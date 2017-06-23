Great bargain! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech deals of the day

Friday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a Dell 2-in-1 laptop, an Evercase DSLR camera case, and a Bluetooth speaker. Score savings up to $140 and discounts up to 70 percent. Read on to discover the best Amazon tech deals of the day.

Dell Latitude 3379 2-in-1 Laptop Amazon’s deal of the day is the Dell Latitude 3379 2-in-1 Laptop, which is currently $300 off. This popular 2-in-1 laptop is made for multitasking and looks good in the office or on the go. With a high-performance 6th-generation Intel Core processor and an Intel Core i3-6006U 2.0GHz processor, this laptop helps you power through any task. The 128GB solid-state drive means you get a longer battery life, faster response time, and an overall quieter experience. And with pre-programmed Windows 10, you won’t have any problems learning how to use it. The machine also features Windows Hello, which pairs with the infrared camera for a password-free login This useful laptop has a 13.3-inch high-definition, 1920-by-1080-pixel touchscreen display that works from various angles. It’s slim and durable, with a sturdy functionality well-suited for work, home, and everywhere in-between. It has a sharp jet black casing and a thin bezel that provides expansive views. The Dell Latitude 3379 2-in-1 Laptop normally retails for $800 but is on sale today only for $500 on Amazon, providing a $300 (38 percent) discount. Amazon

Evecase Extra Large DSLR Camera 15.6-Inch Laptop Travel Daypack Backpack Make lugging around your favorite camera much easier with this Evecase Extra Large DSLR Camera 15.6 inch Laptop Travel Daypack Backpack, which is currently 59 percent off on Amazon. The camera carrying bag offers convenience and portability for avid photographers on the go, allowing them to take their favorite DSLR camera with them with ease. The multifunctional backpack makes carrying your digital SLR Camera, laptop, or tablet and all accessories and equipment much easier. The top layer has a removal padded divider that can hold up to one DSLR and two to four lenses. The bottom layer has a removable carrying insert that can hold one DSLR and two lenses. Convenient side holder straps and mesh pockets are available to hold a tripod, a water bottle, or other accessories. It also comes with a rain cover to protect valuable camera and other tech equipment from water and moisture. The backpack is fully convertible from a DSLR camera backpack into a travel bag by simply unzipping the middle compartment. The zipper laptop compartment fits up to 15.6-inch wide laptops, notebooks, chromebooks, or large tablets. It also has many versatile features including accessory pockets and a tripod holder with straps. This Evecase Extra Large DSLR Camera 15.6-Inch Laptop Travel Daypack Backpack normally retails for $200 but is currently on sale for $83 on Amazon, providing a $117 (59 percent) discount. Amazon