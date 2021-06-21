  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Prime Day Deals 2021: The best Amazon deals today

By

We’re more than halfway through the first day of Prime Day 2021, and there has been no shortage of fantastic Prime Day deals to choose from. Here, we’ve rounded up all the best offers you can shop today. But remember: Prime Day deals are exclusively for Amazon Prime members. If you aren’t one, sign up for a one-month free trial to shop the sales right now at no added cost.

Jump:

Top 10 Prime Day Deals

Best Prime Day Deals 2021

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,288 $3,219
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

4-Month Amazon Music Unlimited Subscription

FREE
Amazon is offering all Prime subscribers four months of Amazon Music Unlimited, its rival to Apple Music and Spotify Premium, for free for Prime Day 2021.
Get Now

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon

Cheap Office Chairs & Gaming Chairs

UP TO 75% OFF
Staples is hands-down the best place to shop for a cheap office chair or gaming chair this Prime Day, offering as much as 75% off. Head over to browse the full collection now.
Shop Now

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 58% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

Instant Pot Duo Mini (3-Quart)

$69 $100
No kitchen is complete without an Instant Pot, and this one has all the bells and whistles, including slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and saute functions.
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS)

$350 $399
The Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest in Apple's smartphone lineup, featuring advanced fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, and a heart rate and blood oxygen monitor to boot
Buy at Amazon

Prime Day Headphone Deals

Great price!

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$161 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here.
Buy at Amazon

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$23 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too.
Buy at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds

$148 $230
The Sony WF-1000XM3 offers a soundproof experience, helping you enjoy your own company, but should you need to answer or make a call, the earbuds include a built-in mic for a hands-free operation.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$150 $199
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Sennheiser Momentum 2

$247 $300
We'll cut to the chase: The Sennheiser Momentum are some of the best-sounding true wireless earbuds on the market. The one downside? They only have a four-hour battery life.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon

More:Prime Day Headphone Deals

Prime Day Laptop Deals

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$880 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,288 $3,219
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 58% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart

Asus Zenbook 14 Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GeForce MX350, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$670 $699
The new Asus ZenBook is a great budget-friendly 14-inch workhorse if you want a featherweight, compact, and affordable machine that can meet your daily work and entertainment needs.
Buy at Target

LG Gram 16 (2021 Model, Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,199 $1,400
Just released in March, this is quite the slim laptop for its size. With a Core i7 processor, and 19 hours of battery life, the LG Gram is your ideal travel laptop that won't hurt your shoulders.
Buy at Amazon

More: Prime Day Laptop Deals

Prime Day Phone Deals

OnePlus 8T (Unlocked)

$550 $750
OnePlus 8T, a 5G-capable mobile, is one of the best values on the Android market today, sporting flagship quality and features for a sub-flagship price.
Buy at Best Buy

OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Unlocked)

$900 $999
The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of our favorite OnePlus phones. It holds its own with the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S20 with its world-class display and buttery smooth performance — and it's cheaper.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$660 $1,400
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

$275 $600
Grab the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone and score a free case or screen protector (your pick) to sweeten the deal.
Buy at Walmart
WITH ACTIVATION

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (Sprint)

$300 $500
Thanks to its AMOLED+ screen, the A71 has a bigger and brighter display that lets you watch media and take photos and videos clearly. And with a 64MP main camera, you can capture moments in hi-res.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Verizon)

Save up to $800 when you trade in your old or damaged phone.
With its long-lasting battery and 5G connectivity, the new Galaxy S21 is the ideal Samsung smartphone for those who want the a new flagship -- without paying nearly a grand.
Buy at Verizon

More: Prime Day Phone Deals

Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, Black

$600 $650
The Roborock S6 is both a robot vacuum and a robot mop. It is astonishingly efficient, with multifloor mapping and selective room cleaning, while offering long battery life and remaining very quiet.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$360 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum and a mop, equipped with precision navigation, multifloor mapping, and selective room cleaning, providing a convenient and powerful clean for all floor types
Buy at Amazon
Extra savings with coupon

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$320 $550
This robovac can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean.
Buy at Amazon

Bagotte BG800 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$200 $240
Extra-powerful Bagotte BG800 responds to voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant plus or with a mobile app. 2200 Pa suction motor is stronger than most and auto adjusts for floor type.
Buy at Amazon

Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750

$144 $299
This robot vacuum cleaner users three types of brushes to handle all floor surfaces. Control it via the Shark app on your phone or with voice commands for Alexa or Google Assistant.
Buy at Walmart

Shark® AI VACMOP Robot Vacuum and Mop

$339 $480
Get two floor-cleaning robots in one with the Shark AI VacMop. This modelcombines powerful sucking and mopping with floor and room navigation, and object detection.
Buy at Walmart

More: Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals

Prime Day Smartwatch Deals

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$149 $180
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3

$200 $230
With built-in GPS, leave your phone at home and get active with the Versa 3. It has 6 + days battery life, so you'll never run out of juice, and fully charges in just 12 minutes.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S, White/Rose Gold

