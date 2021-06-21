Best Prime Day Deals 2021: The best Amazon deals today

We’re more than halfway through the first day of Prime Day 2021, and there has been no shortage of fantastic Prime Day deals to choose from. Here, we’ve rounded up all the best offers you can shop today. But remember: Prime Day deals are exclusively for Amazon Prime members. If you aren’t one, sign up for a one-month free trial to shop the sales right now at no added cost.
Top 10 Prime Day Deals
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) — $25, was $50
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $25, was $50
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) — $45, was $80
- Instant Pot Duo Nova — $50, was $80
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite — $105, was $160
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $119, was $159
- Fitbit Sense — $199, was $300
- Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum — $200, was $300
- Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS) — $279, was $399
- 10.2-inch iPad (64GB, Wi-Fi) — $299, was $329
Best Prime Day Deals 2021
Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)$299 $329
Cheap Office Chairs & Gaming ChairsUP TO 75% OFF
HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & MonitorsUP TO 58% OFF
Instant Pot Duo Mini (3-Quart)$69 $100
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS)$350 $399
Prime Day Headphone Deals
Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds$148 $230
Sennheiser Momentum 2$247 $300
Prime Day Laptop Deals
HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & MonitorsUP TO 58% OFF
LG Gram 16 (2021 Model, Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$1,199 $1,400
Prime Day Phone Deals
OnePlus 8T (Unlocked)$550 $750
Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)$660 $1,400
OnePlus Nord N10 5G$275 $600
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (Sprint)$300 $500
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Verizon)Save up to $800 when you trade in your old or damaged phone.
Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals
Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, Black$600 $650
Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop$360 $600
Bagotte BG800 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$200 $240
Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750$144 $299
Shark® AI VACMOP Robot Vacuum and Mop$339 $480
Prime Day Smartwatch Deals
Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey$149 $180
Fitbit Versa 3$200 $230
Garmin Vivoactive 4S, White/Rose Gold$190 $350
Prime Day Soundbar Deals
Vizio Elevate 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar$699 $1,000
LG 2.1 Channel 160W Soundbar$100 $177
Prime Day Speaker Deals
Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6$300 $480
Prime Day Projector Deals
Epson Home Cinema 3200 4K Projector$1,200 $1,500
YABER V6 Full HD Projector$287 $530
BenQ TK800M 4K Projector$999 $1,449
Prime Day Tablet Deals
Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)$299 $329
Apple iPad Mini (256GB, Wi-Fi)$490 $549
Prime Day 4K TV Deals
Sony A8H 65-inch 4K HDR OLED TV (2020)$1,598 $2,500
Sony A9G 77-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart TV (2019)$3,000 $4,500
75-inch Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV$2,700 $3,000
75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV$2,997 $4,997
43-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV$300 $600
65-inch LG 2160p 4K TV$797 $2,000
Prime Day Shopping Advice
For every good deal out there on Prime Day, there are a dozen bad. That’s why it’s important to not only consult an impartial source of buying advice to find out whether the offer you’re looking at is really worth your hard-earned cash, but also to have an understanding of the tricks retailers use to dupe customers into thinking they’re looking at the deal of the decade.
Most merchants treat Prime Day as a chance to offload stagnant stock, so most of the discounts you’ll find will be on aging models that people aren’t interested in anymore — and they use some immoral methods to flog them. For instance, you may find an HDTV reduced to a rock-bottom price, yet nowhere on the top half of the page does it state that it’s only 720p HD.
So, what’s the issue? Well, the retailers aren’t technically at fault here. They disclose all the information they’re required to. But they bury it to fool bargain-hunting customers into taking advantage of an offer without doing their homework. Our point? If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is — even on Prime Day. There’s no harm in doing a little bit of research.
Even if you just take to Google to make sure it has the one feature you have your heart set on, you will at least avoid some disappointment when it arrives. We have some better advice, though: Search for the best Prime Day deals right here at Digital Trends, where our experts separate the wheat from the chaff, then detail everything you need to know about each product.
