You’ll find bargains galore with the best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals

Best 4K TV Deals

Whether you’re shopping for a Fire HD 55-inch LED, a 60-inch OLED, or just about anything in between, you can be sure there is an Amazon Prime discount with your name all over it. We’ve gathered the very best smart 4K TVs from brands like TCL, Samsung, LG, and Sony at Black Friday prices to bring you all of the TV deals you could ever need. There were some TVs that sold out on July 10 last year, the first day of Prime Day, making these price cuts some of the most sought-after deals this side of the Mississippi.

LG 86UK6570PUB TV

$3697 $4500

YOU SAVE $803
Expires soon

This behemoth is likely all the TV you’ll ever need.

LG 4K Ultra HD SK8000PUA

$847 $1200

YOU SAVE $353
Expires soon

With Alexa integration and 4K Ultra HDR, this TV is a work of art.

Samsung 40NU7100 TV

$428 $480

YOU SAVE $52
Expires soon

Pick up a 40-inch Flat TV from Samsung, slap it on your wall, and enjoy!

LG 43UK6300PUE TV

$320 $500

YOU SAVE $180
Expires soon

This 43-inch LG TV has everything you need for a spare room or a main space.

Sony KD60X90E TV

$698 $798

YOU SAVE $100
Expires soon

A 60-inch TV can be all yours for a surprisingly low price!

TCL Roku Smart TV

$320 $480

YOU SAVE $160
Expires soon

This 49-inch smart TV was a Prime Day favorite last year, and it’s on sale right now!

