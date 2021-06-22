Amazon Prime day ends at midnight, but there are still plenty of good deals to shop from the sale

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon’s epic two-day deals event is coming to an end at midnight PST tonight and we’ve seen some of the best deals come and go in the blink of an eye. If you’re still hoping to find a discounted TV or the latest headphones, however, there are still quite a few tech sales going on at Amazon right now. These savings are exclusively for Amazon Prime Members, but you can also check out the Best Buy and Walmart Prime Day sales that are also still going on right now.

To browse the latest Prime Day tech sales, you can jump to the product category you’re looking for by clicking the links below. You can also go straight to Amazon’s Prime Day page to shop the sale yourself.

Jump:

Best Prime Day Deals 2021

Browse our curated list of the top Prime Day deals in 2021 right here. You can also take a look at our editor’s picks from the sale.

Prime Day Headphone Deals

The best headphone sales today are deals on earbuds and Prime Day AirPods that are still around.

More: Prime Day Headphone Deals

Prime Day Laptop Deals

The best laptop deals this year are Prime Day Chromebooks and a variety of gaming laptop deals.

More: Prime Day Laptop Deals

Prime Day Phone Deals

The best Prime Day phone deals still going on are iPhone discounts and one standout deal on the Samsung Galaxy S21.

More: Prime Day Phone Deals

Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals

The best Prime Day Robot vacuum deals today are iRobot Roomba discounts, but there are a few standout sales on lesser-known models.

More: Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals

Prime Day Smartwatch Deals

The best smartwatch deals today are Apple Watch sales and Fitbit discounts, but there are also a few Garmin smartwatch deals worth mentioning.

More: Prime Day Smartwatch Deals

Prime Day Speaker Deals

The best speaker sales going on right now are Bluetooth speaker deals and Prime Day soundbars from popular brands.

More: Prime Day Speaker Deals

Prime Day Tablet Deals

The best tablet sales still around are of course Apple iPad deals, but you can also get a discounted Samsung Galaxy Tab 7 if you prefer Android.

More: Prime Day Tablet Deals

Prime Day TV Deals

The best TV deal today is a 70-inch Sony 4K TV sale, but there are a lot of other discounts. There are also some really good projector deals available for Prime Day 2021.

More: Prime Day 4K TV Deals

Prime Day Monitor Deals

The best computer monitor sales today are an Alienware 4K monitor and a 49-inch Samsung QLED gaming monitor you should look into.

More: Prime Day Monitor Deals

Prime Day Printer Deals

The best printer sales going on now are on inkjet printers, but some of the steepest discounts are from laser printer deals.

More: Prime Day Printer Deals

Prime Day Smart Home Deals

The best smart home deals today are Amazon Echo sales, but you can also find good home security camera deals and Prime Day Instant Pot if that’s what you’re looking for.

More: Prime Day Smart Home Deals

Prime Day Shopping Advice

For every good deal out there on Prime Day, there are a dozen bad. That’s why it’s important to not only consult an impartial source of buying advice to find out whether the offer you’re looking at is really worth your hard-earned cash, but also to have an understanding of the tricks retailers use to dupe customers into thinking they’re looking at the deal of the decade.

Most merchants treat Prime Day as a chance to offload stagnant stock, so most of the discounts you’ll find will be on aging models that people aren’t interested in anymore — and they use some immoral methods to flog them. For instance, you may find an HDTV reduced to a rock-bottom price, yet nowhere on the top half of the page does it state that it’s only 720p HD.

So, what’s the issue? Well, the retailers aren’t technically at fault here. They disclose all the information they’re required to. But they bury it to fool bargain-hunting customers into taking advantage of an offer without doing their homework. Our point? If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is — even on Prime Day. There’s no harm in doing a little bit of research.

Even if you just take to Google to make sure it has the one feature you have your heart set on, you will at least avoid some disappointment when it arrives. We have some better advice, though: Search for the best Prime Day deals right here at Digital Trends, where our experts separate the wheat from the chaff, then detail everything you need to know about each product.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations