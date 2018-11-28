Digital Trends
Today’s best Amazon Cyber Week Deals: Roombas, 4K TVs, and more

Jacob Kienlen
Black Friday started early for Amazon this year, as it did for retailers like Walmart and Best Buy — proving it’s not about the day, it’s about the deals. November has been a month-long parade of savings, but the best discounts we saw from Amazon this year were for Cyber Monday. Though the shopping holidays have officially passed us by on the calendar, that doesn’t mean the show is over. Amazon has taken it a step further, and extended its deals even further. Cyber Week is in full swing, and the deals keep rolling in day after day.

We’ve delved deep into the latest savings from the retail giant and have come back to you with the best ones on the market. If you missed Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or just don’t want to stop your holiday shopping just yet, we’ve found the hottest Cyber Week deals for Wednesday, November 28.

Amazon Cyber Week Deals of the Day

We’ve seen a lot of incredible savings come through the Amazon deals of the day, well, daily. These one-day sales are some of the hottest discounts the company has to offer, and though they are scheduled to be live for a full 24 hours, they often sell out long before then. Whether your shopping for holiday gifts for your loved ones, or just want to score a great deal on something for yourself, these Amazon Cyber Week deals are worth a look.

Best Cyber Week deals on Amazon devices

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Some of the best discounts still going on after Cyber Monday 2018 are on Amazon devices. Fire TV sticks, Echo Dots, Fire HD tablets, Kindles, and Ring Security systems have all received fairly significant discounts that are happening today. If you have a need for Alexa-enabled smart speakers, security systems, and streaming devices, Amazon has got you covered with sweet deals on its flagship devices.

Here are the best deals on Amazon devices happening now:

Amazon Cyber Week Robot Vacuum Deals

best amazon cyber week deals for wednesday roomba loops

Robot vacuums are normally a really expensive luxury item that many folks can’t afford, but with deep cyber discounts, they become a lot more attainable. With brands like iRobot Roomba, Shark, and Ecovacs all offering steep discounts on robotic vacuums during this Cyber Monday extended sale, there’s no better time than right now to pick up a Roomba for cheap.

Here are the best deals on robot vacuums going on today:

The best 4K TV deals still happening

amazon products fathers day sale fire tv stick with ultra hd and alexa voice remote

Though a lot of folks chose to pick up a 4K TV on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some great deals going on as we head into the holiday season. With free shipping on all orders for Prime members, you could have a new TV arrive at your front door in as little as two days. And with brands like Toshiba, TCL, Samsung, and LG offering Cyber Week sales today, the discounts are still as sweet as ever. Whether you’re looking for 4K, UHD, HDR, or just the biggest television on the market, Amazon has got you covered.

Here is a full list of TVs still on sale:

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more on our best Cyber Week deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

