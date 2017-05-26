Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Friday’s Amazon Gold Box deals of the day include a pair of bookshelf home theater speakers, a Bluetooth speaker, and a GPS smartwatch for running. Score savings up to $100 and discounts as deep as 71 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon’s tech deals.
Polk T Series T15 Home Theater and Music Bookshelf Speakers
Score a hot deal on a pair of Polk T Series T15 Home Theater and Music Bookshelf Speakers, which are currently 50 percent off on Amazon.
Engineered with Polk’s proprietary Dynamic Balance technology, these speakers feature one 0.75-inch silk dome tweeter, a 5.25-inch composite driver, and a performance-tuned front-firing bass port. You’ll enjoy crystal-clear highs, a wide-open midrange, and a surprisingly strong bass.
The acoustically inert, furniture-grade MDF cabinet construction reduces resonance and distortion for rich, detailed audio minus the muffled noise and rattled disruption inherent in lower-quality audio equipment. Magnetically shielded enclosures also reduce distortion from nearby video sources.
The speakers are easy to set up, and feature a built-in keyhole slot for wall mounting. They support Dolby and DTS, and connect to most home theater receivers, stereos, and processors. Available in a black oak finish, the speakers blend seamlessly into any home environment setup and also double as rear surround speakers.
These Polk T Series T15 Home Theater and Music Bookshelf Speakers regularly retail for $100 but are currently discounted to $50 on Amazon saving you $50 (50 percent).
Zinsoko Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Enjoy quality sound and visual effects in a tiny package with this Zinsoko Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, which is currently 71 percent off on Amazon. The speaker provides outstanding sound and beautiful LED lights, as well as a 3D mirror design.
These speaker’s dual 8-watt Harmon loudspeakers offer high-quality stereo sound and a strong bass. It provides five hours of music play, and are lightweight and portable, making it ideal for outdoor parties or just hanging out on a lazy afternoon. The built-in mic lets you answer phone calls directly and hands-free, and the speaker connects with all Bluetooth V4.0 devices. The aux-in input easily connects to your PC, smartphones, and digital music players.
The speaker has built-in RGB 64 LED lamp beads in five different colors to visually accompany your audio. It performs five visual effects — music pulse, fireworks, rainbow, starry sky, and fluorescent –with a spread spectrum technique that can be adjusted to your preference.
These Zinsoko Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speakers normally retail for $140 but are currently marked down to $40 on Amazon, providing a $100 (71 percent) discount.
TomTom Runner GPS Running Watch
Continually improve your runs with a TomTom Runner GPS Running Watch, which is currently 27 percent off on Amazon. The sports wearable helps you achieve your fitness goals by providing detailed running metrics to help keep you motivated.
The smartwatch tracks time, distance, and pace via an extra-large, high-resolution display with full-screen graphics. You can easily navigate through menus with an intuitive one-button control. Thanks to built-in GPS, the QuickGPSFix feature automatically finds your location so you can get going quickly. The ultra-slim, lightweight, and waterproof design makes this watch perfect for runners.
Built-in training programs allow you to improve your speed and overall run performance. With detailed tracking, you can compete against yourself and continually push to improve your pace. Using Bluetooth, you can easily upload your running data to TomTom MySports and many other fitness-tracking apps.
The TomTom Runner GPS Running Watch regularly retails for $109 but is currently marked down to $80 on Amazon, providing a $29 (27 percent) discount.
