Great bargain! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech deals of the day

Thursday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a Seagate 3TB external hard drive, a rugged Doss portable speaker, and a Kindle Oasis travel bundle. Score savings up to $70 and discounts as deep as 39 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Seagate Expansion 3TB Desktop External Hard Drive
You’ll never worry about running out of storage with your own Seagate Expansion 3TB Desktop External Hard Drive, which is currently 20 percent off on Amazon. Like all the best external hard drives, this Seagate model expands your storage, in this case adding 3 extra terabytes of space.
The hard drive is easy to use — simply plug in the power adapter and USB cable. If you have a Windows computer, there’s no need to install any software since the computer automatically recognizes the new drive when plugged in, allowing you to begin sending files right away. For Mac users, some fairly straightforward reformatting is required.
There’s no need to worry about hardware compatibility issues. The hard drive works with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 to deliver fast transfer speeds.
The Seagate Expansion 3TB Desktop External Hard Drive normally retails for $100 but is currently discounted to $80 on Amazon, saving you $20 (20 percent).
Doss Traveler IP66 Rugged Waterproof Portable Wireless Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker
Get superior sound quality from a durable speaker with this DOSS Traveler IP66 Rugged Waterproof Portable Wireless Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker, which is currently 39 percent off on Amazon. The rugged speaker has an IP66 Waterproof rating and a built-in flashlight with four different modes.
The speaker provides high-quality crisp sound, thanks to two 10-watt high-performance drivers and dual passive subwoofers. A total of 20 watts of audio power blasts music loud enough to fill a large room, and offers even more oomph than the impressive Doss Soundbox Bluetooth model. The built-in 2,200mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides 12 continuous hours of music. It can be charged from most USB power sources to keep the music going.
It works with all Bluetooth-enabled devices from up to 33 feet away. The speaker has an IP66 rating for resistance against dust and water, meaning it can withstand moisture from pressurized jets and waves. A built-in adjustable-focus flashlight has four modes: low brightness, medium brightness, high brightness, and strobe.
The Doss Traveler IP66 Rugged Waterproof Portable Wireless Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker regularly retails for $99 but is currently on sale on Amazon for $60, providing a $39 (39 percent) discount.
Kindle Oasis Travel Bundle
Make your summer travel much more enjoyable with thisKindle Oasis Travel Bundle, which is currently 18 percent off on Amazon. The bundle includes the Kindle Oasis E-reader, a removable leather charging cover in the color of your choice, an Amazon 5-watt power adapter, and a free matching travel bag.
The Kindle Oasis E-reader is the thinnest and lightest Kindle yet, coming in at 20 percent lighter and 30 percent thinner on average than any other Kindle. In our Kindle Oasis Review, the device scored eight out of 10 stars. We were impressed with its beautiful screen, excellent turn-page buttons, and two-month battery life. The tapered, ergonomic handgrip shifts the center of gravity to your palm, making it perfectl for one-handed reading.
The Kindle’s high-resolution 300 ppi display makes it feel similar to reading a printed page. The screen itself is crafted with a strong cover glass and a featherweight frame that’s infused with metal using structural electroplating. That makes it durable and long-lasting, yet still lightweight. The 6-inch display features a redesigned, built-in light with 60 percent more LEDs than any other Kindle.
This Kindle Oasis Travel Bundle normally retails for $380 but is currently marked down to $310 on Amazon, providing a $70 (18 percent) discount.
