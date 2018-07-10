You’ll find bargains galore with the best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals

Best Smart Home Deals
Companies like Apple and Google only recently jumped on the smart home bandwagon with Apple Home and Google Home devices, but we all know Amazon Echo was the original. If you’re looking for savings on Alexa-enabled devices like the Echo Dot, Echo Speaker, Echo Show, or TP-Link, these are the Prime Day deals for you. Alexa can even help you shop and navigate these exclusive Prime savings and good deals. Of course, if you don’t already have an Amazon Prime account, this is where that free 30-day trial comes in handy.
Amazon Tap$85 $130
YOU SAVE $45
This Alexa-enabled portable bluetooth speaker lets you take the power of Alexa with you.
Echo Spot$278 $380
YOU SAVE $102
Bundle an Echo Spot and a Ring Video Doorbell and what do you get? Savings!
Keurig Keurig K250$87 $130
YOU SAVE $43
When it comes to single serve coffee, Keurig is king.
Nest Thermostat$217 $250
YOU SAVE $33
Control the temperature in your house with this Alexa-integrated smart thermostat.
Gourmia Programmable Pressure Cooker$110 $150
YOU SAVE $40
Cook meals in minutes with a pressure cooker that does all of the work for you.
TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug$20 $40
YOU SAVE $20
Take control of your outlets with an Alexa-enabled smart plug by TP-Link.
SharkNinja Robot Vacuum RV750$290 $380
YOU SAVE $90
Need a little help around the house? This smart vacuum can help.