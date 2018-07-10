You’ll find bargains galore with the best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals

Best Video Game Deals
All of these other Prime deals are great, sure, but how do they up your game? Whether you’re looking for a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or just a pile of new games to play, Amazon has more than a few discounts to throw your way. If all you’re looking for this Prime Day is video game deals, then we’ll have you covered with top picks from our staff.
Xbox One S 500GB$240 $280
YOU SAVE $40
Expires soon
The Xbox One S is still a great console, and you can get it for a great price.
Xbox Controller$47 $60
YOU SAVE $13
Expires soon
If you’re in need of an extra controller, pick up this fine piece of equipment for less than retail.
Super Mario Odyssey$49 $60
YOU SAVE $11
Expires soon
The newest Mario game is a smash hit, but you can still get a discount on it