Prime Day Deals 2021: Last-minute Amazon sales still available

Amazon Prime day ends at midnight, but there are still plenty of good deals to shop from the sale

Amazon’s epic two-day deals event is coming to an end at midnight PST tonight and we’ve seen some of the best deals come and go in the blink of an eye. If you’re still hoping to find a discounted TV or the latest headphones, however, there are still quite a few tech sales going on at Amazon right now. These savings are exclusively for Amazon Prime Members, but you can also check out the Best Buy and Walmart Prime Day sales that are also still going on right now.

To browse the latest Prime Day tech sales, you can jump to the product category you’re looking for by clicking the links below. You can also go straight to Amazon’s Prime Day page to shop the sale yourself.

Best Prime Day Deals 2021

Browse our curated list of the top Prime Day deals in 2021 right here. You can also take a look at our editor’s picks from the sale.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,288 $3,219
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Cheap Office Chairs & Gaming Chairs

UP TO 75% OFF
Staples is hands-down the best place to shop for a cheap office chair or gaming chair this Prime Day, offering as much as 75% off. Head over to browse the full collection now.
4-Month Amazon Music Unlimited Subscription

FREE
Amazon is offering all Prime subscribers four months of Amazon Music Unlimited, its rival to Apple Music and Spotify Premium, for free for Prime Day 2021.
Instant Pot Duo Mini (3-Quart)

$69 $100
No kitchen is complete without an Instant Pot, and this one has all the bells and whistles, including slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and saute functions.
Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Kindle Paperwhite (with ads)

$80 $130
Thin, light, and waterproof, this Kindle is an ideal reading companion wherever you may be -- beach and pool included. The light is adjustable and the battery lasts for weeks for added convenience.
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS)

$350 $399
The Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest in Apple's smartphone lineup, featuring advanced fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, and a heart rate and blood oxygen monitor to boot
HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 58% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Prime Day Headphone Deals

The best headphone sales today are deals on earbuds and Prime Day AirPods that are still around.

Great price!

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$161 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here.
Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$23 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too.
Wow!

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$229 $399
A rare and deep discount on one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Top-notch sound, whisper-quiet ANC, and superb call quality makes them one our top picks for wireless headphones.
Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds

$148 $230
The Sony WF-1000XM3 offers a soundproof experience, helping you enjoy your own company, but should you need to answer or make a call, the earbuds include a built-in mic for a hands-free operation.
Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$279 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Prime Day Laptop Deals

The best laptop deals this year are Prime Day Chromebooks and a variety of gaming laptop deals.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,288 $3,219
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
HP Laptop 15t-dw300

$500 $670
Looking for a high-performing laptop on a budget? This powerful and lightweight laptop is for you. Its i7 processor combined with selection of ports makes it a great budget laptop for every day use.
Asus Zenbook 14 Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GeForce MX450, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$570 $720
The new Asus ZenBook is a great budget-friendly 14-inch workhorse if you want a featherweight, compact, and affordable machine that can meet your daily work and entertainment needs.
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$799 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Prime Day Phone Deals

The best Prime Day phone deals still going on are iPhone discounts and one standout deal on the Samsung Galaxy S21.

OnePlus 8T (Unlocked)

$550 $750
OnePlus 8T, a 5G-capable mobile, is one of the best values on the Android market today, sporting flagship quality and features for a sub-flagship price.
OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Unlocked)

$900 $999
The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of our favorite OnePlus phones. It holds its own with the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S20 with its world-class display and buttery smooth performance — and it's cheaper.
Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$645 $1,400
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
OnePlus 8 (128GB, Unlocked)

$349 $699
Buy the 128GB OnePlus 8 for a decent discount, getting you a flagship-level phone for an awful lot less than you'll pay with other brands.
OnePlus Nord N10 5G

$278 $600
Grab the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone and score a free case or screen protector (your pick) to sweeten the deal.
WITH ACTIVATION

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (Sprint)

$300 $500
Thanks to its AMOLED+ screen, the A71 has a bigger and brighter display that lets you watch media and take photos and videos clearly. And with a 64MP main camera, you can capture moments in hi-res.
Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals

The best Prime Day Robot vacuum deals today are iRobot Roomba discounts, but there are a few standout sales on lesser-known models.

