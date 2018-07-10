You’ll find bargains galore with the best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals

Best Smart Home Deals

Companies like Apple and Google only recently jumped on the smart home bandwagon with Apple Home and Google Home devices, but we all know Amazon Echo was the original. If you’re looking for savings on Alexa-enabled devices like the Echo Dot, Echo Speaker, Echo Show, or TP-Link, these are the Prime Day deals for you. Alexa can even help you shop and navigate these exclusive Prime savings and good deals. Of course, if you don’t already have an Amazon Prime account, this is where that free 30-day trial comes in handy.