$190 $350
This is the perfect watch for keeping track of your runs and workouts. It features GPS tracking, music, energy monitoring, and more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium (45mm, Bluetooth)

$300 $600
Rock the first-ever titanium Galaxy watch, with fitness tracking and watch features combined. It's got Wi-Fi, a cool rotating bezel, and decent battery life, too.
Buy at Samsung

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch

$350 $750
The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS smartwatch is a flagship model that boasts a rugged design for any adventure seeker. It also features health tracking to help you achieve your fitness goal
Buy at Adorama

Fossil Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch (42mm)

$99 $155
If you're in the market for a smartwatch that maintains the classic wristwatch look, the Fossil Hybrid Commuter is a great option, designed with convenient features that make life a walk in the park.
Buy at Fossil

More: Prime Day Smartwatch Deals

Prime Day Soundbar Deals

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

$231 $280
Don't let its size fool you — the MagniFi Mini is on par with some of the best, full-sized soundbars on the market in the audio department, creating a soundstage that fills the entire room.
Buy at Amazon

Roku Streambar 4K HDR Streaming Media Player & Bluetooth TV Speaker

$100 $130
Why choose between a soundbar or a streaming media device when you can have both for way less money? Plug the Streambar into your TV via HDMI ARC and you'll get awesome sound and video in minutes.
Buy at Amazon

Vizio Elevate 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar

$699 $1,000
An incredible soundbar with cool rotating pod speakers that automatically orient themselves to provide you with the best sound whether you're watching movies or listening to music.
Buy at Amazon

LG 2.1 Channel 160W Soundbar

$100 $177
Enjoy cinematic sound at an affordable price with this LG 2.1-channel soundbar, complete with wireless subwoofer, to give anything you watch the auditory boom it deserves.
Buy at Target

VIZIO SB3651ns-H6 36” 5.1 Channel Home Theater Surround Sound Bar

$200 $250
For a 5.1 listening experience, this slim soundbar includes a wireless subwoofer and dedicated center and rear speakers for a more immersive sound without the clutter of cables.
Buy at Amazon

TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Built-In Subwoofer – Fire TV Edition

$134 $150
Realize cinematic audio from your TV with this TCL soundbar. It's integrated with a Fire TV 4K media player, offering a complete streaming experience.
Buy at Amazon

More: Prime Day Soundbar Deals

Prime Day Speaker Deals

Klipsch R-51PM Powered Bluetooth Speaker (Pair)

$360 $499
The Klipsch R-51PM combine the modern convenience of Bluetooth speakers with the full, room-filling sound of traditional bookshelf speakers, and they look as great as they sound.
Buy at Amazon

Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Speakers (Pair)

$98 $139
The 200-watt, dual-driver Klipsch R-41M bookshelf speakers deliver plenty of powerful, detailed sound if you just want for a solid pair of no-frills brand-name speakers for your PC, TV, or stereo.
Buy at Amazon
Extra $2 off with on-page coupon

OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth Portable Speaker

$26 $35
Easily one of the best Bluetooth speakers for under $50, the OontZ Angle 3 gets 14 hours of battery life, plus it's splash-proof and works as a speakerphone.
Buy at Amazon

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6

$300 $480
With a huge 50 watts of power, the Onyx Studio blows away most conventional Bluetooth speakers. Its design is elegant and functional, and with an IPX7 rating, it's seriously water-resistant too.
Buy at Amazon

Klipsch R-12SWi 12-Inch 400 Watts Wireless Subwoofer

$296 $549
Turn up and feel the bass with the wireless Klipsch R-12SWi, giving you the opportunity to listen anywhere at home, be it in the living room or your home office.
Buy at Amazon

Klipsch 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System with R-10SW Subwoofer

$850 $1,305
Looking for a full speaker system with a subwoofer? This 5.1 surround sound system from Klipsch is perfect for any home stereo or home theater setup -- without costing more than a grand.
Buy at Adorama

More: Prime Day Speaker Deals

Prime Day Projector Deals

Epson Home Cinema 3200 4K Projector

$1,200 $1,500
Going 4K doesn't get any more affordable than this Epson Home Cinema projector, with support for 2900 lumens of brightness and HDR. Connect any streaming device for tons of entertainment.
Buy at Best Buy

YABER V6 Full HD Projector

$287 $530
With high contrast, wireless Bluetooth connectivity, native resolution of Full HD, and support for up to 4K, this projector is ideal for occasional movie nights or a night in front of the Xbox.
Buy at Amazon

ViewSonic M1+ Portable Smart Wi-Fi Projector

$264 $310
This portable projector comes with built-in audio, smart TV enabled, and a built-in battery that provides 6 hours of play time. It can be charged using USB Type C and taken with you on the go.
Buy at Amazon

BenQ TK800M 4K Projector

$999 $1,449
As one of our favorite 4K home theater projectors, the BenQ TK800M is the go-to for a cinema-quality home theater experience.
Buy Now

