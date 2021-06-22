You can buy an Amazon Echo Dot for ONLY $20, because Prime Day

If you’ve been waiting to pick up an Amazon Echo Dot on Amazon this Prime Day, we’ve got the deal of the day right here! Today as part of Amazon’s best Prime Day deals you can get an Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) for just $20, saving $20 off the regular price. Deals don’t come much better than this if you’re after an Echo Dot — and at this price, you could buy two and take advantage of the Drop In feature to check in with other members of your household. If last year is anything to go by, this deal is sure to fly off the shelves, so for the fastest delivery make sure you snap it up right now before stock is limited or sells out completely.

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) is a familiar hockey puck shape with a flat surface. Not only does it look great wherever in your home you decide to put it, but it will also quickly become a device you can’t live without. A 1.6-inch speaker provides excellent sound for listening to all your favorite Spotify or Amazon Music tracks, and Alexa is on hand to tell you the weather, keep you up to date with the latest news, set alarms and reminders, and control your other smart home devices. Pick up two or more Echo Dots and you can use the Drop In feature to communicate with those in other rooms of your home, or check out some of Alexa’s more unusual features, like playing games, tracking fitness, or telling you random facts — they’re often pretty entertaining. You can also set up Alexa Routines — for example, ask Alexa to read you the news and your appointments for the day when you say “Alexa, Good Morning”, or having Alexa dim the lights and play relaxing music when you get home from work.

Concerned about your privacy? There’s no need to be, as the Echo Dot has multiple layers of privacy control — you can even turn the microphone off if you’re concerned. Alexa is always getting smarter, so try asking it new things and you might be surprised. If you need some inspiration, check out some of the funniest things to ask Alexa and weird things to ask Alexa.

Normally priced at $40, you can bag one of the best Prime Day deals around and get the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) for just $20 today in Charcoal or Plum fabric. Don’t wait around — this deal is sure to sell out fast and you don’t want to miss out!

More Prime Day Amazon Echo deals available now