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$360 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum and a mop, equipped with precision navigation, multifloor mapping, and selective room cleaning, providing a convenient and powerful clean for all floor types
Extra savings with coupon

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$320 $550
This robovac can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean.
Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

$310 $430
The S4 Max combines powerful 2000Pa suction with advanced navigation and room mapping securing it won't miss a spot in your home. Best of all it's long battery life lets you schedule it and forget it.
Bagotte BG800 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$200 $240
Extra-powerful Bagotte BG800 responds to voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant plus or with a mobile app. 2200 Pa suction motor is stronger than most and auto adjusts for floor type.
Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750

$144 $299
This robot vacuum cleaner users three types of brushes to handle all floor surfaces. Control it via the Shark app on your phone or with voice commands for Alexa or Google Assistant.
Shark® AI VACMOP Robot Vacuum and Mop

$339 $480
Get two floor-cleaning robots in one with the Shark AI VacMop. This modelcombines powerful sucking and mopping with floor and room navigation, and object detection.
Prime Day Smartwatch Deals

The best smartwatch deals today are Apple Watch sales and Fitbit discounts, but there are also a few Garmin smartwatch deals worth mentioning.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)

$459 $529
The Apple Watch Series 6 is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches Apple has come up with to date, so if you want to upgrade your lifestyle the best way possible, this watch can do it all and more.
Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$149 $180
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Fitbit Versa 3

$200 $230
With built-in GPS, leave your phone at home and get active with the Versa 3. It has 6 + days battery life, so you'll never run out of juice, and fully charges in just 12 minutes.
Garmin Vivoactive 4S, White/Rose Gold

$190 $350
This is the perfect watch for keeping track of your runs and workouts. It features GPS tracking, music, energy monitoring, and more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps.
Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch

$350 $750
The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS smartwatch is a flagship model that boasts a rugged design for any adventure seeker. It also features health tracking to help you achieve your fitness goal
Fossil Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch (42mm)

$99 $155
If you're in the market for a smartwatch that maintains the classic wristwatch look, the Fossil Hybrid Commuter is a great option, designed with convenient features that make life a walk in the park.
Prime Day Speaker Deals

The best speaker sales going on right now are Bluetooth speaker deals and Prime Day soundbars from popular brands.

Klipsch R-51PM Powered Bluetooth Speaker (Pair)

$360 $499
The Klipsch R-51PM combine the modern convenience of Bluetooth speakers with the full, room-filling sound of traditional bookshelf speakers, and they look as great as they sound.
Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Speakers (Pair)

$98 $139
The 200-watt, dual-driver Klipsch R-41M bookshelf speakers deliver plenty of powerful, detailed sound if you just want for a solid pair of no-frills brand-name speakers for your PC, TV, or stereo.
Extra $2 off with on-page coupon

OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth Portable Speaker

$26 $35
Easily one of the best Bluetooth speakers for under $50, the OontZ Angle 3 gets 14 hours of battery life, plus it's splash-proof and works as a speakerphone.
Klipsch RP-600M Reference Premiere Bookshelf Speakers

$377 $629
These sleek bookshelf speakers include a 1-inch titanium tweeter, plus 6.5.inch copper woofers and an elegant satin finish, to look as good as they sound.
Klipsch 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System with R-10SW Subwoofer

$850 $1,305
Looking for a full speaker system with a subwoofer? This 5.1 surround sound system from Klipsch is perfect for any home stereo or home theater setup -- without costing more than a grand.
Denon AVR-X6500H Receiver

$2,199
With 8 HDMI in and 3 out you'll be able to hookup every accessory, speaker, or console you need.
Prime Day Tablet Deals

The best tablet sales still around are of course Apple iPad deals, but you can also get a discounted Samsung Galaxy Tab 7 if you prefer Android.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$520 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, the 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Apple iPad Mini (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$490 $549
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus, Alexa-Enabled with Smart Dock (128GB)

$210 $280
Want your tablet to be a flexible media station? This tablet from Lenovo comes with a smart dock, Amazon Alexa support, and can be picked up and moved around when needed.
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7 (512GB, Wi-Fi)

$595 $830
The Galaxy Tab S7 is our favorite Android tablet in Samsung's stable, and with 256GB of storage, this one can serve as a handy 2-in-1 laptop with a keyboard case (sold separately).
Prime Day TV Deals

The best TV deal today is a 70-inch Sony 4K TV sale, but there are a lot of other discounts. There are also some really good projector deals available for Prime Day 2021.

55-inch VIZIO OLED 4K TV

$1,000 $1,300
A stunning OLED TV in a compact size, this model offers bright colors and a bezel-less frame which is almost invisible, for a more immersive viewing experiences. And it has smart features too.
75-inch Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV

$2,700 $3,000
For the ultimate, highest resolution experience available, this 8K TV offers an incredible level of detail that has to be seen to be believed. Plus it's QLED and upscales content to 8K as well.
75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$2,997 $4,997
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
43-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV

$300 $600
This Android smart TV makes it easy to stream from all your favorite services, and your content will look great thanks to its 4K resolution and support for HDR.
TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$698 $1,200
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands.
75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Prime Day Monitor Deals

The best computer monitor sales today are an Alienware 4K monitor and a 49-inch Samsung QLED gaming monitor you should look into.

