giant has been offering new discounts each day, dubbed “Deals of the Day.” Though these daily savings are usually nothing to sneeze at, there are some great sales going on during Cyber Week.

Here are the best Amazon deals of the day for Tuesday:

Browse All Deals

Amazon Echo Devices are still on sale

amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

This may come as a shock to you, but Amazon has continued to offer their flagship Echo devices at some incredible prices. Though some of the prices aren’t quite as good as yesterday, you can still save big on the all-new Echo dot, Echo, and Echo Plus. You can also bundle these devices with smart bulbs, smart plugs, and Ring Video Doorbells to maximize your savings.

Here is a full list of Echo devices still on sale:

The best 4K TVs still on sale at Amazon

amazon products fathers day sale fire tv stick with ultra hd and alexa voice remote

Though a lot of folks chose to pick up a 4K TV on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some great deals going on as we head into the holiday season. With free shipping on all orders for Prime members, you could have a new TV arrive at your front door in as little as two days. And with brands like Toshiba, TCL, Samsung, and LG offering Cyber Week sales today, the discounts are as still as sweet as ever. Whether you’re looking for 4K, UHD, HDR, or just the biggest television on the market, Amazon has got you covered.

Here is a full list of TVs still on sale:

Browse All Deals

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more on our best Cyber Week deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Remaining Target Cyber Monday Deals
gamestop pauses powerpass store
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Deals at Gamestop

Cyber Monday 2018 brings plenty of deals to GameStop, including new video games, accessories, consoles, and bundles that offer incredible savings compared to other times of the year.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
whats next for the smart home a reason to buy one would be nice nest internet of things mem 3
Deals

Nest, Ecobee, and Honeywell smart thermostats are all on sale for Cyber Monday

Nest, Ecobee, and Honeywell have all dropped the price of their signature smart thermostats for Cyber Monday 2018. If you've been thinking about getting one, these deals make it the opportune time to pick one up for cheap.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
apple ios app monopoly case news store carrousel du louvre
Deals

Best Remaining Apple Cyber Monday Deals

Now Black Friday has passed, everyone will be hopping online to do their Cyber Monday shopping. Read on for everything you need to know about the best Apple Cyber Monday deals for 2018.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Deals

Best Remaining Cyber Monday TV Deals

With insane discounts on some of the best brands on the market, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to consider a brand new TV for your living room, bedroom, or office. Here are the best deals we've found for today's consumer holiday.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
buy refurbished mac best
Deals

Best Remaining Cyber Monday Deals at Best Buy

We've been hard at work assembling all the best Cyber Monday deals Best Buy has to offer in 2018 and putting them in one place to save you time and money this holiday season. Check back often for updates.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
walmart black friday
Deals

Best remaining Cyber Monday deals at Walmart

Walmart is getting in on the Cyber Monday action with offers on iPhones, gaming consoles, gaming accessories, and lots of other technology items that will be available throughout the day.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
ipad deals roundup
Deals

The Apple iPad Mini 4 is on sale for only $279 on Walmart

Now that its officially Cyber Monday don't miss out on some great online discounts on electronics. One of the biggest retailers, Walmart, has restocked the Apple iPad Mini 4 and is selling it for a discounted price of only $279 while…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
coffee maker espresso machine cyber monday deals nespresso lattissima plus
Deals

Time to upgrade your coffee maker? Check out these Cyber Monday deals

Your first sip of coffee determines how you start your day, so don't settle for average coffee from an average coffee maker. Investing in a high-quality coffee maker can come with a steep price.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
instant pot max getting new feature
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Instant Pot Deals

The Instant Pot has brought joy to millions of home chefs all over the world and now is a great time to pick one up since a whole bunch of online retailers are putting the device on sale for Cyber Monday.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best hiking watches garmin fenix 5s plus maps
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Smartwatch Deals

Cyber Monday is known for its awesome online sales. Smartwatches, fitness trackers .. they both will see deep discounts. Now is your chance to score a new wearable at rock bottom prices.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
target black friday
Deals

Best Remaining Target Cyber Monday Deals

If it took you more than a day to recover from Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're still in time to snap up Target’s best Cyber Monday deals. If you want to dodge the crowds entirely, keep your eyes on this website.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best new games of the month version 1480401360 last guardian upcoming header
Deals

The best cheap-but-awesome PlayStation 4 game deals under $20

The PlayStation 4 has hit its stride in recent years and is now more affordable than ever. If you have a PS4 or are thinking of buying one, we’ve collected some must-have games. The best part? Each of them is just $20 or less.
Posted By Lucas Coll
cyber monday mattress deals 2018 amazon
Deals

Amazon's Best Cyber Week Deals on TVs, smart home devices, and smartphones

Amazon's Cyber Monday sales extended through the end of the week. The retailer adds new deals to the site as often as every five minutes. Fortunately, we can help. We're going to constantly update this page to bring you all the best Amazon…
Posted By Bruce Brown
cyber week deals digital trends monday 2018 feature
Deals

Best Cyber Week deals: Echo devices, 4K TVs, Apple products are still on sale

Cyber Week is still going strong, and we've found the best deals. If you missed your chance to save big on Cyber Monday, we've found the deepest discounts on 4K TVs, laptops, Apple Watches, and outdoor gear.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen