Great bargain! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech deals of the day

You’ll never worry about running out of storage with your own Seagate Expansion 3TB Desktop External Hard Drive, which is currently 20 percent off on Amazon. Like all the best external hard drives, this Seagate model expands your storage, in this case adding 3 extra terabytes of space.

The hard drive is easy to use — simply plug in the power adapter and USB cable. If you have a Windows computer, there’s no need to install any software since the computer automatically recognizes the new drive when plugged in, allowing you to begin sending files right away. For Mac users, some fairly straightforward reformatting is required.

There’s no need to worry about hardware compatibility issues. The hard drive works with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 to deliver fast transfer speeds.

The Seagate Expansion 3TB Desktop External Hard Drive normally retails for $100 but is currently discounted to $80 on Amazon, saving you $20 (20 percent).

Buy it now from:

Amazon