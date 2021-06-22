  1. Deals
You can buy an Amazon Echo Dot for ONLY $20, because Prime Day

If you’ve been waiting to pick up an Amazon Echo Dot on Amazon this Prime Day, we’ve got the deal of the day right here! Today as part of Amazon’s best Prime Day deals you can get an Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) for just $20, saving $20 off the regular price. Deals don’t come much better than this if you’re after an Echo Dot — and at this price, you could buy two and take advantage of the Drop In feature to check in with other members of your household. If last year is anything to go by, this deal is sure to fly off the shelves, so for the fastest delivery make sure you snap it up right now before stock is limited or sells out completely.

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) is a familiar hockey puck shape with a flat surface. Not only does it look great wherever in your home you decide to put it, but it will also quickly become a device you can’t live without. A 1.6-inch speaker provides excellent sound for listening to all your favorite Spotify or Amazon Music tracks, and Alexa is on hand to tell you the weather, keep you up to date with the latest news, set alarms and reminders, and control your other smart home devices. Pick up two or more Echo Dots and you can use the Drop In feature to communicate with those in other rooms of your home, or check out some of Alexa’s more unusual features, like playing games, tracking fitness, or telling you random facts — they’re often pretty entertaining. You can also set up Alexa Routines — for example, ask Alexa to read you the news and your appointments for the day when you say “Alexa, Good Morning”, or having Alexa dim the lights and play relaxing music when you get home from work.

Concerned about your privacy? There’s no need to be, as the Echo Dot has multiple layers of privacy control — you can even turn the microphone off if you’re concerned. Alexa is always getting smarter, so try asking it new things and you might be surprised. If you need some inspiration, check out some of the funniest things to ask Alexa and weird things to ask Alexa.

Normally priced at $40, you can bag one of the best Prime Day deals around and get the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) for just $20 today in Charcoal or Plum fabric. Don’t wait around — this deal is sure to sell out fast and you don’t want to miss out!

More Prime Day Amazon Echo deals available now

Need even more awesome Prime Day deals? Check out the best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals, including this fantastic Echo Dot (4th Gen) deal — and don’t miss out on our Prime Day smart home deals.

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$55 $115
This is perfect for people who don't want to get out of bed every time something goes bump in the night. Put the Blink mini downstairs and check it from your nightstand's Echo Show.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5

$45 $80
The Echo Show 5 is great for big families who need to video chat. It also behaves like any other smart Alexa speaker with music, voice commands, etc.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 8

$70 $110
Ask Alexa anything and make video calls all over the world with the Echo Show 8. The virtual assistant can even give and show thanks to the HD screen.
Buy at Amazon

Echo (4th Gen)

$60 $100
Step up to this powerful smart speaker for high-quality streaming audio plus smart home management and the full world of Amazon Alexa capabilities.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8

$70 $109
With both an Echo Show and Echo Flex to provide your home full coverage, you can experience convenience like never before while also saving a great discount with this bundle.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

$80 $120
The Echo Buds offer satisfying audio quality and noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience. These buds boast a long-lasting battery and are compact enough to bring during your travels.
Buy at Amazon
