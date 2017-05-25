Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

MECO 2.4G Wireless Air Mouse Keyboard

Get a multifunctional remote for streaming your favorite shows on your computer, making presentations, and more with this MECO 2.4G Wireless Air Mouse Keyboard, which is currently 64 percent off on Amazon. The remote acts as an air mouse, wireless keyboard, somatic game handgrip, and multimedia Android remote control.

The remote boasts 2.4G wireless technology that enables you to operate it from up to 10 meters away from your screen. It has sensitive reaction touch thanks to a 6-axis gyroscope and an anti-shake algorithm. You can easily use it as a PowerPoint presenter in meetings, to fully control your computer from your couch, or to enjoy a smooth gameplaying experience. The multiplatform device supports Windows, Mac OS, and Linux, and is compatible with any device with a USB port for PCs, laptops, Android TV boxes, Smart TVs, tablets, and game consoles.

With a built-in rechargeable lithium battery, you get approximately six months of use after a single one-hour charge. It’s portable and has an ergonomic design, making it easy to use and carry in your pocket. LED indicators brightly and clearly display the device’s connection status.

The MECO 2.4G Wireless Air Mouse Keyboard normally retails for $36 but is currently discounted to $13 on Amazon, saving you $23 (64 percent).

Buy it now from:

Amazon