Free $25 gift card

Dell S2721HN 27-inch 1080p 75Hz Monitor

$130 $260
Get the most out of your home office with this 27-inch Dell monitor, maximizing space, brightness, and utility for any computer setup, no matter the budget.
HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$260 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$425 $550
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K Ultra HD IPS Monitor

$300 $490
With a 27-inch 4K IPS panel and AMD FreeSync technology, this slick Dell display is one of the best Ultra HD monitors you can get in this size class.
LG 34" Nano IPS Curved 1440p Ultrawide Monitor

$660 $1,400
The LG 34-inch Quad HD display is a great pick if you're looking to up your entertainment and productivity with an ultra-wide 1440p monitor.
LG 27UL500-W 27-inch 4K IPS Monitor (Amazon Renewed)

$280 $350
With 4K UHD quality, this LG monitor delivers crystal clear images and videos, be it with games or movies. You can also ensure noise-free quality when running high-graphics games.
Prime Day Printer Deals

The best printer sales going on now are on inkjet printers, but some of the steepest discounts are from laser printer deals.

Xerox VersaLink C400 Wireless Color Laser Printer

$420 $590
No need for frequent refills as the high-performing VersaLink C400 features a 250-sheet output capacity to improve efficiency along with color printing capabilities for all your printing needs.
Xerox WorkCentre 3345 Wireless Monochrome All-In-One Laser Printer

$400 $450
The Xerox WorkCentre 3345 printer is a simple yet fully reliable printer for all your workspace printing needs. It provides high-quality printing without a hitch, along with making scans and copies.
Epson WorkForce WF-2850 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer

$70 $100
This Epson inkjet all-in-one printer is a good choice if you're working from home with occasional to moderate printing needs. It even features handy voice controls for hands-free printing.
HP LaserJet MFP M234dwe Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer + 6 months free Toner

$179
Despite only being able to print black-and-white documents, the HP LaserJet M234dwe can print out several pages in a short time. This deal also includes 6 months of free toner through HP+.
Canon MF242dw imageCLASS Monochrome Wireless Laser Printer

$150 $230
Black-and-white laser printers are great for businesses that print a lot of non-color documents, and the compact Canon MF242dw delivers sharp results without being too big for small offices.
Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer

$182
Print your favorite moments as 3-inch by 2-inch photos right from your Android or iOS smartphone with this portable instant Bluetooth photo printer.
Prime Day Smart Home Deals

The best smart home deals today are Amazon Echo sales, but you can also find good home security camera deals and Prime Day Instant Pot if that’s what you’re looking for.

Aqara Camera Hub G2H

$65 $75
Aqara G2H makes your home as smart as it is secure. Featuring HomeKit Security Video, two-way audio, and night vision. Also, a Zigbee control center linking all Aqara child devices.
Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave

$154 $219
Move over, keys. The Assure Lock SL allows you to lock and unlock your door anywhere by adding the smart lock to Samsung Smart Things or other compatible Z-Wave smart home or alarm system and app.
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge

$165 $230
With its minimalist design, the August Smart Lock Pro doesn't look like your traditional smart lock, but that's a good thing because it has everything you need to keep your home protected.
Refurbished

Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$80 $89
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook meals and more in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)

$200 $250
Take control of your home's heating and cooling without lifting a finger with Nest. From learning your habits to regulating your home's temperature, the Nest Learning Thermostat will save you money.
August Smart Lock (3rd gen)

$110 $150
Secure your home with the August Smart Lock. In addition to locking/unlocking your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.
Prime Day Shopping Advice

Prime Day Deals 2021

For every good deal out there on Prime Day, there are a dozen bad. That’s why it’s important to not only consult an impartial source of buying advice to find out whether the offer you’re looking at is really worth your hard-earned cash, but also to have an understanding of the tricks retailers use to dupe customers into thinking they’re looking at the deal of the decade.

Most merchants treat Prime Day as a chance to offload stagnant stock, so most of the discounts you’ll find will be on aging models that people aren’t interested in anymore — and they use some immoral methods to flog them. For instance, you may find an HDTV reduced to a rock-bottom price, yet nowhere on the top half of the page does it state that it’s only 720p HD.

So, what’s the issue? Well, the retailers aren’t technically at fault here. They disclose all the information they’re required to. But they bury it to fool bargain-hunting customers into taking advantage of an offer without doing their homework. Our point? If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is — even on Prime Day. There’s no harm in doing a little bit of research.

Even if you just take to Google to make sure it has the one feature you have your heart set on, you will at least avoid some disappointment when it arrives. We have some better advice, though: Search for the best Prime Day deals right here at Digital Trends, where our experts separate the wheat from the chaff, then detail everything you need to know about each product.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

