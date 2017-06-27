What a bargain! These are our three favorite Amazon tech deals of the day

Tuesday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a 4K LED Samsung monitor, a Linksys router, and a portable power bank. Score savings up to $74 and discounts as deep as 66 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Samsung U28E590D 28-Inch 4K LED-Lit Monitor
Take your computer time to new heights with enhanced graphics and clarity by investing in this Samsung U28E590D 28-Inch 4K LED-Lit Monitor, which is currently $74 off on Amazon. The monitor is Amazon’s deal of the day and on sale today only.
The monitor is Ultra HD with 1 billion colors that provide 64 times the colors and four times the resolution of 1080 Full HD. Transitions between colors are incredibly detailed and accurate, making everything look more lifelike. The picture comes through clear and bright, so you can more easily enjoy your favorite movies, games, and more.
The monitor features upscaling technology and detects the content’s original resolution and then improves it with noise reduction and up-converting for clearer, sharper images. Picture 2.0 technology displays dual signals in 100 percent of the source resolution, up to 1080p Full HD, and you can even connect two computers to one monitor and view both desktops simultaneously. Like some of the best monitors you can buy, this Samsung model also has a Game Mode that detects changes in scenes, enhances colors, and adjusts the contrast so you see everything clearly.
The Samsung U28E590D 28-Inch 4K LED-Lit Monitor regularly retails for $344 but today only is discounted to $270 on Amazon, saving you $74 (22 percent).
Linksys N750 Wi-Fi Wireless Dual-Band Router
Finally get the fast internet you deserve with the Linksys N750 Wi-Fi Wireless Dual-Band Router, which is currently 57 percent off on Amazon. The router has Gigabit and USB ports and can be used as a smart device so you can control it from anywhere.
Like many of our favorite routers, the Linksys router gives you dual-band wireless that supports high-bandwidth applications such as video streaming and file sharing. It offers Wireless-N speeds of up to 300+450 Mbps, along with wireless dual bands (2.4 and 5 GHz) to double the bandwidth and avoid interference while maximizing throughput. As a result, you can connect laptops, tablets, and devices to the Internet without lag.
On the back of the router are four Gigabit Ethernet ports, which let you connect entertainment and gaming devices, and provide 10 times faster speeds than traditional Ethernet. The router also comes equipped with a USB 2.0 port that allows you to quickly share files or add external storage. Like other Linksys products, the router features a Wi-Fi Protected Setup along with WPA/WPA2 encryption and an SPI firewall to protect your data and keep your home Wi-Fi network safely connected and secure.
The Linksys N750 Wi-Fi Wireless Dual-Band Router normally retails for $70 but is currently marked down to $30 on Amazon, providing a $40 (57 percent) discount.
Poweradd Pilot 2GS 10000mAh Power Bank
Always be prepared to power up with this Poweradd Pilot 2GS 10000mAh Power Bank, which is currently 66 percent off on Amazon. The power bank is fully portable and provides fast charging speeds for a variety of devices.
At full charge, the power bank can charge an iPhone 6S four times, a Galaxy S6 two and a half times, or an iPad Mini one and a half times. The power bank auto detects your device and delivers the fastest possible charge speed up to 2.4A once connected. The device has a 5V/2A input that is twice as fast than 1amp input, meaning you could fully charge it in only five hours.
The power bank has a lightweight design, crafted out of an aviation aluminum body that to ensures it is as lightweight as it is durable. Like many of the best portable chargers, its compact size makes it easy to carry and it is so small it easily fits into pant pockets. The Grade A+ Li-polymer cell premium microchips multi-protect system provides overcharge, over-discharge, overvoltage, overcurrent, and short-circuit protection.
The Poweradd Pilot 2GS 10000mAh power bank regularly retails for $40 but is currently discounted to $13 on Amazon, saving you $27 (66 percent).