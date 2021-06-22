Amazon Prime day ends at midnight, but there are still plenty of good deals to shop from the sale

Amazon’s epic two-day deals event is coming to an end at midnight PST tonight and we’ve seen some of the best deals come and go in the blink of an eye. If you’re still hoping to find a discounted TV or the latest headphones, however, there are still quite a few tech sales going on at Amazon right now. These savings are exclusively for Amazon Prime Members, but you can also check out the Best Buy and Walmart Prime Day sales that are also still going on right now.
To browse the latest Prime Day tech sales, you can jump to the product category you’re looking for by clicking the links below. You can also go straight to Amazon’s Prime Day page to shop the sale yourself.
Jump:
- Best Prime Day Deals 2021
- Prime Day Shopping Advice
Best Prime Day Deals 2021
Browse our curated list of the top Prime Day deals in 2021 right here. You can also take a look at our editor’s picks from the sale.
Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)$299 $329
Cheap Office Chairs & Gaming ChairsUP TO 75% OFF
Instant Pot Duo Mini (3-Quart)$69 $100
Kindle Paperwhite (with ads)$80 $130
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS)$350 $399
HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & MonitorsUP TO 58% OFF
Prime Day Headphone Deals
The best headphone sales today are deals on earbuds and Prime Day AirPods that are still around.
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700$229 $399
Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds$148 $230
Beats Studio 3 Wireless$279 $350
More: Prime Day Headphone Deals
Prime Day Laptop Deals
The best laptop deals this year are Prime Day Chromebooks and a variety of gaming laptop deals.
HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & MonitorsUP TO 58% OFF
HP Laptop 15t-dw300$500 $670
More: Prime Day Laptop Deals
Prime Day Phone Deals
The best Prime Day phone deals still going on are iPhone discounts and one standout deal on the Samsung Galaxy S21.
OnePlus 8T (Unlocked)$550 $750
Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)$645 $1,400
OnePlus 8 (128GB, Unlocked)$349 $699
OnePlus Nord N10 5G$278 $600
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (Sprint)$300 $500
More: Prime Day Phone Deals
Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals
The best Prime Day Robot vacuum deals today are iRobot Roomba discounts, but there are a few standout sales on lesser-known models.
Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop$360 $600
Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum$310 $430
Bagotte BG800 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$200 $240
Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750$144 $299
Shark® AI VACMOP Robot Vacuum and Mop$339 $480
More: Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals
Prime Day Smartwatch Deals
The best smartwatch deals today are Apple Watch sales and Fitbit discounts, but there are also a few Garmin smartwatch deals worth mentioning.
Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey$149 $180
Fitbit Versa 3$200 $230
Garmin Vivoactive 4S, White/Rose Gold$190 $350
More: Prime Day Smartwatch Deals
Prime Day Speaker Deals
The best speaker sales going on right now are Bluetooth speaker deals and Prime Day soundbars from popular brands.
Denon AVR-X6500H Receiver$2,199
More: Prime Day Speaker Deals
Prime Day Tablet Deals
The best tablet sales still around are of course Apple iPad deals, but you can also get a discounted Samsung Galaxy Tab 7 if you prefer Android.
Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)$299 $329
Apple iPad Mini (256GB, Wi-Fi)$490 $549
More: Prime Day Tablet Deals
Prime Day TV Deals
The best TV deal today is a 70-inch Sony 4K TV sale, but there are a lot of other discounts. There are also some really good projector deals available for Prime Day 2021.
55-inch VIZIO OLED 4K TV$1,000 $1,300
75-inch Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV$2,700 $3,000
75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV$2,997 $4,997
43-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV$300 $600
TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV$698 $1,200
75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV$4,000 $5,000
More: Prime Day 4K TV Deals
Prime Day Monitor Deals
The best computer monitor sales today are an Alienware 4K monitor and a 49-inch Samsung QLED gaming monitor you should look into.
Dell S2721HN 27-inch 1080p 75Hz Monitor$130 $260
HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor$260 $380
LG 34" Nano IPS Curved 1440p Ultrawide Monitor$660 $1,400
More: Prime Day Monitor Deals
Prime Day Printer Deals
The best printer sales going on now are on inkjet printers, but some of the steepest discounts are from laser printer deals.
More: Prime Day Printer Deals
Prime Day Smart Home Deals
The best smart home deals today are Amazon Echo sales, but you can also find good home security camera deals and Prime Day Instant Pot if that’s what you’re looking for.
Aqara Camera Hub G2H$65 $75
Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave$154 $219
Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)$80 $89
August Smart Lock (3rd gen)$110 $150
More: Prime Day Smart Home Deals
Prime Day Shopping Advice
For every good deal out there on Prime Day, there are a dozen bad. That’s why it’s important to not only consult an impartial source of buying advice to find out whether the offer you’re looking at is really worth your hard-earned cash, but also to have an understanding of the tricks retailers use to dupe customers into thinking they’re looking at the deal of the decade.
Most merchants treat Prime Day as a chance to offload stagnant stock, so most of the discounts you’ll find will be on aging models that people aren’t interested in anymore — and they use some immoral methods to flog them. For instance, you may find an HDTV reduced to a rock-bottom price, yet nowhere on the top half of the page does it state that it’s only 720p HD.
So, what’s the issue? Well, the retailers aren’t technically at fault here. They disclose all the information they’re required to. But they bury it to fool bargain-hunting customers into taking advantage of an offer without doing their homework. Our point? If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is — even on Prime Day. There’s no harm in doing a little bit of research.
Even if you just take to Google to make sure it has the one feature you have your heart set on, you will at least avoid some disappointment when it arrives. We have some better advice, though: Search for the best Prime Day deals right here at Digital Trends, where our experts separate the wheat from the chaff, then detail everything you need to know about each product.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Best Prime Day MacBook deals for 2021
- Best Prime Day laptop deals for 2021
- Best Prime Day Chromebook deals for 2021
- Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals for 2021
- The best Fitbit Charge 4 deal right now is at Amazon for Prime Day