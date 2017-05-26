Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Polk T Series T15 Home Theater and Music Bookshelf Speakers

Score a hot deal on a pair of Polk T Series T15 Home Theater and Music Bookshelf Speakers, which are currently 50 percent off on Amazon.

Engineered with Polk’s proprietary Dynamic Balance technology, these speakers feature one 0.75-inch silk dome tweeter, a 5.25-inch composite driver, and a performance-tuned front-firing bass port. You’ll enjoy crystal-clear highs, a wide-open midrange, and a surprisingly strong bass.

The acoustically inert, furniture-grade MDF cabinet construction reduces resonance and distortion for rich, detailed audio minus the muffled noise and rattled disruption inherent in lower-quality audio equipment. Magnetically shielded enclosures also reduce distortion from nearby video sources.

The speakers are easy to set up, and feature a built-in keyhole slot for wall mounting. They support Dolby and DTS, and connect to most home theater receivers, stereos, and processors. Available in a black oak finish, the speakers blend seamlessly into any home environment setup and also double as rear surround speakers.

These Polk T Series T15 Home Theater and Music Bookshelf Speakers regularly retail for $100 but are currently discounted to $50 on Amazon saving you $50 (50 percent).

