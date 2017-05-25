Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Thursday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a multifunctional mouse keypad, a pair of wireless headphones, and an in-dash digital media receiver. Score savings up to $86 and discounts as deep as 64 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
MECO 2.4G Wireless Air Mouse Keyboard
Get a multifunctional remote for streaming your favorite shows on your computer, making presentations, and more with this MECO 2.4G Wireless Air Mouse Keyboard, which is currently 64 percent off on Amazon. The remote acts as an air mouse, wireless keyboard, somatic game handgrip, and multimedia Android remote control.
The remote boasts 2.4G wireless technology that enables you to operate it from up to 10 meters away from your screen. It has sensitive reaction touch thanks to a 6-axis gyroscope and an anti-shake algorithm. You can easily use it as a PowerPoint presenter in meetings, to fully control your computer from your couch, or to enjoy a smooth gameplaying experience. The multiplatform device supports Windows, Mac OS, and Linux, and is compatible with any device with a USB port for PCs, laptops, Android TV boxes, Smart TVs, tablets, and game consoles.
With a built-in rechargeable lithium battery, you get approximately six months of use after a single one-hour charge. It’s portable and has an ergonomic design, making it easy to use and carry in your pocket. LED indicators brightly and clearly display the device’s connection status.
The MECO 2.4G Wireless Air Mouse Keyboard normally retails for $36 but is currently discounted to $13 on Amazon, saving you $23 (64 percent).
Bluedio T2S Wireless Headphones
Upgrade your audio experience with a pair of great-sounding, cool-looking Bluedio T2S Wireless Headphones, which are currently 60 percent off on Amazon. These headphones operate as either a Bluetooth or a wired headset, and are comfortable to wear for long periods of time.
Bluedio engineers spent two years creating the T2S’s ultra-large speaker, which measures 2.24 inches in diameter and delivers exceptional sound. Enjoy a rich listening experience complete with strong bass and crisp, clear highs. The T2S has a rotary design, allowing you to rotate the earcup up to 195 degrees, which saves sopace and makes then easy to carry.
The headset has a Bluetooth 4.1 chip to transmit data at high speeds and deliver smooth music. It’s a low power-consuming device that provides a long-lasting battery life of up to 40 hours of continuous music time. The headset’s earcup and headband top are padded with foam and covered with soft leather, allowing you to wear them for hours without any discomfort.
The Bluedio T2S Wireless Headphones regularly retail for $50 but are currently marked down to $20 on Amazon, providing a $30 (60 percent) discount.
Boss Audio Systems BV9370B In-Dash Digital Media Reciever
Take more control over your music when you’re driving with this Boss Audio Systems BV9370B In-Dash Digital Media Reciever, which is currently 55 percent off on Amazon. The in-dash system is a Bluetooth, hands-free device that can play music from USB, SD cards, MP3 players, WMA, and AM and FM radio, as well as digital media from smartphones.
The digital media receiver features a 6.5-inch LED touchscreen with an innovative graphic interface for touch control of many of this unit’s features and functions. With preamp outputs, you can expand your system by adding up to two amps or signal processors. An AV input allows you to connect to the video and audio output of an external device so you can enjoy your audio and video content all in one place.
Enjoy hands-free control of the device to play and control music apps such as Pandora and Spotify, as well as make hands-free calls. You can also use the wireless remote to control key functions from the palm of your hand.
The Boss Audio Systems BV9370B In-Dash Digital Media Reciever normally retails for $156 but is currently reduced to $70 on Amazon, providing an $86 (55 percent) discount.