Epson EpiqVision LS500 UST Laser Projector, 4K, HDR, Android TV

$3,000 $4,000
Though pricey, this ultra-short throw projector can display a stunningly bright, up-to-130-inch image in 4K and HDR, and the projector only needs to sit a few inches from your wall.
Buy at Best Buy

Epson EF-100 Mini Laser Projector with Android TV

$800 $1,000
This mini projector uses a laser as its light source instead of a bulb. This lets it get much brighter (2000 lumens). Android TV built-in lets you stream from hundreds of services, no stick required.
Buy at Best Buy

More: Prime Day Projector Deals

Prime Day Tablet Deals

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$520 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, the 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$490 $549
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus, Alexa-Enabled with Smart Dock (64GB)

$140 $230
Want your tablet to be a flexible media station? This tablet from Lenovo comes with a smart dock, Amazon Alexa support, and can be picked up and moved around when needed.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7 (512GB, Wi-Fi)

$595 $830
The Galaxy Tab S7 is our favorite Android tablet in Samsung's stable, and with 256GB of storage, this one can serve as a handy 2-in-1 laptop with a keyboard case (sold separately).
Buy at Amazon

More: Prime Day Tablet Deals

Prime Day 4K TV Deals

Sony A8H 65-inch 4K HDR OLED TV (2020)

$1,598 $2,500
This stunning OLED TV is one of the best models for overall picture quality. As long as you're not a hard-core gamer, this 2020 model is a steal and will turn movie night into an epic event.
Buy at Amazon
Hurry! Limited time deal!

Sony A9G 77-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart TV (2019)

$3,000 $4,500
A rare chance to get a huge discount on a massive 77-inch 4K OLED TV. Sony's picture quality is beyond compare and the Android TV software makes streaming your favorite content effortless.
Buy at Amazon

75-inch Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV

$2,700 $3,000
For the ultimate, highest resolution experience available, this 8K TV offers an incredible level of detail that has to be seen to be believed. Plus it's QLED and upscales content to 8K as well.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$2,997 $4,997
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at Walmart

43-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV

$300 $600
This Android smart TV makes it easy to stream from all your favorite services, and your content will look great thanks to its 4K resolution and support for HDR.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch LG 2160p 4K TV

$797 $2,000
With its quad core processor to render your content in beautiful 4K resolution plus sound features like ultra surround and Bluetooth Surround Reality, this TV sounds as good as it looks.
Buy at Walmart

More: Prime Day 4K TV Deals

Prime Day Shopping Advice

Prime Day Deals 2021

For every good deal out there on Prime Day, there are a dozen bad. That’s why it’s important to not only consult an impartial source of buying advice to find out whether the offer you’re looking at is really worth your hard-earned cash, but also to have an understanding of the tricks retailers use to dupe customers into thinking they’re looking at the deal of the decade.

Most merchants treat Prime Day as a chance to offload stagnant stock, so most of the discounts you’ll find will be on aging models that people aren’t interested in anymore — and they use some immoral methods to flog them. For instance, you may find an HDTV reduced to a rock-bottom price, yet nowhere on the top half of the page does it state that it’s only 720p HD.

So, what’s the issue? Well, the retailers aren’t technically at fault here. They disclose all the information they’re required to. But they bury it to fool bargain-hunting customers into taking advantage of an offer without doing their homework. Our point? If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is — even on Prime Day. There’s no harm in doing a little bit of research.

Even if you just take to Google to make sure it has the one feature you have your heart set on, you will at least avoid some disappointment when it arrives. We have some better advice, though: Search for the best Prime Day deals right here at Digital Trends, where our experts separate the wheat from the chaff, then detail everything you need to know about each product.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best 2-in-1 laptops for 2021

best 2-in-1 laptops

The best budget laptops for 2021

lenovo yoga c640 review c740 07

The best Chromebooks for 2021

Chrome Logo

The best laptops for writers for 2021

Working From Home

Save $780 on the Microsoft Surface Duo foldable smartphone … because Prime Day

surface neo vs duo surfaceduo 7

Best Prime Day blender deals for 2021

best memorial day deals for your home 2020 nutri blender new

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals for 2021

nintendo switch deal prime day 2020 featured resized

Echo Frames are practically free with this Prime Day deal

amazon echo frames arrive sunglass blue light form sunglasses lifestyle 1 of 5

You won’t believe how cheap the Kindle Paperwhite is for Prime Day

Guy in van with Kindle Paperwhite

Bose 700 headphones are crazy cheap for Prime Day 2021

Bose 700 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones

Best Prime Day router deals for 2021

gryphon wifi router deal 2020 smartphone app lifestyle

Best Prime Day coffee machine deals for 2021

delonghi nespresso exert lattisimaone amazon deals lattissima one

Dell is practically giving away this 144Hz monitor for Prime Day

Dell S2421HGF 24-Inch Gaming Monitor