Great bargain! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech deals of the day

D-Link Wi-Fi AC750 Dual Band Range Extender
Get Wi-Fi everywhere you want it with a D-Link Wi-Fi AC750 Dual Band Range Extender, which is currently 49 percent off on Amazon. The range extender allows you to expand your Wi-Fi network to get coverage throughout your home, even in those hard-to-reach places.
The device provides high-speed wireless AC connectivity for your laptops, smartphones, and tablets. It’s compatible with any wireless router brand, so you can easily add dual-band coverage, which helps reduce interference from nearby wireless signals, to your existing single-band router. One of the top Wi-Fi range extenders, it can be placed anywhere in your home, giving you increased flexibility.
Next-generation AC750 technology means increased speed, range, and reliability to ensure excellent coverage throughout your home. The range extender is backward compatible, so it works with all existing and future Wi-Fi devices. and is easy to set up thanks to a simple one-touch configuration.
The D-Link Wi-Fi AC750 Dual Band Range Extender normally retails for $39 but is currently on sale on Amazon for $20, providing a $19 (49 percent) discount.
JLab Audio Epic Earbuds
Enjoy an innovation in sound quality with these JLab Audio Epic Earbuds, which are currently 63 percent off on Amazon. The earbuds are the result of eight years of engineering, research, and design, and come with a lifetime limited warranty.
These top earbuds feature massive 13-millimeter C3 clarity drivers that deliver impeccable audio, blasting your ears with vibrant highs and crystal-clear mids. They were created based on a combination of customer feedback, reviews, and industry know-how to ensure they sound just the way customers prefer.
The earbuds also boast “Cush Fins,” the the revolutionary earbud system that guarantees a perfect fit. The fins come in four sizes with six gel tips that provide more than 1,000 ways to fine-tune your listening setup. The earbuds also have a universal mic and easy-to-use track controls.
The JLab Audio Epic Earbuds normally retail for $40 but are currently discounted to $15 on Amazon, saving you $25 (63 percent).
Artlii Mini Projector
Take full-screen entertainment with you everywhere you go with this Artlii Mini Projector, which is currently 57 percent off on Amazon. The projector is small and lightweight, making it ideal for movies and video games in your home theater.
Much more affordable than 4K projectors, the mini projector weighs about half a pound and is pocket-sized, making it extremely portable and easy to carry. It projects images that are 24- to 60-inches in size, with a projection distance of 3 to 10 feet. The projector charges easily via a power ban, and is a low-power-consumption device.
The projector has a native resolution of 320-by-240 pixels, and supports resolutions up to 1920-by-1080 pixels. It’s best used in a dark environment and can connect with iPhones 4s and higher, as well as Windows devices. The projector has AV, SD, USB, and HDMI slots.
The Artlii Mini Projector regularly retails for $100 but is currently marked down to $43 on Amazon, providing a $57 (57 percent). discount.
