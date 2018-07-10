You’ll find bargains galore with the best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals

Digital Trends
Best PC and Laptop Deals

If you’re a good shopper, looking for a decent laptop at a price you can afford is no easy feat. Lucky for you, we’ve gathered the best PCs and MacBooks Amazon has to offer and put them all in one place. Samsung, Dell, HP, and Razr have come together to provide the best PC and laptop deals for Prime Day. You may even find a pretty sweet hard drive or two if you’re lucky.

XFX Radeon RX 580 GTS

$290 $340

YOU SAVE $50
Expires soon

If you’re looking for a VR ready graphics card at an affordable price, this is it.

Asus Gaming Laptop

$699 $799

YOU SAVE $100
Expires soon

Prefer to do your gaming on the go? This lightweight laptop is the perfect companion.

Logitech Wireless Trackball M570

$25 $60

YOU SAVE $35
Expires soon

If you spend most of the day using a computer, an ergonomic mouse is the way to go.

Samsung IT Monitor

$187 $220

YOU SAVE $33
Expires soon

Fully immersive yourself in gameplay with this wonderfully curved monitor.

Apple MacBook Air

$797 $1399

YOU SAVE $601
Expires soon

Looking to pickup a new MacBook? This sale won’t last forever!

Samsung Chromebook XE500C13

$230 $300

YOU SAVE $70
Expires soon

Chromebooks are great for taking notes and other low performance tasks you want to do on the go.

